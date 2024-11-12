  1. home
Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

By Sponsored, November 12, 2024

The Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake embarked on a global culinary and cultural journey from Japan to Italy and to Chengdu, hosting its first brand event. With the theme "BE WHERE YOUR HEART DESIRES," the hotel aspires to become a destination "yearned for" by guests through providing a platform for global cultural exchange, international cuisine, and "Omotenashi" attentive service. Consuls General from various consulates, business leaders, and media artists gathered at this event, which concluded in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere.

A Journey of Gourmet Fusion  

The event specially presented Japanese, Italian, and Chinese cuisines, which are the signature dishes of the hotel's Benkay Japanese Restaurant, SERENA All-Day Dining Restaurant, and Taoli Chinese Restaurant. Executive Chef Gary of the Japanese restaurant showcased the ultimate delicacy of Japanese cuisine—Buri Unagiyaki with Sea Urchin, prepared with the 310-year-old Unagiyaki cooking method that perfectly complements the richness of the fish. Chef Chris of the all-day dining restaurant selected Wagyu beef, marinated with a secret sauce for 24 hours and slow-cooked for 48 hours, resulting in the delectable Slow-Cooked Beef Short Ribs, rich in flavor and endlessly satisfying. Chef Wang of the Chinese restaurant innovatively introduced the Dahongpao Sichuan Pepper Quinoa Crispy Squab, specially cooked with Sichuan Hanyuan pepper, giving the Cantonese classic squab a new Sichuan twist, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with a spicy aroma.

11.png

Fascinating Musical Night

The hotel specially invited the Jincheng Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Chinese classic "Jasmine," Japanese classic "That Summer," and Italian classic "O Sole Mio," providing a splendid audio-visual feast. The event also featured a special performance by Japanese artist Mr. Ming'an on the Shamisen, allowing guests to experience the simple and pure sound of the strings.

1111.png

The Charm of Oriental Culture

At the event, the hotel invited several intangible cultural heritage artists to demonstrate traditional crafts such as lacquer fan making, Song Dynasty tea ceremonies, and wind chime weaving, offering guests a unique cultural experience and inviting domestic and international guests to appreciate the charm of Chinese traditional culture. In addition, the hotel invited guests to experience the folding of origami cranes. The origami crane symbolizes peace, longevity, and happiness, and each room in the hotel contains a hand-folded lucky crane by the staff, signifying the hotel's hope to bring joy, happiness, and hope to every guest.

222.png

"The Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake officially opened on September 1, 2024, co-created by Chengdu Airport City Development Group Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., and is the first Nikko Hotel in Southwest China. The hotel aims to win the favor of guests with high-standard dining and become a place yearned for by guests from all directions with 'Omotenashi' attentive service," said Mr. Yasunari Mochizuki, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake.

adsf.png

Ms. Mari Takada, Consul General of Japan in Chongqing, attended the event and said, "This year marks the fifth year of the Sino-Japanese (Chengdu) Urban Construction and Modern Service Industry Open Cooperation Demonstration Project. We look forward to Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake becoming a widely welcomed hotel by the people of Chengdu and customers from both China and Japan, taking root and growing in Chengdu through Japan's proud high-quality service, bringing a sense of home to guests from all directions."

.png

Mr. Okura, President of Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., attended the event and said, "The Okura Nikko Hotel Group currently operates a total of 81 hotels under three brands globally, including 12 hotels in China. At the core and vision of our hotels is our unwavering commitment to the spirit of 'Omotenashi'—it is not only our Japanese philosophy of hospitality but also the service standard we always adhere to. We look forward to creating a hotel in this outstanding 'Land of Abundance' that is truly worthy of pride, presenting Chengdu's profound history and beauty, and integrating our persistent pursuit of 'Omotenashi.' We also have other projects underway in the city center of Chengdu, which further encourages our vision for greater development in the future."

d-s-fa.png

In the future, Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake will continue to uphold the service philosophy and quality standards of "Omotenashi," the Eastern way of hospitality, and provide guests with a continuous high-quality accommodation and dining experience. The hotel invites guests from all over the world to embark on a lakeside art journey and immerse in Eastern hospitality.


