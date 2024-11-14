2 Up-&-Coming Female DJs Make Beijing Debuts: Fiona & Ninajirachi

This weekend, two young female electronic producers will be making their Beijing debuts – Fiona at ByeByeDisco and Ninajirachi at Dada. Both are under 30, deeply obsessed with fashion, and getting ready to pop their China cherries on the same day – so we decided to speak with each of them and turn the talks into a double feature.

Fiona





Image courtesy of Fiona

Of Italian and Swiss heritage, Fiona is a rising star on the global electronic music scene. Before transitioning into music, she garnered over 300,000 followers on Instagram working as a model. Now, Fiona is the resident DJ at Rinse FM in Paris and has been included under the umbrella of Universal Music performing at brand events for IKEA, The Attico, Paco Rabanne, Kilian Paris, YSL, and GCDS.

We caught up with her for a moment before her Beijing debut at ByeByeDisco’s new location in the Box.

How has transitioning into the music industry changed your life?

Music has always been part of my life even before I became a performer myself, but I’d say the biggest change came when I started touring three years ago. Then, I had – and still am – developing ways and methods to balance my life in music, but also my life with my creative platform MANYFORMS in Paris and trying to harmonize them the best I can.

What projects will you be focusing on in the near future?

I just finished producing my first EP, which will come out soon. Now we are in the creative process and direction, which is such an exciting part as well! We are working to illustrate the music in a visual and physical way.



Image courtesy of Fiona

Was there ever a fashionable outfit that you regretted wearing for a DJ performance?

Yes! I have an Ann Demeulmeester blouse I wore for a performance in London this summer. It had oversized sleeves near my hands, and it was a bit sketchy for me to manage to not let it touch any buttons while I was mixing.

What are you most looking forward to about your first gig in Beijing?

I’m so looking forward meeting Chinese dancers! I heard many exciting things about the scene in China and how it’s developing. I’m just super honored to share my sound with them.

What style of music and vibe can people expect from your Beijing debut?

I’m really enjoying doing a bit deeper sets at the moment. I think I will play quite a bit of progressive music, some tribal house and techno. If I am feeling it, then there will be a little more euphoric climax moment towards the end of my set.

This is kind of the recipe I’ve been cooking behind the decks at the moment, but of course I always adapt to the crowd – the way I see it, it is an exchange of energy.

Fiona at ByeByeDisco





November 16, 9pm-5am

Presale: RMB80/ticket, RMB150/pair

Door: 100RMB

ByeByeDisco, UIC THE BOX L5, No.12 Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Ninajirachi





Image courtesy of Ninajirachi

Australian electronic musician Ninajirachi gets her name from a psychic Pokémon, a choice that makes more sense when you learn she first found commercial success when she was just a teenager.

Despite being just 25, Ninajirachi has already won multiple awards and developed the official demo project for Ableton Live 11. Her style is somewhere between hyperpop and EDM, with high BPMs complemented by high-pitched vocals.

We spoke to her ahead of her first shows in China about what she is most looking forward to and what fans can expect.

Was there a Pokémon match in your mind to decide which one you would name yourself after or was Jirachi always your favorite?

Jirachi has never been my favorite – my childhood favorites are probably Giratina, Reshiram and Piplup – but Jirachi sounded better with my name and it’s really cute. I was also really young when I chose the name [laughs].



Image courtesy of Ninajirachi

In your opinion what is the most seminal EDM track for your generation?

So hard to just pick one…'Bangarang' by Skrillex, 'Clarity' by Zedd, and 'Where Are Ü Now' by Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Beiber.

What are you most looking forward to about your first time in China?

I’m so happy to be here. I’ve never been able to travel to China for leisure, so I’m grateful that music touring has brought me here.

I’m excited to go out and see the local music and fashion, because some of my favorite clothes are from Chinese brands like Nit Alcove. It’s exciting to be in a really futuristic city.

Also, the food of course!!

What can people expect from your shows in Shanghai and Beijing? Will you be playing mostly your own tracks?

Yeah, mostly my own music – especially my new music. There will be lots of live edits of my songs, and a few songs by other people that fit in with my discography. I’ll include unreleased music that might never come out too. People can expect a lot of energy and dancing! I can’t wait!

Ninajirachi at Dada

November 16, 9pm-late

RMB90 before 11pm, RMB120 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

[Cover images courtesy of Fiona and Ninajirachi]