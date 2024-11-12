  1. home
2 More Days Added to China's 2025 Public Holidays!

By Billy Jiang, November 12, 2024

Yes, it's that time of year again – holiday planning season!

The General Office of the State Council has officially announced the 2025 public holiday schedule, and we're ready to dive in. 

And we've got some exciting news for 2025: two extra days off for everyone, with one more day added to both the Chinese New Year and Labor Day holidays.

So, mark your calendars and plan your getaways – here's the rundown of the 2025 holidays:

New Year's Day (aka 'Yuan Dan')

Day(s) off: Wednesday, January 1

No adjusted working days

Chinese New Year (aka 'Spring Festival')

Day(s) off: Tuesday, January 28 to Tuesday, February 4

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, January 26 & Saturday, February 8

Tomb Sweeping Festival (aka 'Qingming')

Day(s) off: Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6

No adjusted working days

Labor Day (aka 'May Day')

Day(s) off: Thursday, May 1 to Monday, May 5

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, April 27

Dragon Boat Festival (aka 'Duan Wu')

Day(s) off: Saturday, May 31 to Monday, June 2

No adjusted working days

Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day (aka 'Golden Week')

Day(s) off: Wednesday, October 1 to Wednesday, October 8

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, September 28 & Saturday, October 11

With two more days added, 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for travel. 

Get ready to make the most of these extended breaks!

[Cover image via Pixabay]

