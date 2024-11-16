  1. home
Regent Shanghai on The Bund Redefines Luxury Hospitality in Shanghai

By That's, November 16, 2024

Regent Shanghai on The Bund has officially opened on 1st November, offering a luxurious retreat on the iconic North Bund. With stunning views of the Huangpu River, the hotel masterfully blends modern sophistication with cultural heritage, marking a new era for the Regent brand in Greater China.

6.jpg

13.jpeg

A Riverside Sanctuary

Built on the historic Seagull Hotel site, the hotel features 135 rooms, including 20 suites with private balconies. Each space offers panoramic views of The Bund and embodies refined comfort. Guests are pampered with bespoke service from Regent Experience Agents, offering seamless itineraries, complimentary amenities like daily laundry, and a curated refreshment gallery.

2.jpg

A Tribute to Art and Culture

The hotel’s design celebrates Shanghai’s artistic heritage. Guests are greeted by installations like a crystal “Chasing Lights” tree in the lobby and cascading red floral sculptures in the Jin Lin restaurant. The property showcases contemporary interpretations of Chinese floral symbolism, with magnolia motifs woven throughout.

5.jpg

Exceptional Dining Experiences

Dining venues combine innovative cuisine with spectacular settings. Jin Lin reimagines Chinese culinary traditions, while Harmonia offers global flavors with Bund views. Conde Boutique transforms from a daytime café to a lively cocktail destination, complete with a garden terrace.

Shanghai’s New Event Destination

The hotel’s elegant ballroom and event spaces, inspired by seagulls in flight, provide a glamorous backdrop for weddings and conferences. Offering 270-degree views of Shanghai’s skyline, the Regent Ballroom accommodates up to 600 guests, while heritage touches, like a 100-year-old piano, evoke timeless elegance.

7.jpg

Part of IHG’s Luxury Portfolio

As the second Regent property in Shanghai and sixth in Greater China, the hotel underscores IHG’s commitment to redefining luxury. Tom Rowntree, IHG’s Vice President of Luxury Brands, highlighted Regent’s legacy of breathtaking locations and unparalleled service, calling the new property a “landmark destination.”

4.jpg

Experience Elevated Shanghai

Whether for business or leisure, Regent Shanghai on The Bund offers an escape from the city’s pace, combining luxurious comforts, cultural artistry, and stunning views.

8.jpg

[All images courtesy of Regent Shanghai on The Bund]

