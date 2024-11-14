  1. home
Niccolo Ballroom & Conservatory: Chengdu's Premier Event Spaces

By Sponsored, November 14, 2024

In the heart of the capital of Sichuan, Niccolo Chengdu offers two distinct and luxurious venues – the Niccolo Ballroom and the Conservatory – each a masterpiece in design and functionality, perfect for hosting sophisticated events.

12-opq3232114675.jpg

These spaces combine modern opulence with state-of-the-art amenities, offering guests a unique blend of luxury, elegance, and personalized service that makes every gathering memorable.

The Niccolo Ballroom: Grandeur Redefined

The Niccolo Ballroom is a stunning, expansive space designed for high-profile events, from corporate galas to private celebrations.

Known for its grand, modern interiors and versatile setup, the ballroom creates an atmosphere of timeless elegance that caters to gatherings of any scale.

Key Highlights of the Niccolo Ballroom include...

Spacious Luxury and Versatile Design

NCD_Niccolo-Ballroom-Round-Table-_2023-opq3232110948.jpg

With its soaring ceilings and open layout, the Niccolo Ballroom can be tailored to suit various event themes, offering limitless possibilities for personalization.

Cutting-Edge Visuals and Audio

NCD_Niccolo-Ballroom-Theater-_2023-opq3232110954.jpg

The venue features an impressive 54-square-meter high-definition LED screen and professional-grade audio equipment, perfect for delivering high-impact presentations and live entertainment.

Exquisite Dining Options

Niccolo-Chengdu-Dishes-2024-21-opq3232096155.jpg

Guests can enjoy a choice of Chinese banquet or international buffet, each meticulously curated by Niccolo’s talented culinary team to delight even the most discerning palates.

Exclusive Perks for Large Bookings

NCD_TheVerona_NightView_--opq3232095721.jpg

For events with 15 tables or more, Niccolo Chengdu offers added amenities, including a VIP room, complimentary welcome drinks, two hours of free-flow beverages and photo shooting services.

For bookings of 20 tables or more, guests also receive a complimentary night in the N1 Deluxe Panda View King Room.

Starting at RMB3,888 per table from Sundays to Wednesdays and RMB4,288 from Thursdays to Saturdays, the Niccolo Ballroom is designed for those seeking to impress and indulge in luxury.

The Conservatory: A Glass-Enclosed Oasis

NCD_TheConservatory_Exterior--opq3232110961.jpg

For a more intimate, garden-inspired setting, the Conservatory provides a stunning glass-enclosed venue that immerses guests in natural light and panoramic views.

This unique space offers a sophisticated yet airy ambiance, ideal for exclusive events that blend style with an element of nature.

Key Highlights of the Conservatory include...

Modern Glass Design

NCD_TheConservatory-_5-opq3232110975.jpg

Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, the Conservatory delivers a bright, airy feel, perfect for creating an unforgettable backdrop for weddings, cocktail parties, or intimate dinners.

Seamless AV Integration

The venue includes an 86-inch plasma screen and standard audio equipment, ensuring your event’s visual and audio needs are met with ease.

Curated Menus and Exclusive Add-ons

NCD_TheConservatory--opq3232095696.jpg

Choose between a Chinese banquet or a fusion buffet, crafted to match the elegance of the setting. For bookings of five tables or more, guests enjoy complimentary table flowers, two hours of free-flow beverages, and photo shooting services.

The Conservatory is available starting at RMB4,688 per table, offering a refined yet distinct option for hosting smaller, high-end events.

Elevate Your Event with Niccolo Chengdu

Near-Liu---Engineering-opq3232099980.jpg

At Niccolo Chengdu, both the Niccolo Ballroom and the Conservatory offer luxurious spaces equipped to elevate any event.

Niccolo-Chengdu-Dishes-2024-71-opq3232096479.jpg

From stunning interiors and exceptional cuisine to exclusive booking perks and personalized services, each venue promises an experience that embodies sophistication and indulgence.

Venezia-Spritz--opq3232098003.jpg

Whether in the grand expanse of the Niccolo Ballroom or the glass elegance of the Conservatory, your event is sure to become an unforgettable affair.

Niccolo Chengdu, Tower 3, IFS, No.1, Section 3, Hongxing Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan 610021, China

niccolohotels.cn | niccolohotels.com

Tel: +86 28 8220 8888

[All images courtesy of Niccolo Chengdu]

