ETPCHINA Brings Premium European Pork to FHC Shanghai

At the FHC Shanghai Global Food Expo, ETPCHINA (Eat@think Pink China) is set to host an exclusive press conference on November 11, titled “Say Yes to the Best of European Pork.” Taking place at booth N5H23 on November 12, this event introduces Chinese consumers and industry professionals to the distinctive qualities of European pork and pork products, promoting awareness of the region’s commitment to quality and sustainability.

Celebrating European Quality and Standards

ETPCHINA aims to educate Chinese consumers on why European pork is renowned globally, focusing on its commitment to safety, traceability, and quality. Every cut of pork is supported by a rigorously controlled supply chain, meticulous labeling, and strict adherence to food safety standards. This ensures that the pork products arriving on tables worldwide meet Europe’s high expectations for quality and health benefits.





Sustainability and Ethical Farming Practices

Europe’s pork industry goes beyond exceptional taste and quality; it is also a model of sustainable and ethical practices. ETPCHINA will highlight the unique production methods that prioritize animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and traceability, essential to European agricultural practices. These values resonate with today’s conscious consumers, who seek products that are not only delicious but also responsibly sourced.

Bringing Together Influencers and Industry Professionals

While ETPCHINA targets individual consumers, it also aims to engage importers, distributors, retailers, and influential figures in social media and online platforms. Their involvement is key to amplifying the message of European pork’s quality and reaching a broad audience. Additionally, ETPCHINA seeks to connect with culinary professionals, chefs, and restaurant operators who can share this exceptional product with their patrons and bring the European pork experience to life in kitchens across China.

A Commitment to Quality and Trust



ETPCHINA hopes to deliver a strong message about the values embodied by European pork: a respect for tradition, an adherence to the highest quality standards, and a commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. European pork’s reputation is built on these pillars, making it a trusted choice for consumers who prioritize quality, certification, and ethical practices.

This November, ETPCHINA invites the Chinese market to experience the best of European pork at FHC Shanghai, where tradition and quality meet innovation and sustainability.

[All images courtesy of Eat@think Pink China]