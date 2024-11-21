Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2024

Concordia Attend World Expo of Synthetic Biology in Paris

The Concordia iGEM team recently returned from a successful trip to the World Expo of Synthetic Biology in Paris, where they showcased their innovative project and earned high praise from experts.

Over three days, they attended cutting-edge talks, networked with professionals, and engaged with peers worldwide.

The highlight of the expo was their presentation, which was lauded as one of the best of the year by fellow instructors and iGEM staff. This earned the team a Silver Medal Award and a nomination for Best High School Presentation.

High School teacher David Doyle shared that seeing how well the students handled pressure, presented themselves, and communicated their work was the "proudest moment" of his career.

Wellington Celebrates 10 Years of Building a Global Community



Wellington College International Shanghai celebrated its 10th anniversary with a ceremony featuring stirring performances from pupils past and present.

There were also some heartfelt remarks from Wellington College China’s Founder and Chairman, Joy Qiao; Sir Anthony Seldon, the Founding Director of Wellington College Education; and Xu Erjin, Chairman of the Lujiazui Group.

The Wellington Shanghai community then came together for an outdoor concert on campus. It featured musical performances by Wellington’s talented pupils and teachers, as well as professional acrobats, a magician and the NYU Shanghai A Capella Choir.

Appropriately, all 3000 concertgoers were treated to some birthday cake. The evening then concluded with a spectacular synchronized drone show that lit up the night sky over the Qiantan New Bund Area.

Worldwise Shakespeare Festival at Dulwich Pudong

All the world's a stage – and recently it was Dulwich Pudong's turn to play their part. They hosted 130 students from nine Dulwich and Dehong schools for a three-day Worldwise Shakespeare Festival, in collaboration with Royal Shakespeare Company Creative Learning and Engagement.

Based around the theme ‘Journeys,’ the festival explored the connection between Shakespeare's works and issues that are important to students today, such as climate change and rapid advances in technology such as AI.

Students took part in nine immersive workshops led by five RSC Associate Learning Practitioners, and each night three schools brought their incredible final performances to the stage.

Performing arts are an important part of College life, and there was a real sense of collaboration and camaraderie throughout the festival.

Congratulations to all the student performers and to everyone involved in organizing such an amazing event!

NAIS Pudong Students John Locke Essay Competition Finalists



Recently two NAIS Pudong students were selected as finalists for the John Locke Essay Writing competition, with current Year 13 Yeonjin K since being awarded a High Commendation overall, securing not only the prestige that comes from the competition, but also a valued scholarship for a residential programmer with the John Locke Institute in Singapore.

The John Locke Essay Writing Competition invites students to explore and express their ideas on themes related to philosophy, politics, and social theory. Encouraging critical thinking and eloquent writing, it is open to participants from various educational levels.

Essay prizes were judged by a panel of academics drawn from leading universities including Oxford and Princeton, under the leadership of the Chairman of Examiners, former Cambridge philosopher, Dr. Jamie Whyte.

Congratulations to Yeonjin on this incredible achievement!

Passion Shapes Success Through Personalized Pathways at Dulwich Puxi



Exciting news from Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi! Year 13 student, Jack, received top recognition at the TEC ‘Guarding the Future’ Exhibition, winning two prestigious awards: the Best Design Award for his 3D art piece ‘Alpha’ and the Best Visual Award for his 2D animation ‘Hierarchy.’

Jack's dedication and talent, nurtured through Dulwich’s personalized pathways, have opened new doors – he has been awarded a scholarship to the School of Visual Arts in New York, a leader in the education of artists, designers and creative professionals for more than 70 years, and the top arts college in the United States. It marks an incredible next step in his artistic journey.

And the excitement doesn't end there! Year 8 student, Chris, also shone brightly, winning the Best Creativity Award for his innovative AI artwork ‘Bird on a Rod.’

Dulwich Puxi is committed to providing personalized pathways that let every student shine and achieve greatness in their chosen passions!

SAS Career Immersion: Professional Musician



Shanghai American School launched a new Career Immersion Program for high school students. This innovative program connects students with professionals, giving them a firsthand look at career options within a given field.

Students with a potential interest in a music career spent the day with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, receiving an exclusive behind-the-scenes view.

This including attending a private rehearsal led by conductor Yi Huang, as well as career discussions with Principal Cellist Lin Zhu, and Principal Horn Peter Solomon.

These musicians shared the joys and challenges of their work, inspiring students to consider if music as a profession might be the right fit for them.

BISS Students Visit MIT

Students from the British International School Shanghai, Puxi, had the thrilling opportunity to visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as part of the school’s collaboration with the famous institution.

This visit was a reward for their participation in the international Nord Anglia and MIT competition, where they submitted video presentations highlighting their innovative ideas in their respective fields.

With numerous entries, the judging process was competitive, focusing on criteria such as passion, creativity, and the potential impact of their proposed solutions.

On their visit to MIT, students also met many scientists, including plasma specialist, Dr. Shon Mackie.

BISS plans to host a special interactive experience early next year to highlight their STEAM learning and unique connection with MIT.

A Spooktacular Halloween Celebration at SCIS



SCIS celebrated Halloween with vibrant festivities across the Hongqiao and Pudong campuses, bringing together students, teachers, and families for a day of creativity and fun.

SCIS buzzed with lively parades, festive class parties, and exciting activities, all contributing to a joyful and energetic atmosphere.

A highlight of the day was a dynamic Flashmob dance performance, full of energy and precision, that captivated the audience from start to finish.

Meanwhile, students brought their imaginations to life with an interactive Halloween Town featuring inventive structures and displays.

The event was a true reflection of the SCIS community, where creativity, collaboration, and festive spirit came together to create an unforgettable experience for all.

YCIS Students Shape Their Future Aspirations

YCIS Shanghai recently hosted two significant events at both Pudong and Puxi campuses!

In Pudong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) held an admissions seminar, giving students and parents the chance to meet directly with the university’s admissions team.

The seminar covered application procedures, academic requirements, and unique programs, guiding students in planning their future studies and careers.

Meanwhile, over in Puxi, an Open Evening was hosted where families toured the campus and explored life in Secondary, learning about the academic focus, extracurriculars, and personalized support offered from Years 7 to 13.

Conversations with teaching staff provided insights into the learning journey and growth opportunities at YCIS.

These events help YCIS Shanghai students shape their future aspirations, building a strong foundation for success in a world of opportunities.

Shanghai French School Hosts 70 Prestigious Schools & Universities at College Fair

The Shanghai French School hosted an inspiring College Fair, uniting students, parents, and representatives from 70 prestigious schools and universities from around the world, including some top 100 universities like University of Toronto, McGill, and British Columbia.

Organized by the school’s Guidance Department, the event offered a valuable opportunity for students in grades nine to 12 to explore academic and career paths through one-on-one meetings and presentations on college life and admissions.

University representatives were impressed by the maturity and curiosity of Shanghai French School students at the College Fair, who engaged in thoughtful discussions about academic programs, career outcomes, and international opportunities.

Ranked among the top 10 French schools worldwide, Shanghai French School graduates gain admission to prestigious universities, including McGill, Oxford, Fudan, NYU, Bocconi, Jiaotong, Sciences Po, and HEC.

SSIS Introduce Advanced Placement (AP) Program



Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS) is thrilled to announce the introduction of the Advanced Placement (AP) program, starting from the AY2526 academic year (August 2025).

This addition will serve as an alternative academic pathway for Senior School students, complementing the existing IBDP curriculum and expanding their academic options.

By presenting the AP program, SSIS is expanding its already diverse array of academic pathways; now, students and families can choose between the globally renowned IBDP and the new AP option.

This ensures that SSIS remains at the forefront of educational innovation, empowering every student to pursue excellence in a way that best suits their individual learning needs and ambitions.

SSIS can't wait to embark on this thrilling journey of growth, empowering students to shine, and striving for excellence as a family. More paths to success await!

