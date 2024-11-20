WATCH: Who Won What at the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

The 2024 That's Hospitality Awards brought together the brightest stars of China's hospitality industry for a night of unparalleled celebration at the stunning Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan.
With glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments, the event honored exceptional achievements across the nation, shining a spotlight on the innovative, luxurious, and groundbreaking milestones that define the industry.
Check out the unforgettable moments of the night!
This year, 98 outstanding hotels and resorts across China were recognized in 28 diverse categories, celebrating everything from luxurious escapes to business excellence and family-friendly innovation.
From new hotel debuts to landmark properties, the awards reflected the breadth and vibrancy of China's hospitality scene.
Seven hoteliers were recognized for their extraordinary leadership and dedication to excellence with the coveted 'Award for Excellent Hotelier.'
The winners included:
Richard Langonné, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
Alina Guo, BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER
Nicholas Liang, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen
Richard Liu, Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
May Kwok, Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai
Aaron Zhang, Hilton Shenzhen Futian
Jason Lu, Conrad Guangzhou
Special honors also went to Xin'ao Sea World, which was named 'The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year,' showcasing the industry's ability to push boundaries in delivering unforgettable experiences.
VOSS, renowned for its elegant and premium artesian water, earned 'The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year,' while INTERPROCOM was celebrated as the 'Outstanding Wine Partner,' highlighting the vital partnerships that enrich hospitality excellence.
Winners
New Hotel of the Year
Hilton Shanghai City Center
New Luxury Hotel of the Year
Alila Shanghai
The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Regal Palace Hotspring Resort Shaoguan
New Serviced Apartment of the Year
Ascott North Point Hong Kong
Luxury Hotel of the Year
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Waldorf Astoria Beijing
Regent Beijing
Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin
Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
J Hotel Shanghai Tower
The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection
Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou
Raffles Shenzhen
The Langham, Shenzhen
Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen
Andaz Shenzhen Bay
Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort
Niccolo Chongqing
Rosewood Sanya
Waldorf Astoria Xiamen
Luxury Apartment of the Year
Central Residences West Bund
Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year
China World Apartments
Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown
Jumeirah Living Guangzhou
MICE Hotel of the Year
Tianjin Marriott Hotel National Convention and Exhibition Center
Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West
Shangri-La Chengdu
Sheraton & Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
Business Hotel of the Year
InterContinental Changsha
NUO Hotel Beijing
JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an
The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
Hilton Shenzhen Futian
The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou
Grand Hyatt Guangzhou
Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe
The G Shenzhen, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel
Shangri-La Guangzhou
The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers
Ascott IFC Guangzhou
Boutique Hotel of the Year
Sofitel Shanghai North Bund
Art Hotel of the Year
CHAO Sanlitun Beijing
Conrad Shenzhen
Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an
The Middle House
Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai
The Shanghai EDITION
Landmark Hotel of the Year
Hilton Beijing
Pan Pacific Beijing
Grand Hyatt Shenzhen
W Shanghai - The Bund
Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
The St. Regis Shenzhen
The Most Influential Luxury Hotel of the Year
Fairmont Peace Hotel
The Most Influential Hotel of the Year
Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
China Hotel
Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
W Suzhou
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
The St. Regis Zhuhai
The Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year
MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing
Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou
LIV'N The Spark
Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year
Banyan Tree Dongguan Songshan Lake
LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
Four Seasons Hotel Beijing
InterContinental Zhuhai
Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park
Shangri-La Beijing
The Sukhothai Shanghai
Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou
Island Resort Hotel of the Year
RAFFLES HAINAN CLEAR WATER BAY
Luxury Healing Urban Hotel of the Year
The Anandi Hotel and SPA Shanghai
Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year
LE MERIDIEN XIAOJING BAY
W Guangzhou
EAST Beijing
China World Summit Wing, Beijing
LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou
Conrad Guangzhou
Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel
Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha
Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year
Even Hotel Shenzhen Nanshan
Outstanding City View of the Year
The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel
Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year
Regent Beijing
Langham Place, Guangzhou
Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year
Beijing Kerry Residence
Most Premium Serviced Apartment of the Year
CITTA Residences
Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year
Hotel Indigo® Changsha Meixi Lake
BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER
Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao
Award for Excellent Hotelier
Richard Langonné - Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
Alina Guo - BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER
Nicholas Liang - Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen
Richard Liu- Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
May Kwok - Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai
Aaron Zhang - Hilton Shenzhen Futian
Jason Lu - Conrad Guangzhou
The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year
Xin'ao Sea World
Outstanding Wine Partner
INTERPROCOM
The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year
VOSS
The evening was filled with appreciation for industry leaders, creative visionaries, and dedicated teams whose work continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.
Guests enjoyed the event's exquisite setting at the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, with its spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay and unmatched luxury — a perfect backdrop for a night of inspiration and recognition.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the sponsors, including our venue sponsor Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan and exclusive water sponsor VOSS, as well as the attendees who traveled from near and far to make this celebration truly special.
As we look back on this incredible evening, we're already looking ahead to next year's celebration.
Until then, start planning your next trip to one of these award-winning properties and experience firsthand the excellence that defines China's hospitality industry!
[All images via That's]
