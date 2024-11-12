20 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Mario Kart Tournament @ Smokin' Hog



Smokin' Hog is hosting a Mario Kart Tournament, with a RMB200 voucher for the fastest Yoshi or Toad in town!

Wed Nov 13, 7-9pm; Free Entry

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse



Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Wed Nov 13, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Wednesday-Saturday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Thu-Sun Nov 14-17, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Thu Nov 14, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday

Sunset Party @ Abbey Road



Born and raised in Zambia, engineer by day and musician by the weekend or the occasional night, Madalitso’s take on on music is inspired by several artists under the CCM banner, John Mayer, Jake Isacc, U2 and Needtobreathe just to name a few.

Through his music, a soul and blues mix, Madalitso invites his listeners to ponder questions about reality, love and hope.

Fri Nov 15, 7.45pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Fri Nov 15, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

Traffic Light Singles Party @ La Suite

This weekend, Traffic Light Singles Party at La Suite. Explore your heartbeat signal!

Three colors of roses will represent your different states throughout the night.

Red: Available

Yellow: Complicated

Green: Taken

Fri & Sat Nov 15 & 16, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Apiary Open Day @ Urban Beekeeping Shanghai



Urban Beekeeping Shanghai's apiary tours offer truly 'hands-on' experiences. The aim is for guests to fully immerse themselves in the intricate and balanced world of a honeybee colony's social life.

Each tour begins with a concise introduction, especially emphasizing how to read a beehive frame, meaning participants learn to identify various elements on a frame, which they'll extract themselves from one of the hives, with guidance from the beekeepers.

Worried about getting stung? They ensure everyone is well-prepared before this inspection, providing thorough training on using personal protective gear and approaching hives safely, and managing bee stings – and the bees are so docile that they didn't record a single sting among over 400 guests to date.

Sat Nov 16, 1.30-4.15pm; RMB388 one person, RMB699 parent + child

Urban Beekeeping Shanghai, 200 Lianyue Xi Lu 上海市闵行区联跃西路200号

Karneval @ Zeitgeist

It’s time again for Zeitgeist's famous Karneval party! Join the one-and-only Cologne Karneval in Shanghai! Zeitgeist is back with their bi-annual party hit bringing you the real 'Kölner Karneval' feeling!

As usual, expect the best Karneval hits by DJ Paninaro, a delicious finger food buffet, and all night long drink deals (RMB40 for all standard drinks, including all Draft Beers, House Pours, Aperol/Campari Spritz, House Wines, Prosecco!)

Presale tickets are RMB180, which includes one drink, finger food buffet, and midnight goulash soup！

Sat Nov 16, 7pm; RMB180-200

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Sat Nov 16, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday & Sunday

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane



Shanghai’s funkiest weekend popup market has been a lodestone for talented artisans for over a decade.

This cozy hideaway venue at the edge of Xuhui District packs in an ample selection of arts, handcrafts, fashion and artisan pantry items that will find a welcome place in any home.

The refurbished courtyard setting invites you to linger over a selection of international street foods and beverages as you catch up with family and friends.

Free admission. Pet friendly.

Fri & Sat Nov 16 & 17, 11am-5.30pm

Jiashan Lane, Lane 259 Jiashan Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu, Xuhui District 嘉善路259弄, 近建国西路

Sunday



Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson @ Cages Jing'an



Boxing fans, from 9am this Saturday, Cages will bring you the heavyweight boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson!

In conjunction with this long awaited fight, they will be offering a full brunch buffet from 11am (breakfast sandwiches will be available before 11am).

It's RMB188 per adult (kids below 1.1m eat for free, between 1.1m and 1.4m enjoy 50% off). In addition, enjoy the beverage free flow for another RMB88.

The bouncy castle will also be available starting at 9am for the kiddos!

Sat Nov 16, from 9am

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Shanghai Cigar Social Club Brunch @ Tomatito

Head along to Tomatito for a sophisticated Sunday Brunch experience, celebrating the finer things in life.

Hosted by Sexy Chef Koen Vessies, Ray Shen — the oh-so-fine gentleman behind Ray Fine Wines and member of the Shanghai Cigar Social Club — this event promises great food, drinks, and an elegant ambiance.

Guests will be seated on Tomatito’s outdoor terrace, with a special area set aside for cigar smokers to indulge as they enjoy their wine and company.

Sun Nov 17, from 12 noon; RMB688

Tomatito, 3/F, W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu, Huangpu District 湖滨路168号无限极荟购物中心3楼W08-10, 近济南路

Tuesday



We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Cartoons. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Tue Nov 19, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing

Amazing Culinary Journey of Le Petit Chef @ Albero Spanish Restaurant

Experience 'Le Petit Chef,' a new dining adventure where 3D projected animations and culinary delights merge into a feast for all the senses.

This unique modern fairy tale, suitable for all ages, is accompanied by a delicious menu tailored to the animations. The 58-mm tall chef will transport you into a world where 3D cinema meets exceptional cuisine.

Embark on an exciting and fun dining adventure like no other at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s Albero Spanish Restaurant!

Please book one day in advance. For reservation, please call +86 21 3867 9196.

Until May 7, 2025

Mon–Sun, 6.30-9.30pm

Albero Spanish Restaurant, 2/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号2楼, 近东园路



