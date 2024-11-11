ALICE (In Wonderland) by the Hong Kong Ballet Comes to Beijing

This November, the Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) is set to embark on a tour, spreading positive Hong Kong energy around the world. HKB is proud to bring its award-winning production of ‘ALICE (In Wonderland)’ to Beijing's prestigious National Centre for the Performing Arts (The Egg).

This wildly popular show – which is about friendship, perseverance, and strength of character – was choreographed by HKB Artistic Director Septime Webre. It first premiered in Hong Kong in 2018 to sold-out performances.

Now, audiences in Beijing will have the opportunity to experience the dizzying, over-the-top adventure as Alice tumbles down the rabbit hole and encounters a host of colorful characters such as the jumpy White Rabbit and the vengeful Queen of Hearts.

HKB, which serves as one of Hong Kong's most important cultural ambassadors globally and gratefully, acknowledges the support of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Beijing) for their generous tour partnership.

‘ALICE (In Wonderland)’ is sponsored by United Overseas Bank (UOB) and will be performed on November 15 at 7 pm, and on November 16 at 2 pm and 7 pm at the Opera House of the National Centre for The Performing Arts.

The performance is around two hours including intermission, and it is suitable for parents to bring their children aged three and above to watch together. The production features choreography by Septime Webre, music by Matthew Pierce, concept and costume design by Liz Vandal, set design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Clifton Taylor, and puppetry design by Eric Van Wyk. Don’t miss this exquisite display of talent at the National Centre for the Performing Arts!

[Images courtesy of the Hong Kong Ballet]

