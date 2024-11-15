  1. home
  2. Articles

Turkish Feast Wangfu Central’s Soft Opening

By That's Beijing, November 15, 2024

0 0

With great anticipation, Turkish Feast (Wangfu Central) is set to make its grand debut! The restaurant will officially open for a trial period on November 17, and all Turkish Feast locations will unveil a refreshed menu simultaneously. Exciting opening benefits await, so don’t miss out!

Soft Opening promotion:

  • 20% off the entire store during the first two weeks of the soft opening

  • A variety of presents - enjoy a complimentary gift with your purchase during their soft opening

Garlic Red Capia Peppers

copy.jpg

The combination of garlic and chili is simply mouthwatering, and marinating it in olive oil enhances its rich, layered flavor. The roasted red peppers offer a hint of sweetness, perfectly intertwined with the robust aroma of garlic, creating a lingering taste experience.

Fresh Grill Mezze

copy.jpg

Mediterranean cuisine is renowned for its health benefits, and this dish is a perfect example. The main ingredients include fresh tomatoes, Hangzhou peppers, red onions, parsley, and pomegranate juice – all complemented by high-quality olive oil. Served with lavas wedges, this dish can be enjoyed for dipping or as a delicious accompaniment, perfectly showcasing the natural flavors and healthful philosophy of the Mediterranean.

Slow-cooked Lambchops with Dried Fruits

copy.jpg

The cooking method for the lamb chops draws from Turkey’s traditional grilling techniques, while the dried fruit pilaf is inspired by the flavors of Central and South Asia. Carefully selected lambchops are slow roasted to perfection, with a crispy exterior and a tender, juicy interior – releasing an irresistible aroma.

Lamb Alinazik

copy.jpg

Lamb AliNazik is a classic Turkish dish, loved for its unique flavor. Turkish-style grilled meat needs no introduction, but the heart of this dish lies in the yogurt eggplant sauce. Roasted eggplant is blended with rich yogurt, creating a smooth, silky texture with a hint of smokiness, adding depth to the dish.

Pan fried Seabass with Almond in Special Sauce and Asparagus

copy.jpg

This pan-fried sea bass offers seafood lovers a brand-new delicious option. The fish is coated with crispy almond slices and, after being fried, takes on an enticing golden hue. The combination of the tender fish and the crunchy almonds provides a unique texture experience. The accompanying cream sauce adds a rich dairy flavor and a silky smoothness, while the addition of yellow mustard enhances the overall taste, leaving diners wanting more.

Turkish Feast, No.269 Wangfujingjie, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of Turkish Feast]

more news

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Embracing the dazzling prosperity of the Huangpu River, savoring the ultimate feast in the world - Michelin two-star chef, Chef Jian Jieming, continues to shine in the culinary world.

Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Charming setting, tantalizing food, and warm hospitality...

T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Disney in Concert + More!

T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Disney in Concert + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

Gobble! Gobble!

Sweet Prelude to Christmas: Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box

Only at The Sukhothai Shanghai

50 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Jumeirah Guangzhou Marks 5th Anniversary with Exclusive Rolls-Royce Experience

Celebrate Jumeirah Guangzhou's five remarkable years with this unforgettable blend of luxury and style!

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

A fresh, immersive energy to Guangzhou's nightlife scene.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

40+ Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

10 New Nations Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

2 More Days Added to China's 2025 Public Holidays!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Disney in Concert + More!

T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Disney in Concert + More!

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

Turkish Feast Wangfu Central’s Soft Opening

Turkish Feast Wangfu Central’s Soft Opening

10th Anniversary Year-End Salon Concert at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing

10th Anniversary Year-End Salon Concert at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives