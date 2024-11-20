Exploring the New MIN ROOM Menu: A Celebration of Fujian Cuisine

MIN ROOM presents an exquisite new menu showcasing the authentic flavors of Fujian, thoughtfully crafted with premium local ingredients. Let’s take a closer look at these culinary delights:

Appetizers

Fujian-Style Vinegar Dendrobium Blossoms

Crisp Yunnan dendrobium flowers are tossed in Yongchun aged vinegar, delivering a refreshing and tangy start.

Highlight: Dendrobium flowers are cherished for their health benefits and delicate floral aroma

Moringa Shoots with Bird Clams

Tender moringa shoots paired with fresh, sweet bird clams offer a mildly spicy kick.

Highlight: Bird clams are known for their rich nutritional value and tender texture.

Frozen Spotted Bamboo Shark from the Taiwan Strait

Naturally gelatinous and rich in collagen, this delicacy is slow-cooked to perfection for a bouncy, flavorful bite.

Drunken Hairy Crab with Aged Fujian Wine

Seasonal hairy crab is marinated in Longyan rice wine, creating a rich, aromatic dish bursting with flavor.

Quanzhou Braised Beef Shank

Tender beef shank, prepared with traditional Quanzhou braising techniques, showcases savory and hearty flavors.

Ginger Scallion Sunflower Chicken

Known as the “Moutai of Chickens,” sunflower-fed poultry is tender and aromatic, served with a zesty ginger sauce.

Nanjing Bamboo Shoots in Pepper Sauce

Wild bamboo shoots from Nanping are paired with a special peppercorn dressing for a crunchy, refreshing bite.

Sakura Shrimp and Premium Seaweed Salad

First-harvest seaweed from Xiapu is combined with sakura shrimp, offering a balanced sweet-and-sour taste.

Soups

Braised Bamboo Shark Soup with Pork Trotters and Meat Dumplings

This hearty soup features tender bamboo shark, local pork trotters, and Fuzhou-style meat dumplings in a rich, collagen-packed broth.

Chicken Broth with Giant Scallops and Radish

A clear chicken broth highlights the sweetness of premium scallops and sand-grown radish, offering a light yet flavorful experience.

Main Dishes

Soy-Braised Bamboo Shark

A simple yet iconic Min-style dish where the fresh flavors of bamboo shark are enhanced with soy sauce, ginger, and scallions.

Steamed Mangrove Crab with Glutinous Rice

Wild mangrove crabs from Zhangzhou, served atop aromatic sticky rice, create a luxurious, flavor-packed centerpiece.

Quanzhou Matchmaking Soup

A cultural favorite from Anxi, this soup features eggs, tofu, and crab meat, symbolizing harmony and connection.

Xiamen Satay Hot Pot

Traditional satay flavors combined with fish maw, squid, beef, and crispy fritters create a rich, warming dish.

Truffle-Braised Fuding Taro

Premium taro from Fuding is slow-cooked with black truffle sauce for a creamy, indulgent treat.

Fresh Peppercorn Yellow Croaker

Yellow croaker, caught fresh in Ningde, is cooked with Sichuan peppercorns, delivering bold, spicy flavors.

Ginger and Sesame Braised Black Goat

Dehua black goat is simmered with ginger and sesame oil, offering tender, aromatic meat perfect for winter.

Drunken Tiger Prawns with Medicinal Wine

Juicy tiger prawns are steamed with spiced Quanzhou rice wine, infusing them with deep, fragrant flavors.

Dessert

Peanut Soup with Pineapple Pastry

A traditional Min-style dessert featuring creamy peanut soup served alongside a flaky pineapple pastry, perfect for sweet endings.





Discover Fujian’s Culinary Legacy

This new menu celebrates the depth of Fujian’s culinary heritage with a contemporary touch. Each dish highlights regional ingredients and age-old recipes, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience. Come and savor the essence of Fujian at MIN ROOM.

[All images courtesy of MIN ROOM]