Olivier Dumonceaux Appointed General Manager of The Middle House

Shanghai, November 2024 – The Middle House is thrilled to welcome Olivier Dumonceaux as its new General Manager, ushering in an exciting new chapter for this acclaimed property. Known for blending Shanghai’s rich cultural heritage with modern hospitality, The Middle House is set to further elevate its offerings under Olivier’s leadership.





Olivier joins The Middle House with over a decade of experience within The House Collective, having held key roles at The Temple House in Chengdu and The Opposite House in Beijing. His journey with the brand began in 2016 as Director of Restaurants & Bars at The Temple House, where he spearheaded the pre-opening of the award-winning property. He was soon promoted to Executive Assistant Manager and later took on the role of Hotel Manager at The Opposite House in Beijing, where he oversaw property renovations and launched several signature dining and event spaces, including UNION, FRASCA, Superfly, and Commune. In 2021, Olivier became General Manager of The Opposite House, continuing his legacy of excellence.





With his extensive background in hospitality, Olivier’s career has spanned nine countries, allowing him to cultivate a global perspective and an appreciation for diverse cultures. After graduating from Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, he gained early experience with The Ritz-Carlton, where he refined his leadership skills in food and beverage operations. He further honed his expertise during his time at The Address Hotels in Dubai, Raffles Seychelles, and Raffles Beijing, managing high-profile openings and delivering exceptional guest experiences.





Olivier’s vibrant and dynamic approach to hospitality is shaped by his love for travel, adventure, and connecting with people. A sports enthusiast and ice hockey player, he also has a passion for wine and exploring local culinary traditions. He is particularly excited to embrace Shanghai’s rich tapestry of culture, arts, and cuisine while creating meaningful connections with the city’s guests and residents.





“I am honored to join The Middle House, a property that beautifully represents the spirit of Shanghai while delivering heartfelt hospitality,” said Olivier. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and further strengthen The Middle House as a cultural and hospitality landmark.”





Olivier’s vision for The Middle House centers on blending its distinctive style with Shanghai’s local traditions to offer an authentic and enriching experience for visitors. With his leadership, The Middle House is poised to continue its legacy as a destination where art, fashion, and culture seamlessly converge.