  1. home
  2. Articles

Double 11 Ends Without Sales Data... Again

By Billy Jiang, November 12, 2024

0 0

The highly anticipated 'Double 11' shopping festival has wrapped up, and for the third consecutive year, major e-commerce platforms Tmall and JD.com have chosen not to disclose GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) data. 

This trend started in 2022 when both companies stopped publicizing specific sales figures, marking a shift from previous years. 

The last time they shared sales numbers was in 2021, with Tmall hitting RMB540.3 billion and JD.com reaching RMB349.1 billion. 

Analysts have speculated that the Chinese e-commerce market might have reached its peak in 2021, potentially leading to this change in approach.

While overall transaction figures remain under wraps, both platforms shared notable achievements for this year. 

Tmall reported that 402 brands surpassed RMB100 million in sales during the event, including 243 domestic brands, highlighting the growing dominance of local names. 

Additionally, over 38,000 brands saw a year-over-year sales increase exceeding 100%, while the event attracted more than 800 million unique users – a new record. 

The number of Tmall 88VIP members also reached 32 million, with transaction volumes showing double-digit growth, according to official releases.

Meanwhile, JD.com announced record-breaking sales, order volume, and user numbers for its 11.11 event, with over 60 brands achieving sales above RMB1 billion, and around 20,000 brands experienced a more than threefold increase in sales compared to last year. 

Despite the absence of total sales data, the list of top-selling items offered insights into consumer preferences. 

JD-Mobile-Phone-Ranking.jpgMobile phone sales ranking on JD.com. Image via JD.com

On JD.com, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were the top-selling mobile phones, with Apple also leading in total mobile phone sales. 

Toys-of-the-Year-TMall.jpgTmall Toys of the Year. Image via Tmall

In the children's toy category, Jellycat's Vivacious Vegetable Eggplant plush became Tmall's most recommended toy of the year, prompting Chinese netizens to joke about the 'Eggplant' emoji symbolizing the ups and downs of life, explaining its popularity.

For countless shoppers in China, 'Double 11' has become an annual ritual of '剁手' (duò shǒu), a self-deprecating expression meaning 'to chop off one's hand,' symbolizing the thrill and regret of overindulging in shopping. 

Did you participate in this year's 'Double 11' frenzy and give in to the allure of online deals? Stay tuned to our WeChat account, ThatsGBA, for more updates on intriguing trends and insights from China.

[Cover image via Qianjiang Evening News]


Double 11 Apple Jellycat

more news

SCIS Celebrated as Shanghai's First Apple Distinguished School 

SCIS Celebrated as Shanghai's First Apple Distinguished School 

​SCIS is honored to be recognized by Apple

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

Limited time only!

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London.

2 More Days Added to China's 2025 Public Holidays!

A little extra time off

10 New Nations Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

No hassle, just pure exploration awaits!

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Does your nation cut the mustard?

ALICE (In Wonderland) by the Hong Kong Ballet Comes to Beijing

A dazzling display of dance and art

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

Shenzhen is calling!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40+ Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

3 Things Wallis Simpson Didn't Do in China

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Double 11 Ends Without Sales Data... Again

Double 11 Ends Without Sales Data... Again

2 More Days Added to China's 2025 Public Holidays!

2 More Days Added to China's 2025 Public Holidays!

10 New Nations Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

10 New Nations Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives