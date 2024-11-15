Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

Dine-In & To-Go

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays putting on the Ritz?



This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.

Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

And for That’s Shanghai readers, if you order through the below QR code, you can take advantage of some unbeatable deals!

Portman's, 1/F, Portman Ritz-Carlton, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1层, 近西康路

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

As Thanksgiving approaches, the festive season officially begins. Pudong Shangri-La Shanghai offers a holiday selection to bring the ambience to the celebrations!

Jade on 36 Restaurant

Jade on 36 Restaurant presents the exclusive Thanksgiving five-course set menu dinner, offering an unforgettable experience of both culinary excellence and breathtaking views of the Bund.

Indulge in the meticulously crafted set menu by renowned French Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, featuring an array of mouthwatering dishes prepared with the premium ingredients and seasonal accompaniments.

From traditional, succulent turkey rolls to exquisite Indonesian prawns and turbot, each dish has been thoughtfully chosen to deliver a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast.

This culinary journey aims to transport you to the heart of southern France, where romance and exquisite flavors intertwine harmoniously.

Sat-Tue Nov 23-26; RMB688+

For more details and reservations, please call 021-2828 6888

YICAFE

YICAFE offers a Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner, allowing you to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family and friends in a joyful and warm atmosphere.

Indulge in a lavish feast at over 10 live cooking stations, and kick off the season of gratitude with a festive turkey, mulled wine, and limited-edition specially crafted desserts.

An abundant seafood feast is also indispensable during this special holiday, featuring fresh sashimi, seasonal seafood, and a variety of hot stir-fried seafood dishes that showcase exotic flavors.

Thu Nov 28; RMB418+

For more details and reservations, please call 021-2828 6888

Gourmet

Gourmet presents 'Turkey to Go.' This festive period, gather with family and friends over a feast of roasted turkey or ham from Gourmet.

French Executive Chef Olivier Pistre has selected the season’s ingredients and crafted a selection of sauces, garnishes and side dishes that will complete your Thanksgiving dinner or celebration feast.

Tender turkeys weighing between 5-7kg or 8-10kg have been specially selected for the roast turkey sets, ideal for 4-6 or 6-8 persons respectively.

Marinated with rich spices and filled with bread and goose liver, or bread, apple and apricot stuffing, each turkey is meticulously roasted to a glistening golden color with tender fragrant meat.

There are also other festive delicacies such as Roasted Bone-In Ham and Roasted New Zealand Lamb Leg.

Roasted Turkey Sets are priced from RMB 1,288 per set

Available for pick up from Nov 18 Dec 31. Free delivery to addresses within 10km for purchases over RMB1,500.

Reservation three days in advance is required. To order, please call 21-6882 8888 ext. 270

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 近名商路

Dine-In

The Cannery

At the Cannery, they are going Classic Yankee, with the above menu at RMB298 per person.

Thu Nov 28, from 5pm; RMB298

You can also keep giving thanks into Black Friday at The Cannery, with 50% off on all bottles and a bin end final clearance.

Fri Nov 29, from 5pm

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Smokin' Hog



Smokin' Hog is offering the above menu for two for just RMB400. Spaces are limited though, so scan the QR code to reserve your spot now.

Thu Nov 28, from 6pm; RMB400 for 2

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

The Pearl



The Pearl is rolling out a Thanksgiving feast! For RMB398, enjoy a full all-you-can-eat buffet dinner and an evening packed with live music and entertainment.

It’s the perfect night to gather, indulge, and raise a glass in thanks for an incredible year. Enjoy the atmosphere, savor the spread, and make it a Thanksgiving to remember.

All Thanksgiving guests are also welcome to stay for that night's 9pm show at no extra charge.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Nov 28, from 6pm; RMB398

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Tacolicious

Tacolicious is back with another fantastic family-friendly FEAST for all their fellow Thanksgiving Fans. Save the date and reserve your table ASAP.

Gobble! Gobble!

Thu Nov 28, from 6pm; RMB268-518

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Cages

Cages Jing’an is serving all your Thanksgiving favorites – from smoked turkey to pumpkin pie – starting at 6pm on November 28.

Gather your loved ones for an authentic feast, with drink packages to keep the toasts flowing all night!

Thu Nov 28, 6-9pm; RMB328-456

Cages' Deep Dish Sunday will also feature a Thanksgiving special featuring Smoked Turkey Meat & Fennel Sausage.

Sun Nov 17, 11am until they sell out

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

Cotton's

Cotton's will be celebrating love, diversity, cultures and humanity, all while raising money for Shanghai Sunrise, offering a five-course feast as well as performances by Redic and guitarist Nick Aliev.



Thu & Fri Nov 28 & 29, from 7pm; RMB588-688 per person

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Tomatito



Tomatito is offering the above set menu for RMB398 per person, with special deals on wine... and the mulled wine season is officially here too!

Thu Nov 28, from 5.30pm; RMB398

Tomatito, 3/F, W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu, Huangpu District 湖滨路168号无限极荟购物中心3楼W08-10, 近济南路

To-Go

Geneva



Geneva are offering turkeys to go at 6kg and 8kg, both of which come with all the traditional sides. You need to reserve four days in advance though. Scan the QR code to book yours now.

RMB1,488-1,788

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Out of the Thanksgiving Ordinary

C's

Friday the 29th, C’s musical basement antics are for a good cause! Join the shenanigans with proceeds going to charity for a school in Cambodia.

You drink, kids learn, musicians all in guitars and scream into mics. We all have a good time for a good purpose!

Fri Nov 29, 10pm; All contributions welcome!

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu, Changning District 定西路685号, 近延安西路

Like to Promote a Thanksgiving Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: