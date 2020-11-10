SCIS Open House on November 30 | Discover the SCIS Advantage

  1. home
By That's Shanghai, November 13, 2024

Are you ready to discover what makes Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) truly unique? 

On November 30, SCIS invites prospective families – whether you're considering SCIS for the first time or have previously looked into the school but haven’t yet visited – to join an exclusive Open House at the Hongqiao campus.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how SCIS can shape your child’s future, nurture their ambitions, and provide a clear pathway to success in an ever-evolving world.

About SCIS

Established in 1996 as one of Shanghai’s first international schools, SCIS has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many within the international community.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School, SCIS offers a premier educational experience aimed at rigorous critical thinking, global citizenship and, for Upper School Students, the opportunity to earn the highly coveted IB Diploma and entrance to top universities worldwide.

At SCIS, the focus is on student-centered learning that empowers young minds to excel academically, socially, and personally.

A holistic approach goes beyond traditional textbooks by integrating experiential learning, real-world connections, and a global perspective to ensure students not only acquire knowledge but also develop the essential skills they need to thrive in the future.

What’s Waiting for You: A Day of Discovery and Fun

  • Exclusive Session with the Director of Schools: Learn about SCIS' vision, values, and innovative educational approaches that set them apart.

  • Admissions Insights: Learn about the admissions process, application timelines, and how SCIS can best fit your child’s unique needs.

  • Live Q&A: Ask questions and get all the information you need.

  • Campus Walk-Through: Take a guided walk through state-of-the-art learning spaces.

  • Stay for the Winter Carnival! After the Open House, join SCIS for a day filled with enchantment and festive fun for the whole family at the Annual Winter Carnival. Experience the holiday spirit through exciting activities, delicious food, and plenty of festive cheer!

READ MORE: Join SCIS's Winter Carnival Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

Don’t Miss Out – Reserve Your Spot Today!

Date & Time: Saturday, November 30, 2024 | 10-11.20am

Location: 1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning District, Shanghai

Agenda:

  • 10-10.35am – Presentation by Director of Schools

  • 10.35-10.45am  Presentation by Director of Admissions

  • 10.45-11am  Q&A

  • 11-11.20am  Campus Walk-Through

  • 11.20am Onwards  Winter Carnival Fun

SCIS can’t wait to welcome you and show you all their campuses have to offer. Join SCIS on November 30 for a day of discovery, learning, and festive fun!

Let’s Make It a Day to Remember!

Your Path Starts Here

www.scis-china.org

admissions@scis-china.org

Hongqiao Campus

1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200051

Tel: 86-21-6261-4338


Hongqiao ECE Campus

2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200336

Tel: 86-21-6295-1222


Pudong Campus

198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu,

Pudong, Shanghai, China 201315

