8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

7-Day In-Depth Inner Mongolia Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Huitengxile is one of the world's three largest alpine meadow flower grasslands, as well as one of the most well-protected. Ride a horse or do a light trek through this area of incredible natural beauty.

This tour also takes in the stunning Wulanhada volcano cluster, the only in the southern Mongolian Plateau to have erupted in the Holocene.

You’ll also visit Resonant Bay, known as the ‘Disney in the Desert,’ where you can sand sea yacht, rail bike, ride a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, zip line, ride camels, bumper cars and rollercoasters, take in a performance of Guolao Legend... and much more!

Whitewater River Rafting in Yunnan

Whitewater River Rafting is thrilling fun! The NuJiang River in its turquoise winter color provides the best conditions for it.

Suitable for beginners, it is a great activity for families (kids aged 9+), groups of friends (minimum six people), or as a company teambuilding activity.

The full fun is a seven-day trip, including some hiking, hot springs and visiting a coffee plantation, in addition to three days drifting down the river rapids!

Shorter, tailor-made options are of course also available.

For more information, or to inquire about a private, tailor-made trip to Yunnan, add Sylvie on WeChat by scanning the QR code above.

Or check the website by scanning the QR code below:

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature cycling horse riding and go karting!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

9-Day Everest Base Camp & Namtso Lake





Image courtesy of C Adventure

If you have the time to do Tibet right, we'd definitely recommend this nine-day tour to Everest and Namtso Lake.

During this trip, you'll visit western Tibet and Everest, before heading to northern Tibet and Namtso Lake.

Along with majestic Mount Everest, you will visit two holy lakes, Yamdrok and Namtso, with their widely variating landscapes.

On this trip you will get to know the culture, religion, and local people's lives in Tibet, as well as taking in the most breathtaking view in Tibet!

5-Day Tibet Tour: Lhasa & Yamdrok Lake

This tour of Tibet includes its biggest city and capital, Lhasa, as well as one of the regions three holy lakes, Yamdrok.

Combining both culture and natural landscape, this five-day will allow you to appreciate every aspect of Tibet's beauty.

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant, lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-style St Sophia Cathedral, old Western-style buildings on Central Street, Songhua River Ice Activities and the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park.



[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]