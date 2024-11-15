10th Anniversary Year-End Salon Concert at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing

On November 12, as the year draws to a close, the Waldorf Astoria Beijing welcomed the 10th Anniversary Year-End Salon Concert, sharing unforgettable ‘Decade’ moments. On a pleasant afternoon, the hotel hosted a unique year-end salon concert to celebrate the glorious chapter of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing's tenth anniversary.

The hotel is once again honored to invite the main creative team from the National Centre for the Performing Arts' production of the operetta ‘Die Fledermaus,’ presenting a musical feast that blends the classics with the modern for guests. In this artistically charged concert, the hotel and guests alike were immersed in a musical feast brought by soprano Jacquelyn Wagner, baritone Markus Werba, and pianist Yue Peng – three masters of music.

Soprano Ms. Jacquelyn Wagner is internationally acclaimed for her "lovely, clean, and focused" voice and her "silver bell-like timbre." In today's music salon, she performed with fresh vitality, bringing the cheerful melodies of ‘Die Fledermaus’ to life with a clarity and liveliness that was as pleasing to the ear as a clear autumn spring. At the same time, Austrian baritone Mr. Markus Werba, with his rich baritone and extensive international career, added a profound hue to the work, his voice full of storytelling and captivating.

Renowned Chinese pianist Mr. Yue Peng provided piano accompaniment that was precise and emotionally rich, complementing the singers' performances perfectly. The melodious tunes he played were like the light steps of a dancer, leading the rhythm of the entire concert. In this musical feast, the artists not only presented classic chapters from the operetta ‘Die Fledermaus’ but also brought exciting excerpts from works such as Franz Lehár's ‘Judith,’ Johann Strauss II's waltz ‘Wiener Blut,’ Lehár's ‘Paganini,’ and Kalman's ‘The Gypsy Princess.’ These selected works not only showcased the essence of operetta, but also demonstrated the artists' profound understanding of music and their exquisite skills.

The Yangtze River pianos used in this music salon were sponsored by the Parsons Music Group. Created in China, the Yangtze River piano was the first Chinese piano brand to grace the stage of international major competitions. The Parsons Music Group aspires to integrate music into life – a vision that aligns perfectly with that of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing – aiming to make life more beautiful through music and art!

Throughout the year, the Waldorf Astoria Beijing has continuously strived to create wonderful and unforgettable experiences for guests, crafting exclusive Waldorf legends. Their service goes beyond providing luxurious facilities and exceptional service within the hotel; they are also committed to integrating elegant art and authentic local cultural experiences into our guests' journeys. The Waldorf Astoria Beijing promises to continue bringing guests more refined artistic enjoyment and creating more unforgettable and remarkable ‘Decade’ moments.

[All images are courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing]

