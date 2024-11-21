'Pioneering Tomorrow' Shines at the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (HK)

The 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit took place on November 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

As an international exchange and dialogue platform with development as its main theme, youth development is one of the key areas of focus for the summit.

This year's event, themed 'Pioneering Tomorrow,' brought together over 30 policymakers, experts, and scholars from China, New Zealand, Thailand, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UK, India, and around the globe in the fields of youth development, artificial intelligence (AI), technology, innovation, climate change, sustainable environment, culture, and sports.

Through an opening ceremony and plenary session, keynote speeches, two roundtable discussions on 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'Climate Challenge,' and a unique International Youth Dialogue, the event aimed to encourage global youth to shine with confidence, leverage their unique strengths, and make positive contributions to the future of society.

The 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong) is one of the most important annual activities under Boao Forum for Asia, and is co-organized by the Boao Forum for Asia and The Y.Elites Association.

Since its inception in 2009, the Summit has held seven editions in Hong Kong, and has established a prestigious reputation both domestically and internationally.

The Summit hosts over 2,000 attendees each time, fostering a lively atmosphere that is highly regarded by society and young people.

The first roundtable, themed 'Artificial Intelligence: Young Innovators Leading the Way,' kicked off the Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong).

This session was chaired by Prof. Yang Hongxia from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and several featured expert speakers, to discuss how youth can use cutting-edge technology to promote the development of the world and create a better and more sustainable future.

Prof. Yang Hongxia, Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ulrich Ahle, CEO of Gaia-X Antoni Vives, Chief Strategic Consultant of Intelli Global Corporation, Former Deputy Mayor of Barcelona

The second roundtable commenced, focusing on the important topic 'Climate Challenge: Youth in Action.'

This session was honored to have Jenny Shipley, a BFA Council Member and Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, deliver a keynote speech.

They were joined by a panel of experts, to deeply discuss how to build collaborative platforms and opportunities to help the youths create a greener and more sustainable development path for the common future of humanity nowadays.

Jenny Shipley, BFA Council Member, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Paddy Robertson, Social Entrepreneur Meng Liu, Head of UN Global Compact Liasion Office in China

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong) was held in the afternoon, with a welcome speech by Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia.

In addition, several important leaders and guests were present to deliver opening speeches for this session of the summit.

Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia Lawrence Lam Chi Bun, Consultant and Organizing Committee of 2024 Boao Forum For Asia Youth Summit(Hong Kong), Chairman of The Y.Elites Association

The concluding segment of this year's summit was an International Youth Dialogue themed 'The Future of the World: Youth Perspectives.'

The dialogue began with remarks from Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the BFA, along with the host, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Vice Chairman of the All-China Youth Federation and Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR, and other five distinguished guests.

Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai, BFA Council Member, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Anna Louise Gatty, Data and Analysis Leader at L'Oréal Luxe International Emmanuelle Perez, CEO of the Foundation Prospective & Innovation, Former Prime Minister Vivian Kong, Assistant External Affairs Manager of The Hong Kong Jockey Club