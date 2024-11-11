Get Ready for the 2024 That's Hospitality Awards

The anticipation is palpable as we near the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards, set to light up the evening at the elegant Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan on November 18!
This event is more than just a ceremony — it’s a celebration of China’s booming hospitality industry, a night dedicated to the hotels, resorts, and leaders who set the standard for excellence.
Since its launch in 2017, the That’s Hospitality Awards has become a hallmark of prestige, recognizing outstanding innovation, design, and service.
This November, we gather once again to honor those who continue to make China’s hospitality industry world-renowned.
Why It Matters
These awards aren’t just trophies; they represent the pulse of an industry that is constantly evolving and pushing boundaries.
From groundbreaking new openings to luxurious establishments that redefine service standards, each category reflects an aspect of what makes China’s hospitality sector exceptional.
This year’s winners will join an exclusive list of honorees, showcasing the best of the best in the industry, and reinforcing China’s position on the global hospitality map.
Here are the categories in full...
Newly-Opened
New Hotel of the Year
Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
New Serviced Apartment of the Year
Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year
Luxury
Luxury Hotel of the Year
Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year
Business
MICE Hotel of the Year
Business Hotel of the Year
Business Residence of the Year
Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers
Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers
Family-Friendly
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year
Outstanding Design
Boutique Hotel of the Year
Art Hotel of the Year
Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
Landmark
Landmark Hotel of the Year
Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year
Most Influential Hotel of the Year
Most Influential Serviced Apartment of the Year
Travel & Leisure
Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
Island Resort Hotel of the Year
Lifestyle Experience
Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year
Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year
Historic Hotel of the Year
Outstanding City View of the Year
Outstanding Facility & Service
Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year
Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year
Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year
Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year
Excellent Property Group & Hotelier
Award for Excellent Hotel Management Group
Award for Excellent Hotelier
Our Gracious Sponsors
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
Our esteemed venue sponsor, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, stands as a modern icon in Shenzhen’s bustling Nanshan District.
Offering breathtaking views of Shenzhen Bay and the city skyline, this landmark hotel provides luxury in every detail.
With 340 elegant rooms, over 2,000 square meters of versatile event space, and exquisite dining options, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan is the ideal setting for a night dedicated to celebrating the finest in hospitality.
VOSS
As our exclusive water sponsor, VOSS elevates the evening with its premium artesian water sourced from the pure aquifers of Norway.
Bottled at its source in Iveland, this luxury water brand is known for its refreshing, crisp taste and distinctive design.
A favorite among celebrities and high-end establishments worldwide, VOSS adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the 2024 That’s Hospitality Awards.
Mark your calendar! With just 8 days to go, the excitement is mounting.
Get ready to witness the best in hospitality and celebrate the success of an industry that continues to redefine luxury and service.
Stay tuned for the reveal of winners on this incredible night in Shenzhen!
[Cover image via That's]
