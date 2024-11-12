  1. home
Discover a School Community Like No Other

By That's Shanghai, November 12, 2024

The best way to get to know a school is to spend time there, and Concordia’s Open Day is an invitation to do just that – experience the Concordia community as it truly is.

Visitors are invited to walk the halls and feel the energy of a place where learning is both personal and purposeful.

Guests will meet dedicated teachers and administrators who are passionate about guiding students on their educational journey.

They’ll observe students who are engaged, curious, and eager to explore new ideas, and they’ll gain a true sense of what it means to be part of a supportive, inspiring community.

A Concordia Open Day includes:

  • An introduction to the school’s approach to education from the principals

  • A look at the curriculum and student life

  • A real classroom experience to see learning in action

  • A campus tour to explore the school’s learning spaces

  • An admissions Q&A for parents

This is more than just a visit – it’s an invitation to experience Concordia and see firsthand what makes this community unique.

And if the Open Day dates don’t fit your schedule, Concordia also offers personalized campus tours by appointment.

Each visit is a chance to connect, explore, and discover a place where students truly thrive.

Have questions?

Reach out to the Concordia Admissions Office: 

  • +8621 5899 0380

  • admissions@concordiashanghai.org

  • Visitor’s Entrance: 345 Huangyang Lu, Pudong, Shanghai

