Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays putting on the Ritz?
This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.
Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.
Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner
November 28, 5.30-10pm
Celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones at The Portman's Restaurant, where you can enjoy a feast for all ages from 5.30-10pm on November 28.
Here’s a sneak peek at the expansive festive menu...
Salad Bar
Arugula, Romaine, Boston, Lollo Rosso, Iceberg, Radicchio
Sliced Cucumber, Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Chickpeas, Red Kidney
Bread Croutons, Black Olives, Bacon Bites, Cashew Nuts, Pumpkin Seeds
Caesar, Thousand Island, Japanese Roasted Sesame Sauce, Ranch sauce
Italian Dressing, Olive Oil, Balsamic
Japanese
Marinated Baby Scallops
Wakame Salad
Baby Octopus Salad
Sashimi: Sliced Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail
Assorted Sushi
Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soy Sauce
Tempura: Prawn, Ikura, Maitake Mushroom
Japanese Mayonnaise
Oysters Station
Freshly Shucked Upon Request with Lemon Wedges, Shallot Mignonette
Chilled Seafood Bar
Blue Crab, Cooked Prawn, Scallops, Jade Whelk, Clams
Lemon Wedges, Tabasco, Cocktail Sauce, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Zhenjiang Rice Vinegar, Soy Sauce, Thai Chili Sauce
Bread Station
Rum & Raisin Bread, Black Truffle Baguette, Sourdough Bread, Shaped Pumpkin Bread
Bagel, Rosetta Bread, Tomato Focaccia Bread, Turkey Bread
Sesame Lavosh, Olive Oil Grissini, Butter
Cheese Station
Comte Cheese, Manchego, Brie Cheese, Cranberry Cheese
Crackers, Walnuts, Raisins, Black Forest Honey, Golden Cake
European Cold Cuts & Smoked Fish
Cooked Ham, Mortadella, Air Dried Beef, Spicy Salami
Smoked Salmon, Smoked Mackerel
Cornichons, Balsamic Cipollotti, Poponcini with Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Marinated Olives
Western Cold Station
Spinach Leaves, Sweet Potato, Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Sweet Corn
German Potato Salad
Coronation Chicken
Shrimps Cobb Salad
Quinoa & Broccoli Salad with Toasted Almonds
Chinese Cold Station
Salted Pork in Jelly
Aged Hua Diao Yellow Wine Drunk Chicken
Sweetened Pumpkin with Lily Bulbs
Sichuan Spicy Chicken
Shanghainese Smoked Fish
Soups
Cauliflower Soup
Chicken Soup with Abalone
Western Hot Station
Roasted Celeriac & Parsnips
Herbed Baby Potatoes with Onions
Traditional Wilted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Pumpkin & Sage Lasagna
Pan Fried Halibut with Puttanesca Sauce
Chinese Hot Station
Deep-Fried Lamb Chop with Crispy Minced Garlic
Poached Baby Cabbage in Soup Stock
Yangzhou Fried Rice
Honey Glazed Crispy Shrimp
Salted Egg Pork Rib
Sautéed Seafood With Vegetables
Steamed Dim Sum
Cantonese Shrimp Dumpling, Cantonese BBQ Pork Bun
Shanghainese Pork Dumpling, Seafood Siew Mai, Glutinous Rice Siew Mai
Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Chili Paste
Live Carving Station
Roasted Turkey
Sage & Onion Stuffing, Roasted Heirloom Baby Potatoes, Red Wine Sauce, Bread Sauce, Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Heritage Carrots
Honey Mustard Baked Ham
Roasted Prime Bone in Rib Eye
Thai Style Baked Ocean Trout
Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, BBQ Sauce, Red Wine Jus
Dessert
Traditional Tiramisu
Pumpkin Pie
Blueberries Sacher Cake
Blue & White Porcelain-style Raspberry Cake
Raspberry Chocolate Pie
Peat Gateaux Cake
Italian Pannacotta
Basil Strawberry Cake
Raspberry Choux
Carrot Walnut Pie
Apple Pie
Pumpkin & Pistachio Cake
Passion Fruit & Coconut Cake
Chocolate Fountain With Dipping Fruits
Cotton Candy
Ganache Bonbons
Ice Cream Station
Served in Cones: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry
Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Almonds, Raisins
Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet:
1 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥488
1 x Child (6-12 Years Old) Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥244
2 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976
2 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976
4 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥2,196
Portman's, 1/F, Portman Ritz-Carlton, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1层, 近西康路
Festive Season Turkey To Go
Available November 11 to January 1
Maple Glazed Turkey 8-9kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce
Walk-in ￥1,288
Early Bird ￥1,030
Orange Glazed Whole Roasted Duck 2kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce
Walk-in ￥688
Early Bird ￥550
Honey Mustard Baked Ham 5kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Raisin Jus
Walk-in ￥1,388
Early Bird ￥1,100
Herbal Slow Cooked Lamb Leg 3kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy
Walk-in ￥1,188
Early Bird ￥950
Slow Roast Beef Prime Rib 3kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Truffle Mash Potato, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy
Walk-in ￥1,888
Early Bird ￥1,510
Crispy Roast Pork Belly 2.5kg
Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy
Walk-in ￥688
Early Bird ￥550
*All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop
Festive Season Hamper
Available Now to January 2*
Festive Season Hamper includes:
Molton Brown Personal Care Set
Warmies Reindeer Plush Toy
Gelato Pique Christmas Mug
Organic SAFONE Candle
Ad Vitam Body Essential Oil
Barons de Rothschild Champagne
Christmas Cookies
Chocolate Box – 12 Pieces
Walk-in ￥2,388
Early Bird ￥1,888**
* Available for pick up from Nov 21
** Offer valid Nov13-20
*All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop
