Turkish Feast Wangfu Central’s Soft Opening

With great anticipation, Turkish Feast (Wangfu Central) is set to make its grand debut! The restaurant will officially open for a trial period on November 17, and all Turkish Feast locations will unveil a refreshed menu simultaneously. Exciting opening benefits await, so don’t miss out!

Soft Opening promotion:

20% off the entire store during the first two weeks of the soft opening

A variety of presents - enjoy a complimentary gift with your purchase during their soft opening

Garlic Red Capia Peppers

The combination of garlic and chili is simply mouthwatering, and marinating it in olive oil enhances its rich, layered flavor. The roasted red peppers offer a hint of sweetness, perfectly intertwined with the robust aroma of garlic, creating a lingering taste experience.

Fresh Grill Mezze

Mediterranean cuisine is renowned for its health benefits, and this dish is a perfect example. The main ingredients include fresh tomatoes, Hangzhou peppers, red onions, parsley, and pomegranate juice – all complemented by high-quality olive oil. Served with lavas wedges, this dish can be enjoyed for dipping or as a delicious accompaniment, perfectly showcasing the natural flavors and healthful philosophy of the Mediterranean.

Slow-cooked Lambchops with Dried Fruits

The cooking method for the lamb chops draws from Turkey’s traditional grilling techniques, while the dried fruit pilaf is inspired by the flavors of Central and South Asia. Carefully selected lambchops are slow roasted to perfection, with a crispy exterior and a tender, juicy interior – releasing an irresistible aroma.

Lamb Alinazik

Lamb AliNazik is a classic Turkish dish, loved for its unique flavor. Turkish-style grilled meat needs no introduction, but the heart of this dish lies in the yogurt eggplant sauce. Roasted eggplant is blended with rich yogurt, creating a smooth, silky texture with a hint of smokiness, adding depth to the dish.

Pan fried Seabass with Almond in Special Sauce and Asparagus

This pan-fried sea bass offers seafood lovers a brand-new delicious option. The fish is coated with crispy almond slices and, after being fried, takes on an enticing golden hue. The combination of the tender fish and the crunchy almonds provides a unique texture experience. The accompanying cream sauce adds a rich dairy flavor and a silky smoothness, while the addition of yellow mustard enhances the overall taste, leaving diners wanting more.

Turkish Feast, No.269 Wangfujingjie, Dongcheng

