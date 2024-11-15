12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Morton’s Steak & Lobster Oscar at Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse

Morton’s featured favorite is back for a limited time. For 10 days only get the chance to enjoy an 8oz. Center-Cut Filet Mignon with Lobster Oscar Topping just the same as at the original Morton’s in Chicago! Everything at Morton's is always delicious down to their butter, so you won't wanna miss this special treat.

November 18-28, 11.30am-3pm, 5-9.30pm.

RMB788 + 15% service charge

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Turkish Feast Wangfu Central Soft Opening



With great anticipation, Turkish Feast (Wangfu Central) is set to make its grand debut! The restaurant will officially open for a trial period on November 17, and all Turkish Feast locations will unveil a refreshed menu simultaneously.

For a special promotion there will be 20% off the entire store during the first two weeks of the soft opening as well as a variety of presents - enjoy a complimentary gift with your purchase during the soft opening.

Starting from November 17, 11am-midnight

Turkish Feast, No.269 Wangfujingjie, Dongcheng

C ask Raw Ale at The Factory



This farmhouse ale cask is the second in The Factory’s wood chipped series of casks, with an original version, a bourbon chip, oak chip and finally a cognac version all having been produced. Back by popular demand they have put together a new nitro system using what is affectionately known as Guinness Gas.

November 15, 2-9pm

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Music



Ninajirachi at Dada

Australian electronic musician Ninajirachi gets her name from a psychic Pokémon, a choice that makes more sense when you learn she found commercial success when she was just a teenager. Despite being just 25, Ninajirachi has already won multiple awards and developed the official demo project for Ableton Live 11. Her style is somewhere between hyperpop and EDM, with high BPMs complemented by high-pitched vocals.

November 16, 9pm-late

RMB90 before 11pm, RMB120 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Fiona at ByeByeDisco



From Italian and Swiss heritage, Fiona is a rising star on the global electronic music scene. Before transitioning into music, she garnered over 300,000 followers on Instagram working as a model. Now, Fiona is the resident DJ at Rinse FM in Paris and has been included under the umbrella of Universal Music performing at brand events for IKEA, The Attico, Paco Rabanne, Kilian Paris, YSL, and GCDS.

November 16, 9pm-5am

Presale: RMB80/ticket, RMB150/pair

Door: 100RMB

ByeByeDisco, UIC THE BOX L5, No.12 Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Doug Martin Organ Trio at Celestial



The organ trio is one of jazz’s most unique small groups. Since the 1950s, this band format is known for being a dynamic powerhouse with its explosive energy, tremendous groove and wide harmonic pallet. Doug Martin Organ Trio carries forth the tradition by exploring timeless standards alongside original material.

November 16, 9pm-late

Free entry

Celestial, 2F No.74 Dongsi Beidajie, Dongcheng

Pulse Wave II at DDC



The British Invasion! Dan, Josh, and Peter from England/Scotland will bring the bands Harridans, Axis Neptune and Peter O to join Pulse Wave II for a blasting night! Get ready for some of Beijing’s best bands to come together for one pulsating night.

November 16, 8.30pm

RMB108

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, No.39 Shenlujie, Chaoyang

Euphoric: Groovy New Debut at Modernista







Get ready for a night of pure groove this Friday as Euphoric makes their long-awaited debut! This fresh new band is guaranteed to have you dancing non-stop all night long. After the band, DJ Jagerzhadan will take over to keep the party going with some killer tracks and since it’s his birthday, there will be some shenanigans prepared by his friends, so expect the energy to be through the roof! Plus, there’s a late-night happy hour, so the drinks will be flowing, and the vibes will be unstoppable.

November 15, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

MusicDish at School Bar







A ‘fusion dish’ of performers from all over China are coming together to play a powerful night of music presented by MusicDish Club that works to remind people that war sucks, life hurts, and music heals.

November 16, 9pm

RMB108

School Bar, No.53 Wudaoying HutongChaoyang

Lifestyle



Téléthon Charity Evening Party at the InterContinental Sanlitun





Mark your calendars for the Téléthon Charity Party on November 30, at the InterContinental Sanlitun! This exceptional night features a gourmet tasting menu, free flow like Mouton Cadet wines, and animations for a cause that matters. Join them for lively art auctions, raffles worth over RMB90,000, and dancing until 2am. All the profits will go in support of genetic research to combat rare diseases through AFM Téléthon.

Dress casual chic with a Chinese touch and get your tickets at an early bird rate of RMB550 by contacting WeChat: ohlalapekin. Don’t miss out!

November 30, 6.30pm-2am

Early bird: RMB550, Full price: RMB650

InterContinental Sanlitun, No. 1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Alice (in Wonderland) at the National Centre for the Performing Arts



This wildly popular show – which is about friendship, perseverance, and strength of character – was choreographed by HKB Artistic Director Septime Webre. It first premiered in Hong Kong in 2018 to sold-out performances.

Now, audiences in Beijing will have the opportunity to experience the dizzying, over-the-top adventure as Alice tumbles down the rabbit hole and encounters a host of colorful characters such as the jumpy White Rabbit and the vengeful Queen of Hearts.

November 15, 7pm

November 16, 2pm & 7pm

RMB80-680

Opera House National Centre for the Performing Arts (west of Tiananmen Square)

Riviera Market at Riviera Clubhouse



Get ready for a vibrant shopping experience at the Riviera Market 2024! Hosted at the Riviera Clubhouse Lobby, this exciting event will feature a wide variety of goods from local vendors, including delicious food, drinks, fashionable clothing, jewelry, crafts, and more. Bring your family and friends to explore this festive market, where you'll find unique items, tasty treats, and the perfect gift ideas, all in one place.

November 15-17, 10am-8pm

Free entry

Riviera Clubhouse Lobby, No. 1 Xiangjiang Beilu, Chaoyang

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: