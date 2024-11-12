10 New Nations Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

In a significant expansion of its visa-free policy, China has recently extended visa exemptions to citizens from an additional 10 countries, with the aim of boosting tourism and international exchanges.

The new visa-free policy, announced over the past week, adds the Solomon Islands to China's list of reciprocal visa-free countries, while also granting unilateral visa-free entry to travelers from nine other nations across Europe and Asia.

On November 7, China signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands to mutually waive visa requirements for each other's citizens.

This arrangement will take effect once both nations complete the necessary legal procedures.

The Solomon Islands, a Pacific nation composed of over 900 islands, has become a new diplomatic partner for China in recent years.

The two countries established official diplomatic relations back in September 2019, and the Solomon Islands joined China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2023.

However, due to its remote location, there are no direct flights between China and the Solomon Islands; most travelers must transit through Brisbane in Australia, Papua New Guinea, or Fiji to reach the island nation's capital, Honiara.

Following the Solomon Islands agreement, China implemented visa-free entry for citizens of nine more countries starting from November 8.

These countries are:

Andorra

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

Slovakia

South Korea

Travelers from these nations can now visit China for up to 15 days for tourism, business, family visits, or transit without needing to apply for a visa. The policy will last until at least December 31, 2025.

Previously, China had announced its intention to offer visa-free entry to citizens of Norway and Denmark back in September, but no specific start date was given at the time.

Now, citizens of these two countries can grab their passports, pack their bags, and enjoy hassle-free travel to China.

With the latest additions, China now allows visa-free entry for citizens of 24 European countries.

As of November 2024, China's visa-free entry program includes 28 countries that receive unilateral visa exemptions and 26 countries with reciprocal visa-free arrangements.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

