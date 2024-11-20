WATCH: Who Won What at the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

The 2024 That's Hospitality Awards brought together the brightest stars of China's hospitality industry for a night of unparalleled celebration at the stunning Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan.

With glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments, the event honored exceptional achievements across the nation, shining a spotlight on the innovative, luxurious, and groundbreaking milestones that define the industry.



Check out the unforgettable moments of the night!

This year, 98 outstanding hotels and resorts across China were recognized in 28 diverse categories, celebrating everything from luxurious escapes to business excellence and family-friendly innovation.





From new hotel debuts to landmark properties, the awards reflected the breadth and vibrancy of China's hospitality scene.

Seven hoteliers were recognized for their extraordinary leadership and dedication to excellence with the coveted 'Award for Excellent Hotelier.'



The winners included:

Richard Langonné, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Alina Guo, BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

Nicholas Liang, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Richard Liu, Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

May Kwok, Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai

Aaron Zhang, Hilton Shenzhen Futian

Jason Lu, Conrad Guangzhou

Special honors also went to Xin'ao Sea World, which was named 'The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year,' showcasing the industry's ability to push boundaries in delivering unforgettable experiences.



VOSS, renowned for its elegant and premium artesian water, earned 'The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year,' while INTERPROCOM was celebrated as the 'Outstanding Wine Partner,' highlighting the vital partnerships that enrich hospitality excellence.

Winners

New Hotel of the Year

Hilton Shanghai City Center

New Luxury Hotel of the Year

Alila Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an

Regal Palace Hotspring Resort Shaoguan

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

Ascott North Point Hong Kong

Luxury Hotel of the Year

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Regent Beijing

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

J Hotel Shanghai Tower

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou

Raffles Shenzhen

The Langham, Shenzhen

Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen

Andaz Shenzhen Bay

Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort

Niccolo Chongqing

Rosewood Sanya

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen

Luxury Apartment of the Year

Central Residences West Bund

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

China World Apartments

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Jumeirah Living Guangzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year

Tianjin Marriott Hotel National Convention and Exhibition Center

Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West

Shangri-La Chengdu

Sheraton & Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Business Hotel of the Year

InterContinental Changsha

NUO Hotel Beijing

JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hilton Shenzhen Futian

The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

The G Shenzhen, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Shangri-La Guangzhou

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers

Ascott IFC Guangzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Sofitel Shanghai North Bund

Art Hotel of the Year

CHAO Sanlitun Beijing

Conrad Shenzhen

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an

The Middle House

Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

The Shanghai EDITION

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Hilton Beijing

Pan Pacific Beijing

Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

W Shanghai - The Bund

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

The St. Regis Shenzhen

The Most Influential Luxury Hotel of the Year

Fairmont Peace Hotel

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

China Hotel

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

W Suzhou

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

The St. Regis Zhuhai

The Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year

MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing

Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou

LIV'N The Spark

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

Banyan Tree Dongguan Songshan Lake

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

InterContinental Zhuhai

Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park

Shangri-La Beijing

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

RAFFLES HAINAN CLEAR WATER BAY

Luxury Healing Urban Hotel of the Year

The Anandi Hotel and SPA Shanghai

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

LE MERIDIEN XIAOJING BAY

W Guangzhou

EAST Beijing

China World Summit Wing, Beijing

LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou

Conrad Guangzhou

Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

Even Hotel Shenzhen Nanshan

Outstanding City View of the Year

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

Regent Beijing

Langham Place, Guangzhou

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

Beijing Kerry Residence

Most Premium Serviced Apartment of the Year

CITTA Residences

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

Hotel Indigo® Changsha Meixi Lake

BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao

Award for Excellent Hotelier

Richard Langonné - Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Alina Guo - BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

Nicholas Liang - Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Richard Liu- Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

May Kwok - Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai

Aaron Zhang - Hilton Shenzhen Futian

Jason Lu - Conrad Guangzhou

The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year

Xin'ao Sea World

Outstanding Wine Partner

INTERPROCOM

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

VOSS

The evening was filled with appreciation for industry leaders, creative visionaries, and dedicated teams whose work continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.



Guests enjoyed the event's exquisite setting at the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, with its spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay and unmatched luxury — a perfect backdrop for a night of inspiration and recognition.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the sponsors, including our venue sponsor Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan and exclusive water sponsor VOSS, as well as the attendees who traveled from near and far to make this celebration truly special.



As we look back on this incredible evening, we're already looking ahead to next year's celebration.



Until then, start planning your next trip to one of these award-winning properties and experience firsthand the excellence that defines China's hospitality industry!

[All images via That's]

