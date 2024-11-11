  1. home
  2. Articles

Jumeirah Guangzhou Marks 5th Anniversary with Exclusive Rolls-Royce Experience

By That's Guangzhou, November 11, 2024

0 0

In celebration of five years of distinguished hospitality, Jumeirah Guangzhou unveils an exclusive experience, featuring a luxurious stay in the newly launched Presidential Suite paired with a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Phantom tour.

Phantom-Tour.jpg

During their stay, guests will enjoy the pinnacle of luxury with Rolls-Royce concierge services, a private Chinese dining experience, and a rejuvenating wellness treatment. 

Afternoon-Tea.jpg

Additionally, a limited-edition 'Inspiring Greatness' afternoon tea awaits, merging classic Rolls-Royce elegance with refined seasonal delicacies. 

This unique tea service, inspired by Rolls-Royce’s iconic style, includes exquisite treats paired with champagne and caviar, all presented by Jumeirah Guangzhou’s dedicated butlers.

Perched on the top floor, the 428-square-meter duplex Presidential Suite offers stunning views of Canton Tower and the Pearl River New City. 

This spacious retreat features a private elevator, an exclusive dining room with a wine cellar, a fitness room, an outdoor terrace, and a separate living room for entertaining. 

With a private dining room and terrace, the suite also offers a tailored dining experience crafted by the hotel’s executive chef, providing an exceptional evening with a carefully curated selection of fine wines.

Jumeirah Guangzhou invites guests to celebrate five remarkable years with this unforgettable blend of luxury and style, bringing the city’s skyline and world-class service to life in a truly opulent experience

Jumeirah Guangzhou Guangzhou Hotel News

more news

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

A fresh, immersive energy to Guangzhou's nightlife scene.

Join NOW! Sun Chasers Unleashes Summer Vibes at W Guangzhou

Join NOW! Sun Chasers Unleashes Summer Vibes at W Guangzhou

Happy Hours with special DJs, Latin vibes & splashing party!

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

A fresh, immersive energy to Guangzhou's nightlife scene.

Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Thanksgiving, Xmas & New Year – Dine-In & Takeaway!

VERMUTHOLOGY & Kempinski Host The One Terrace Sunset Party

A stylish evening with Shanghai’s skyline as the backdrop

T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Live Wrestling + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Big Mac in a Glass? Try Pop Corner's New Cocktails

Intimate bar's new celebration-themed menu

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40+ Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

3 Things Wallis Simpson Didn't Do in China

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

ALICE (In Wonderland) by the Hong Kong Ballet Comes to Beijing

ALICE (In Wonderland) by the Hong Kong Ballet Comes to Beijing

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

Jumeirah Guangzhou Marks 5th Anniversary with Exclusive Rolls-Royce Experience

Jumeirah Guangzhou Marks 5th Anniversary with Exclusive Rolls-Royce Experience

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives