WATCH: Who Won What at the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

By That's, November 20, 2024

The 2024 That's Hospitality Awards brought together the brightest stars of China's hospitality industry for a night of unparalleled celebration at the stunning Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-11.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-12.jpg

With glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments, the event honored exceptional achievements across the nation, shining a spotlight on the innovative, luxurious, and groundbreaking milestones that define the industry.

Check out the unforgettable moments of the night!

This year, 98 outstanding hotels and resorts across China were recognized in 28 diverse categories, celebrating everything from luxurious escapes to business excellence and family-friendly innovation. 

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-23.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-24.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-4.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-3.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-5.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-7.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-27.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-25.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-26.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-9.jpg

From new hotel debuts to landmark properties, the awards reflected the breadth and vibrancy of China's hospitality scene.

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-13.jpg

Seven hoteliers were recognized for their extraordinary leadership and dedication to excellence with the coveted 'Award for Excellent Hotelier.' 

The winners included:

  • Richard Langonné, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

  • Alina Guo, BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

  • Nicholas Liang, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

  • Richard Liu, Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

  • May Kwok, Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai

  • Aaron Zhang, Hilton Shenzhen Futian

  • Jason Lu, Conrad Guangzhou

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-17.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-16.jpg

Special honors also went to Xin'ao Sea World, which was named 'The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year,' showcasing the industry's ability to push boundaries in delivering unforgettable experiences. 

VOSS, renowned for its elegant and premium artesian water, earned 'The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year,' while INTERPROCOM was celebrated as the 'Outstanding Wine Partner,' highlighting the vital partnerships that enrich hospitality excellence.

Winners

New Hotel of the Year

  • Hilton Shanghai City Center

New Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • Alila Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an

  • Regal Palace Hotspring Resort Shaoguan

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Ascott North Point Hong Kong

Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

  • Waldorf Astoria Beijing

  • Regent Beijing

  • Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin

  • Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

  • Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

  • J Hotel Shanghai Tower

  • The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

  • Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

  • The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection

  • Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

  • Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou

  • Raffles Shenzhen

  • The Langham, Shenzhen

  • Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen

  • Andaz Shenzhen Bay

  • Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort

  • Niccolo Chongqing

  • Rosewood Sanya

  • Waldorf Astoria Xiamen

Luxury Apartment of the Year

  • Central Residences West Bund

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • China World Apartments

  • Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

  • Jumeirah Living Guangzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year

  • Tianjin Marriott Hotel National Convention and Exhibition Center

  • Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West

  • Shangri-La Chengdu

  • Sheraton & Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung

  • Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Business Hotel of the Year

  • InterContinental Changsha

  • NUO Hotel Beijing

  • JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an

  • The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

  • Hilton Shenzhen Futian

The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

  • Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

  • Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

  • Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

  • The G Shenzhen, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

  • Shangri-La Guangzhou

The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Business Travelers

  • Ascott IFC Guangzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • Sofitel Shanghai North Bund

Art Hotel of the Year

  • CHAO Sanlitun Beijing

  • Conrad Shenzhen

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

  • Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an

  • The Middle House

  • Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

  • The Shanghai EDITION

Landmark Hotel of the Year

  • Hilton Beijing

  • Pan Pacific Beijing

  • Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

  • W Shanghai - The Bund

  • Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • The St. Regis Shenzhen

The Most Influential Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • Fairmont Peace Hotel

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

  • Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

  • China Hotel

  • Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

  • W Suzhou

  • Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

  • The St. Regis Zhuhai

The Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing

  • Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou

  • LIV'N The Spark

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • Banyan Tree Dongguan Songshan Lake

  • LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

  • Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

  • InterContinental Zhuhai

  • Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park

  • Shangri-La Beijing

  • The Sukhothai Shanghai

  • Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

  • RAFFLES HAINAN CLEAR WATER BAY

Luxury Healing Urban Hotel of the Year

  • The Anandi Hotel and SPA Shanghai

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

  • LE MERIDIEN XIAOJING BAY

  • W Guangzhou

  • EAST Beijing

  • China World Summit Wing, Beijing

  • LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou

  • Conrad Guangzhou

  • Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel

  • Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

  • Even Hotel Shenzhen Nanshan

Outstanding City View of the Year

  • The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

  • Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

  • Regent Beijing

  • Langham Place, Guangzhou

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Beijing Kerry Residence

Most Premium Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • CITTA Residences

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

  • Hotel Indigo® Changsha Meixi Lake

  • BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

  • Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao 

Award for Excellent Hotelier

  • Richard Langonné - Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

  • Alina Guo - BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

  • Nicholas Liang - Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

  • Richard Liu- Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

  • May Kwok - Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai

  • Aaron Zhang - Hilton Shenzhen Futian

  • Jason Lu - Conrad Guangzhou

The Most Innovative Travel Destination of the Year

  • Xin'ao Sea World

Outstanding Wine Partner

  • INTERPROCOM

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

  • VOSS

The evening was filled with appreciation for industry leaders, creative visionaries, and dedicated teams whose work continues to redefine the hospitality landscape. 

Guests enjoyed the event's exquisite setting at the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, with its spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay and unmatched luxury — a perfect backdrop for a night of inspiration and recognition.

4c81a4650e4478a5be04297ea8c2170c.jpeg

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the sponsors, including our venue sponsor Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan and exclusive water sponsor VOSS, as well as the attendees who traveled from near and far to make this celebration truly special.

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-18.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-15.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-19.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-20.jpg

As we look back on this incredible evening, we're already looking ahead to next year's celebration. 

Who-Won-What-at-the-2024-That-s-Hospitality-Awards-22.jpgUntil then, start planning your next trip to one of these award-winning properties and experience firsthand the excellence that defines China's hospitality industry!

[All images via That's]

2024 That's Hospitality Awards Shenzhen

