24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Happy Birthday Parties at Mr. Rocky



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, from 8pm to midnight, cowboys from the Wild West will help you elevate your birthday experience at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO restaurants across town. A complimentary cake for the birthday star! Come and celebrate your special dates with Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO!

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

Food & Drink

Immersive Experience at ChaoYue

Step into ChaoYue, a Michelin-selected and one-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, where dining feels like an immersion into the ocean's serene beauty. With warm lighting mimicking the tide, Chef Seven's creations redefine Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to unprecedented heights. His celebrated 'Fish Rice' captures the essence of Chaoshan flavors, blending traditional roots with modern finesse. Journey through a menu inspired by mountains and seas, and experience a culinary expression that transforms Cantonese cuisine into pure art.



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

Guangzhou Ecom Sellers Meetup

Are you an ecom seller looking for a community of like-minded people to support each other? Guangzhou E-commerce Nation's next meetup is taking place this Friday! Come join us to connect with fellow entrepreneurs on platforms like Shopify, Amazon, TikTok Shop, Temu and more. If you know someone in E-com, bring them along for even more growth opportunities, see you this Friday!



November 22, from 8pm

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

The Spirit of Australia Business Awards Gala

AustCham South China's biggest event of the year, our 'Spirit of Australia Business Awards Gala,' is fast approaching! Get ready to be mesmerized by live band performances at this year's ball! AustCham is thrilled to bring you a night filled with enchanting melodies and electrifying rhythms that will keep you dancing all night long. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of music and celebration!



Tickets:

Members: RMB7,800/table or RMB880/pax

Non-Members: RMB9,800/table or RMB1080/pax

November 23, from 6pm

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

Guangzhou Family Run

Perfect autumn weather means the perfect opportunity for outdoor fun with family and friends. The GZ Family Fun Run is brought to you by SK Sharks and The Happy Monk. A choice of a 3km Family Jog or 10km run – followed by a delicious brunch. Get your very own race bib and commemorative medal, too! Sounds like a plan?

November 23, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Brilliant Belgium



Join the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou for a special 'Brilliant Belgium' night and take the chance to win a trip to Belgium and a real diamond! Enjoy free snacks, drinks, and games on November 28 - a lively after-work happy hour celebrating all things Belgium!

November 28, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

A Journey to Poland by InterNations Guangzhou



Welcome to 'InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Poland!' for an evening with Polish food and drinks! Great opportunity to learn more about Poland, to meet international friends and build your network! InterNations Guangzhou gives a special thanks to the support of the Polish Consulate in Guangzhou, who will also give a speech at the event to help you discover the charm of Polish culture!



November 30, from 7pm

Bar 1960, 8/F, Yuexiu Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, No.198 Xiaobei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区小北路198号广州越秀宾馆希尔顿格芮精选酒店8楼1960酒吧

Special Venison Menu at LETO

Try LETO's special New Zealand venison dishes! The taste of wild nature will not leave you indifferent! The offer is valid for only two weeks at LETO!



For Reservations: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Autumn Recommendations



The blissful summer has nurtured a bountiful autumn, which is the season for the nourishment of health. Suixuan Chinese Restaurant presents 8 chef recommended seasonal dishes for you to taste the gift of the harvest and memorize the beauty of autumn with your taste buds.



Until November 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, 5/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店随轩中餐厅

Thanksgiving Thursday at Hooley's



Hooley's will be celebrating this special Thanksgiving with a delicious Thanksgiving Set Dinner for all the family! For only RMB188 (Kids 11 years old and under for RMB94), book before November 21 for only RMB168! Hooley's Head Chef Harry will prepare a full Thanksgiving Turkey dinner with all the trimmings plus Soup, Dessert and a free Beer or Wine.



November 28, 6pm - 9pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴盛路8号, 101号铺, 保利心语后面

Music

P.L.U.R Rooftop Terrace Party

As autumn nights grow cooler, step into the atmospheric world of P.L.U.R. Garden — a rooftop haven where electronic music meets community spirit. Starting in November, weekends come alive with diverse artists: DJs spinning digital and vinyl, live electronic sets, and hardware-based jams. With a world-class Funktion One sound system, every beat sounds like crystal, capturing sonic purity and detail. This space isn't just about music; it's a soulful journey into electronic culture, designed for everyone — from seasoned DJs to those just beginning their musical exploration. Join us in creating Guangzhou’s hub for electronic music — dance, chill, and connect under the open sky.



Free Entry

November 1 - 30, 2024

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

YARD ACT - WHERE'S MY UTOPIA?

Like many Northern UK bands, Yard Act embodies wit, tension, and Brit-pop sophistication. Their music is a seamless blend of satire, anger, and humor, with biting lyrics and a sharp British wit that sets them apart. Known for their signature use of sprechgesang—a rhythmic, spoken-singing style—their songs are an energetic, unfiltered commentary that keeps audiences engaged until the very last note.



Price: from RMB200

November 22, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Pray For Sound



Pray For Sound, a post-rock band from Boston, has captured international audiences since its founding in 2012. With five albums released and a sixth, Nightswimming, on the way, they embark on their latest China tour. Their evocative compositions have amassed over 13 million plays across major platforms and have been featured in TV commercials and Netflix shows, making Pray For Sound a transcendent voice in the world of instrumental music.



Price: from RMB150

November 23, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

DIE FROM SORROW



DIE FROM SORROW, one of China's leading melodic metal bands, is renowned for their powerful stage presence and extensive performance experience. In 2018, they traveled to Germany’s iconic WACKEN Open Air Festival, where they won the grand prize, marking a historic victory for Chinese and Asian metal at this event. This triumph launched the band into a new era of global recognition, solidifying DIE FROM SORROW's place on the world stage.



Price: from RMB180

November 23, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Hitomitoi



Hitomitoi, a celebrated Japanese singer-songwriter, is a defining voice in the 'City Pop' genre. Born in 1975 and rising to prominence in the 2000s, she captivates listeners with her relaxed melodies, nostalgic synths, and urban-inspired music. Rooted in 1980s Japanese City Pop, her style blends R&B, soul, disco, and funk, evoking a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Her songs capture the essence of city nights, love, and freedom, weaving soft, romantic vocals with smooth, synth-driven beats. With every track, Hitomitoi's music brings an enchanting, laid-back atmosphere that feels timeless.



Price: from RMB180

November 24, from 2pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Jenevieve



Jenevieve, a Cuban-Bahamian R&B singer from Florida, is known for her enchanting and dreamy sound. Raised in Los Angeles, her life revolved around music and dance, leading to her creative partnership with producer and songwriter Elijah Benzi. This collaboration brought her to the spotlight with a new fanbase and the backing of Interscope Records. Her Rendezvous EP, released in 2022, saw her join Giveon on his North American tour, captivating audiences across the U.S. and Canada.



Price: from RMB268

November 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Fiji Blue

Fiji Blue's music is a sun-soaked blend of bedroom pop, indie, house, and R&B that perfectly captures the California lifestyle. While deeply inspired by both US coasts, their global sound transports listeners to a dreamy world, infused with a laid-back, beachside feel. Based in Los Angeles, Fiji Blue's unique style resonates worldwide, making them a rising favorite in the international music scene.



Price: from RMB280

November 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

NOUMENA - ANIMA



Noumena, a pillar of Finnish melodic metal, has captivated fans worldwide with their profound, haunting melodies since their formation in 1998. Blending emotive female vocals with growling metal undertones, their music weaves Finnish folk and metal into a unique soundscape. With six global releases over 20 years, Noumena’s music resonates with depth and introspection, offering a style that’s distinct within the Nordic metal scene and cherished by melodic metal enthusiasts worldwide.



Price: from RMB220

November 28, from 10pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

FAZI



FAZI's music is both fluid and intense, with intricate melodies and instrumental layers that create a sound both fierce and introspective. Celebrating ten years together, FAZI is known for pushing creative boundaries with a blend of delicate emotions and unwavering strength, marking a high point in their artistic journey with a style that is unmistakably their own.



Price: from RMB150

November 28, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Upcoming

Christmas Gala: Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get your detective gear ready and unwrap the mystery! BritCham Guangdong is thrilled to present the Christmas Gala 2024: Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Join BritCham Guangdong on the night of December 14, for an enchanting yet exciting evening where festive cheer meets thrilling intrigue. Solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and celebrate the season with elegance and excitement. This will be an exceptional opportunity for you to celebrate the end of the year with your friends and treat your clients.



December 14, from 6pm

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



