  1. home
  2. Articles

'Pioneering Tomorrow' Shines at the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (HK)

By Sponsored, November 21, 2024

0 0

The 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit took place on November 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

As an international exchange and dialogue platform with development as its main theme, youth development is one of the key areas of focus for the summit. 

This year's event, themed 'Pioneering Tomorrow,' brought together over 30 policymakers, experts, and scholars from China, New Zealand, Thailand, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UK, India, and around the globe in the fields of youth development, artificial intelligence (AI), technology, innovation, climate change, sustainable environment, culture, and sports. 

Through an opening ceremony and plenary session, keynote speeches, two roundtable discussions on 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'Climate Challenge,' and a unique International Youth Dialogue, the event aimed to encourage global youth to shine with confidence, leverage their unique strengths, and make positive contributions to the future of society.

The 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong) is one of the most important annual activities under Boao Forum for Asia, and is co-organized by the Boao Forum for Asia and The Y.Elites Association. 

Since its inception in 2009, the Summit has held seven editions in Hong Kong, and has established a prestigious reputation both domestically and internationally. 

The Summit hosts over 2,000 attendees each time, fostering a lively atmosphere that is highly regarded by society and young people.

The first roundtable, themed 'Artificial Intelligence: Young Innovators Leading the Way,' kicked off the Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong). 

This session was chaired by Prof. Yang Hongxia from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and several featured expert speakers, to discuss how youth can use cutting-edge technology to promote the development of the world and create a better and more sustainable future.

20241119103041afc228005d2491c5c4.jpg20241119122818a3789166fce3dbe257.jpgProf. Yang Hongxia, Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University20241119120130a4739e90c416235dcf.jpgUlrich Ahle, CEO of Gaia-X20241119122437afb5f0b2808fa0e0bd.jpgAntoni Vives, Chief Strategic Consultant of Intelli Global Corporation, Former Deputy Mayor of Barcelona

The second roundtable commenced, focusing on the important topic 'Climate Challenge: Youth in Action.' 

This session was honored to have Jenny Shipley, a BFA Council Member and Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, deliver a keynote speech. 

They were joined by a panel of experts, to deeply discuss how to build collaborative platforms and opportunities to help the youths create a greener and more sustainable development path for the common future of humanity nowadays.

Jenny Shipley, BFA Council Member, Former Prime Minister of New ZealandPaddy Robertson, Social EntrepreneurMeng Liu, Head of UN Global Compact Liasion Office in China

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (Hong Kong) was held in the afternoon, with a welcome speech by Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia. 

In addition, several important leaders and guests were present to deliver opening speeches for this session of the summit.

Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for AsiaLawrence Lam Chi Bun, Consultant and Organizing Committee of 2024 Boao Forum For Asia Youth Summit(Hong Kong), Chairman of The Y.Elites Association

The concluding segment of this year's summit was an International Youth Dialogue themed 'The Future of the World: Youth Perspectives.' 

The dialogue began with remarks from Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the BFA, along with the host, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Vice Chairman of the All-China Youth Federation and Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR, and other five distinguished guests. 

Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai, BFA Council Member, Former Deputy Prime Minister of ThailandAnna Louise Gatty, Data and Analysis Leader at L'Oréal Luxe InternationalEmmanuelle Perez, CEO of the Foundation Prospective & Innovation, Former Prime Minister Vivian Kong, Assistant External Affairs Manager of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

more news

Postponed: ​2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

Postponed: ​2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

What ticket holders need to know

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Where to Celebrate Halloween 2024 in Shanghai

Where to Celebrate Halloween 2024 in Shanghai

Prepare for hell on earth!

WIN! Tickets to Electric City Craft Beer Festival 2024

Shenzhen's biggest craft beer festival is back!

GBA School News Roundup: August 2024

Exciting news from the world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen!

Happiest 5K on the planet returns to Shenzhen!

Who Won What at the 2024 That's Lifestyle Awards Shanghai

16th Annual Awards at Fotografiska Shanghai

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Foreigners in Film: Brian O'Shea on Acting & Social Media Fame

Nanjing: History, Heritage & Natural Beauty

18 Drool-worthy Shanghai Lunch Deals

WATCH: Who Won What at the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Rug: Popular Beijing Brunch Spot Revamps Their Menu

The Rug: Popular Beijing Brunch Spot Revamps Their Menu

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

'Pioneering Tomorrow' Shines at the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (HK)

'Pioneering Tomorrow' Shines at the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia Youth Summit (HK)

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives