Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

As the year-end bells echo melodiously along the Huangpu River, the Fairmont Peace Hotel brilliantly ushers in a new chapter of festive celebrations.

In this iconic Shanghai landmark, engraved with a century of legendary history, every holiday decoration and every delicacy shines with unique charm, inviting you to share extraordinary holiday moments.

Victor's Café

November 11 to December 31

Victor's Café is offering an exclusive holiday dinner with a 7-8 pound slow-marinated, tender and juicy turkey, featuring homemade sausages and bacon.

The meal includes traditional sides, condiments, desserts, and a choice of Victor's salads or vegetables, starting at RMB1,888*, with a bottle of sparkling wine.

Victor's also offers a selection of festive pastries, creating a Christmas fairytale world.

For Victor's Café reservations, please call 021 6138 6887

Jasmine Lounge

December 1-30

Jasmine Lounge presents a holiday afternoon tea by award-winning executive pastry chef Glen, starting at RMB599* per person, including a glass of Cattier Brut Champagne.

For Jasmine Lounge reservations, please call 021 6138 6886

Cathay Room

December 1-30

The Cathay Room on the ninth floor offers a special holiday river view afternoon tea, with a variety of desserts and savory treats, also starting at RMB599*.

December 22

On December 22, follow the melodious music of the old jazz band and fully enjoy the joy and warmth of a festive brunch.



December 24 & 25

Join the Cathay Room for a feast crafted by the Western kitchen team, with live-cooked main courses and a variety of Christmas-themed desserts, starting at RMB1,999* per person, including unlimited Cattier Brut Champagne.

Santa Claus will also arrive with surprises, making it a fun and colorful Christmas time.

December 31

On New Year's Eve, welcome the New Year with Bund scenery as the Cathay Room and terrace is offering delicacies, entertainment, lucky draws and unlimited Champagne, starting at RMB2,050* per person.

For Cathay Room reservations, please call 021 6138 6881

*All the above prices are subject to a 16.6% service charge

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Whether it's celebrating Christmas or welcoming the New Year, the Fairmont Peace Hotel will bring you and your friends the most unforgettable holiday memories.

Shanghai’s legendary hotel address since 1929, Fairmont Peace Hotel is a cherished city landmark set on the Bund.

One of the city’s most sought-after properties, this global hotel icon combines historic grandeur with modern amenities, making it ideal for 21st Century luxury travelers.

[All images courtesy of Fairmont Peace Hotel]