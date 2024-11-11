Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

The anticipation is palpable as we near the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards, set to light up the evening at the elegant Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan on November 18!

This event is more than just a ceremony — it’s a celebration of China’s booming hospitality industry, a night dedicated to the hotels, resorts, and leaders who set the standard for excellence.

Since its launch in 2017, the That’s Hospitality Awards has become a hallmark of prestige, recognizing outstanding innovation, design, and service.

This November, we gather once again to honor those who continue to make China’s hospitality industry world-renowned.

Why It Matters

These awards aren’t just trophies; they represent the pulse of an industry that is constantly evolving and pushing boundaries.

From groundbreaking new openings to luxurious establishments that redefine service standards, each category reflects an aspect of what makes China’s hospitality sector exceptional.

This year’s winners will join an exclusive list of honorees, showcasing the best of the best in the industry, and reinforcing China’s position on the global hospitality map.



Here are the categories in full...

Newly-Opened

New Hotel of the Year

Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

Luxury

Luxury Hotel of the Year

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

Business

MICE Hotel of the Year

Business Hotel of the Year

Business Residence of the Year

Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers

Family-Friendly

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

Outstanding Design

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Art Hotel of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

Landmark

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year

Most Influential Hotel of the Year

Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year

Travel & Leisure

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Lifestyle Experience

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

Historic Hotel of the Year

Outstanding City View of the Year

Outstanding Facility & Service

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

Excellent Property Group & Hotelier

Award for Excellent Hotel Management Group

Award for Excellent Hotelier

Our Gracious Sponsors



Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Our esteemed venue sponsor, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, stands as a modern icon in Shenzhen’s bustling Nanshan District.

Offering breathtaking views of Shenzhen Bay and the city skyline, this landmark hotel provides luxury in every detail.

With 340 elegant rooms, over 2,000 square meters of versatile event space, and exquisite dining options, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan is the ideal setting for a night dedicated to celebrating the finest in hospitality.



VOSS

As our exclusive water sponsor, VOSS elevates the evening with its premium artesian water sourced from the pure aquifers of Norway.



Bottled at its source in Iveland, this luxury water brand is known for its refreshing, crisp taste and distinctive design.

A favorite among celebrities and high-end establishments worldwide, VOSS adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards.

Mark your calendar! With just 8 days to go, the excitement is mounting.

Get ready to witness the best in hospitality and celebrate the success of an industry that continues to redefine luxury and service.



Stay tuned for the reveal of winners on this incredible night in Shenzhen!

