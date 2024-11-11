  1. home
Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

By That's, November 11, 2024

0 0

The anticipation is palpable as we near the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards, set to light up the evening at the elegant Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan on November 18

This event is more than just a ceremony — it’s a celebration of China’s booming hospitality industry, a night dedicated to the hotels, resorts, and leaders who set the standard for excellence.

Since its launch in 2017, the That’s Hospitality Awards has become a hallmark of prestige, recognizing outstanding innovation, design, and service. 

This November, we gather once again to honor those who continue to make China’s hospitality industry world-renowned.

Why It Matters

These awards aren’t just trophies; they represent the pulse of an industry that is constantly evolving and pushing boundaries. 

From groundbreaking new openings to luxurious establishments that redefine service standards, each category reflects an aspect of what makes China’s hospitality sector exceptional.

This year’s winners will join an exclusive list of honorees, showcasing the best of the best in the industry, and reinforcing China’s position on the global hospitality map.

Here are the categories in full... 

Newly-Opened

  • New Hotel of the Year

  • Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

Luxury

  • Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year 

Business

  • MICE Hotel of the Year

  • Business Hotel of the Year

  • Business Residence of the Year 

  • Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

  • Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers 

Family-Friendly

  • Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

  • Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year 

Outstanding Design

  • Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • Art Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year 

Landmark

  • Landmark Hotel of the Year

  • Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Most Influential Hotel of the Year

  • Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year

Travel & Leisure

  • Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

  • Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Lifestyle Experience

  • Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

  • Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

  • Historic Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding City View of the Year 

Outstanding Facility & Service

  • Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

Excellent Property Group & Hotelier

  • Award for Excellent Hotel Management Group

  • Award for Excellent Hotelier

Our Gracious Sponsors

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Our esteemed venue sponsor, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, stands as a modern icon in Shenzhen’s bustling Nanshan District.

Offering breathtaking views of Shenzhen Bay and the city skyline, this landmark hotel provides luxury in every detail.

With 340 elegant rooms, over 2,000 square meters of versatile event space, and exquisite dining options, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan is the ideal setting for a night dedicated to celebrating the finest in hospitality.

VOSS

As our exclusive water sponsor, VOSS elevates the evening with its premium artesian water sourced from the pure aquifers of Norway.

Bottled at its source in Iveland, this luxury water brand is known for its refreshing, crisp taste and distinctive design.

A favorite among celebrities and high-end establishments worldwide, VOSS adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards.

Mark your calendar! With just 8 days to go, the excitement is mounting. 

Get ready to witness the best in hospitality and celebrate the success of an industry that continues to redefine luxury and service. 

Stay tuned for the reveal of winners on this incredible night in Shenzhen!

[Cover image via That's]

2024 That's Hospitality Awards Shenzhen

Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

