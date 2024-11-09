Cathay Group Unveils New Product & Future-Focused Strategy at CIIE

At the recent China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Cathay Group showcased its innovative new products, sustainability efforts, and ambitious plans for the future under the theme “New Journey, Shared Future.” With a focus on delivering elevated travel experiences and advancing sustainable aviation, Cathay’s immersive exhibition gave a taste of the future of air travel.

Elevating Travel with New Cabin Products

Cathay’s new Aria business class took center stage, marking its first public showcase on the Chinese mainland. This reimagined business class, already in service on Hong Kong to Beijing and Shanghai, is designed as a “suite in the sky.” With features like customizable lighting, a 24-inch 4K screen, wireless charging, and a suite-like privacy, the new cabin combines luxury with cutting-edge technology.

Vivian Lo, Cathay Pacific’s General Manager of Customer Experience and Design, highlighted the brand’s dedication to innovation, saying, “Our approach is about creating a space where passengers feel comfortable, connected, and fully in control of their experience.” This launch sets a new benchmark in premium air travel, with plans to extend the cabin’s reach across Cathay’s international network.

Expanding Horizons with Fleet and Route Growth

Cathay Group’s CEO Ronald Lam emphasized the Group’s commitment to connectivity, noting the upcoming expansion of Cathay’s network to reach over 100 destinations worldwide by 2025. “Hong Kong’s new three-runway system enables us to take this growth even further. By increasing our fleet and optimizing our schedules, we’re poised to deliver an unrivaled network,” Lam stated. With over 100 new aircraft slated for delivery in the next few years, Cathay is prepared to lead in a new era of global connectivity.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Express, the Group’s low-cost carrier, has been instrumental in expanding regional access, with plans to cover 31 Asian destinations by early next year. CEO Mandy Ng explained the airline’s mission as “bringing value, flexibility, and access to exciting destinations” across the continent, allowing travelers to experience “travel freedom like never before.”

Championing Sustainability

As one of Asia’s frontrunners in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Cathay reiterated its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices. “Our goal is clear,” said Lam. “We aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and SAF will play a vital role in that journey.” He also noted Cathay’s progress in minimizing single-use plastics and offering eco-friendly in-flight products, showcasing a future where sustainable choices are seamlessly integrated into every aspect of travel.

Digital & Cultural Transformation

Cathay Group also highlighted its digital transformation initiatives, which leverage AI and machine learning to deliver smarter, more efficient services. Lam elaborated on the Group’s ambitions, saying, “We’re not just a transportation company; we’re building an ecosystem where customers feel connected to us beyond their flights.”

As part of this commitment, Cathay is recruiting and training 4,000 staff from Mainland China by 2025, deepening its cultural alignment and ability to deliver exceptional service across markets.

Looking to the Future

With its “Rooted in Hong Kong, Backed by China, Connected to the World” strategy, Cathay Group’s future is one of continuous growth and connection. From expanding sustainable initiatives to redefining the in-flight experience, Cathay Group stands at the forefront of the global aviation industry, dedicated to setting new standards and inspiring travelers worldwide.

[All images courtesy of Cathay Pacific]