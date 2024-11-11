Jumeirah Guangzhou Marks 5th Anniversary with Exclusive Rolls-Royce Experience

In celebration of five years of distinguished hospitality, Jumeirah Guangzhou unveils an exclusive experience, featuring a luxurious stay in the newly launched Presidential Suite paired with a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Phantom tour.

During their stay, guests will enjoy the pinnacle of luxury with Rolls-Royce concierge services, a private Chinese dining experience, and a rejuvenating wellness treatment.



Additionally, a limited-edition 'Inspiring Greatness' afternoon tea awaits, merging classic Rolls-Royce elegance with refined seasonal delicacies.



This unique tea service, inspired by Rolls-Royce’s iconic style, includes exquisite treats paired with champagne and caviar, all presented by Jumeirah Guangzhou’s dedicated butlers.

Perched on the top floor, the 428-square-meter duplex Presidential Suite offers stunning views of Canton Tower and the Pearl River New City.

This spacious retreat features a private elevator, an exclusive dining room with a wine cellar, a fitness room, an outdoor terrace, and a separate living room for entertaining.

With a private dining room and terrace, the suite also offers a tailored dining experience crafted by the hotel’s executive chef, providing an exceptional evening with a carefully curated selection of fine wines.

Jumeirah Guangzhou invites guests to celebrate five remarkable years with this unforgettable blend of luxury and style, bringing the city’s skyline and world-class service to life in a truly opulent experience