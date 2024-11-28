11 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

German Christkindlmarkt @ Yuanmingyuan Lu

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing the festive spirit of a traditional German market to the charming Yuanmingyuan Road and Square, nestled beside the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.



This picturesque location, set between the historic Union Church and the stunning Shanghai skyline, is the perfect backdrop for our enchanting Christmas market.

This year, they have many exciting new features and stunning decorations waiting for you. Don’t miss out on a magical holiday experience!

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm

Presale RMB30, Door RMB40

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Florentine Christmas Village @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

This festive season, romance and wonder fill the air. As carols echo across the Huangpu River and Santa Claus strolls alongside his reindeer amid Shanghai’s glittering skyline, the iconic Bund comes alive with timeless elegance.

At the heart of this heritage is the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, housed in the historic building that was once home to the prestigious Shanghai Club.

From November 29 to December 25, the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai invites guests to revel in the magic of its Florentine Christmas Village.

Bringing the sophistication of a Tuscan piazza to the Bund, this enchanting celebration intertwines sparkling lights, melodic carols, and the comforting aroma of the season.

Step into a winter fairytale and let the festivities begin!

Nov 29-Dec 25

Wed-Fri, 6.30-9.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2-9.30pm

RMB68-130, including snack & beverage; Kids under 3 years free

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路

Winter Magic Wonderland + Harry Potter @ BFC



BFC, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, will play host to China’s first Harry Potter-themed Christmas event.

Titled 'Winter Magic Wonderland,' this festive event will transform the Bund into a magical winter experience.

A 17-meter-tall magical Christmas tree will stand at the North Plaza, adorned with iconic elements from the Harry Potter magical world – the Hogwarts golden arch decoration, the four houses' flags, magical candle installations, and enchanted picture frames.

The tree will be outlined with dazzling lights, shining brightly as night falls.

In addition, BFC will unveil a special Hogwarts School-themed installation – the Hogwarts Express will be waiting at the mall’s entrance, and the iconic Platform 9¾ will be located on the first floor.

A limited-time Harry Potter-themed pop-up store will also offer a variety of fun and exciting merchandise.

BFC's skating rink will open at the North Plaza, surrounded by colorful lights to create a mysterious atmosphere, providing an unparalleled, enchanting experience.

Sat & Sun Dec 7-29, 10am-10pm; Free Entry

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

Winter Whimsy @ Concordia

Come experience Winter Whimsy as the Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar 2024 returns on Saturday, November 30! This year, the school's dedicated parent community will transform the campus into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

Free and open to the public, this special event promises a full day of holiday cheer, with shopping, musical performances, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family.

Explore over 120 vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and festive foods from around the globe.

Don’t miss the chance to discover perfect Christmas presents for your loved ones, all while soaking in the joyful spirit of the season!

Sat, Nov 30, 10am-4pm; Free Entry

Concordia Shanghai Visitor’s Entrance, 345 Huangyang Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区黄杨路345号

2024 Winter Carnival @ SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus

It’s that wonderful time of year again – the Winter Carnival of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) will transform the campus into a magical winter wonderland for a day filled with enchantment and festive fun for the whole family!

Watch the video below to relive the magic of last year...

This year, step into a vibrant marketplace brimming with festive treasures, alive with joyful entertainment, thrilling activities, and delectable seasonal treats. And be sure to scan the QR code for a chance to participate in the lucky draw!

Sat Nov 30, 11am-4pm; Free Entry

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥1161号, 近伊犁路

Christmas Market @ Cotton's



A Christmas Market at Cotton's full of unique gifts, holiday delight, festive cheer and live music from 1-4pm!

Sun Dec 1, 11am-5pm; RMB60, includes a mulled wine

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

December Virtual Market

Shop from wherever you are with this December Virtual Market.

JS Markets has curated a host of top-quality artisan vendors of all types: Food & Beverage, Arts & Crafts, Home Décor, Fashion and Accessories, Health and Beauty, Kids & Pets, and Holiday Essentials.

The market starts with a two-day barrage of special offers, followed by daily specials through December right up until Christmas, with vendors shipping anywhere in China (with some practical limitations).

This market takes place in WeChat, so to participate you must join a JS Virtual Market group. New members can join now with the code on the flier above. Existing members need only check in on their phone when the market begins on December 3.

Don’t miss out on any of the great bargains on offer. Join now and get ready for the holiday bargains.

Winter Wonderland @ Britannica

Head along to Britannica International School Shanghai for a magical experience at their annual Winter Wonderland event!

Bring your children, family and friends and immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Santa's Grotto, exciting games, engaging activities, delicious seasonal treats, and live music.

Scan the code to secure your tickets and be part of this festive occasion. All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting school charities.

Don't miss out on this enchanting celebration that promises fun for all ages!

Sat Dec 7, 9am-12 noon; RMB50

Britannica International School Shanghai, 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

Christmas Fair @ BISS

If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the first jingling bell and the laughter of children. You can almost smell the sweet aroma of hot spiced mulled wine and velvety hot chocolate with marshmallows… the BISS Puxi Christmas Fair is nearly here!

Throw on your best Christmas-themed outfit and join us for a festive community event! It promises to be BISS’ biggest event in years, and there will be lots for the whole family, including a special visit from Santa himself!

What to expect? There will be a whole host of activities, from face painting, mini golf and giant Angry Birds, to basketball machines and slime! In between all this, we have a packed stage schedule for you, full of festive student and parent performances. You can also sponge the teachers as part of a fundraising campaign from our students!

Don’t forget the Grand Prize Raffle Draw! Prizes include food and drink vouchers, brand new LEGO, a stay at Naked Retreat, and an Apple Watch!

The event is open to everyone, and entry is FREE!

We have over 80 booths from some of Shanghai's top vendors, offering a variety of refreshments, gifts and games.

Sat Dec 7, 11am-3pm; Free Entry

British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS), 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Minhang District 上海闵行区华漕镇金光路111号

Lakeside Winter Market @ Bicester Village

The Bicester Lakeside Winter Market will warmly kick off in December, inviting you on winter weekends for a multi-sensory experience that delights both the palate and the eyes.

Exciting activities await at both Bicester Village Shanghai and Bicester Village Suzhou, inviting you to unlock heartfelt experiences in both cities; capture the romantic atmosphere of winter, and embark on a delightful exploration journey.

Highlights include gourmet eats by 3-Michelin star chefs Paul Pairet and Stefan Stiller, as well as food from Hakkasan, Maison Lameloise, Cellar to Table, Tomatito, contemporary cuisine favorites BASTARD, and chocolatier Pierre Marcolini.

Bicester Village Suzhou will also feature a New Year's Eve fireworks show scheduled for December 31, adding a festive touch to the New Year!

Bicester Village Shanghai

Sat & Sun Dec 7-29, 11.30am-8.30pm

88 Shendi Dong Lu, Pudong 申迪东路88号浦东区

Bicester Village Suzhou

Sat & Sun Dec 14-29 + Tue & Wed Dec 24-25 + Wed Jan 1, 11.30am-8.30pm

969 Yangcheng Huan Lu 江苏省苏州市工业园区阳澄环路969号

Nordic Market Journey @ PAC Shopping Center

PAC Shopping Center is hosting a grand 'Nordic Market Journey,' blending urban life with traditional Nordic culture for a magical experience.

The market will center around the themes of 'Northern Lights and Snow Scenes,' featuring wooden houses that create a fairytale Nordic holiday atmosphere.

The specialty food area will offer Nordic cuisine, combining shopping, socializing, and charity to create a poetic and picturesque Nordic adventure.

The event will offer a variety of experiences, including an Mugaodi Nordic Camp, Polar Romance Light Show, Nordic Chef Workshops, Camp Opening Night Party, Christmas Eve DJ Performance, and more.

With a rich lineup of performances, PAC Shopping Center looks forward to your participation in this winter celebration full of Nordic charm.

Dec 14-Jan 3, 11am-8pm

PAC Mall, 688 Changde Lu, Jingan District 静安区常德路688号

