Today, the '1000 Miglia Experience CHINA,' an event anticipated by classic car aficionados, officially began in Guangzhou, marking the debut of the renowned '1000 Miglia' classic car rally on Chinese soil.

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Organized by the Foundation of Classic Car China (FCCC), this event is a fusion of classic car culture, heritage, and tourism, and it’s set to boost local development in the Huadu–Luofu Mountain region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) integration of culture, business, and tourism.



'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Originating in Italy, '1000 Miglia' is one of the world’s most prestigious classic car rallies, and it has now chosen the dynamic and opportunity-rich Greater Bay Area for its China debut.

The main carnival exhibition and rally starting and ending points are all based in Guangzhou, giving this city a central role in this international gathering.

Showcasing Legendary Classic Cars in the Heart of Guangzhou

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

From November 9 to November 12, over 40 classic cars will be on static display at the igc Guangzhou shopping mall in Zhujiang New Town, offering a visual treat for car enthusiasts and locals alike.

Visitors can admire an array of historical vehicles from around the world, each one capturing a unique aspect of automotive heritage.

Highlights include iconic Italian brands like Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Maserati, and Lancia, as well as the Mercedes-Benz SL models associated with the '1000 Miglia' legacy.

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

In addition, the exhibition features the 'Red Flag' Hongqi CA722, a historic Chinese car symbolizing the evolution of China’s automotive industry — a source of nostalgia and national pride for many attendees.

The cars featured in the event come from various sources, including private collectors, car museums, and classic car enthusiasts from both within China and abroad.

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The lineup also includes cars from the Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Ferrari tribute teams, all of whom are long-time partners of the Italian '1000 Miglia' rally.

The prestigious Swiss watch brand Chopard, known for sponsoring the Italian event, is the official timekeeper for the event, adding an extra layer of international sophistication and luxury.

A Unique Rally Experience Through South China’s Scenic Routes

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Images by Billy Jiang/That's



Following the display, the event will shift gears with the 'Thousand Miles of Scenic Journeys' classic car rally from November 14 to November 17.

Approximately 50 classic cars and 100 drivers will participate, navigating a route from Guangzhou through Zhaoqing, Jiangmen, Foshan, and back to Guangzhou.

Adhering to the rules and judging standards of the original Italian rally, this event emphasizes precision and control over speed.

Drivers will tackle various timed and average-speed sections, testing the cars’ reliability and the drivers’ handling skills.

The final two days of the rally will take participants through the Huadu–Luofu Mountain area, including stops in Guangzhou’s Zengcheng and Conghua districts.

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Participants will visit iconic sites such as Baishuizhai Scenic Area and the Eco-Design Town, where they can enjoy local delicacies and picturesque landscapes, while immersing themselves in the area’s rich cultural heritage.

Cultural Impact and Regional Development Goals

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Beyond its appeal to classic car enthusiasts, the '1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' aims to foster cultural exchange and promote regional development.

The event is expected to enhance the cultural and tourism appeal of Guangzhou and surrounding areas, supporting the growth of high-quality rural tourism in the Greater Bay Area.

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Are you excited to see the '1000 Miglia' classic cars in action or to discover the hidden gems of the Greater Bay Area?

Share your thoughts with us, and stay tuned for more updates on the event by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]