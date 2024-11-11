Adaggio Brings Vibrant Latin Beats to The Roof Bar at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

This November, Park Hyatt Guangzhou’s renowned The Roof Bar introduces Adaggio, an acclaimed Venezuelan band known for its lively blend of pop, rhythm and blues, and Latin rhythms.

With an electrifying sound and captivating performances, Adaggio promises to bring a fresh, immersive energy to Guangzhou’s nightlife scene.



Ahead of the band’s debut, The Roof Bar has completed an audio system upgrade designed to enhance the listening experience, ensuring that each beat and chord resonates across the city skyline.

This enhanced setup will allow guests to fully appreciate Adaggio’s dynamic sound and vibrant energy.

The band, rooted in Venezuelan musical heritage, delivers an emotional and engaging journey through music.

Lead vocalist Natasha Fortiz’s soulful voice and commanding stage presence forge an intimate connection with listeners, while guitarist Carlos Campos adds warmth and authenticity with his heartfelt melodies and dynamic energy.

Keyboardist Isabella Lobianco brings a refined touch with her blend of classical and contemporary influences, enriching the band’s sound with her versatility.

Perched on the 70th floor of Park Hyatt Guangzhou, The Roof Bar offers panoramic views of the city and Pearl River through floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, with the stunning Canton Tower in the background.



This elegant setting features live music, vintage wine and champagne, signature cognac and whisky selections, inventive cocktails, and an array of Western and Asian snacks, including Imperial caviar.



Known for its chic ambiance and sweeping views, The Roof Bar offers guests an unforgettable experience paired with sophisticated atmosphere and world-class music.

The Roof Top



Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm - 1am (next day)

Friday and Saturday, 6pm - 2am (next day)

Live Band Performances:

Sunday to Thursday, 9pm - 0.40am (next day)

Friday and Saturday, 9.30pm - 1.10am (next day)

Reserve in Advance: +8620-3769 1234

Enjoy special privileges via hotel official WeChat Mall @ParkHyattGuangzhou