Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays putting on the Ritz?

This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.

Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner

November 28, 5.30-10pm

Celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones at The Portman's Restaurant, where you can enjoy a feast for all ages from 5.30-10pm on November 28.

Here’s a sneak peek at the expansive festive menu...

Salad Bar

Arugula, Romaine, Boston, Lollo Rosso, Iceberg, Radicchio

Sliced Cucumber, Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Chickpeas, Red Kidney

Bread Croutons, Black Olives, Bacon Bites, Cashew Nuts, Pumpkin Seeds

Caesar, Thousand Island, Japanese Roasted Sesame Sauce, Ranch sauce

Italian Dressing, Olive Oil, Balsamic

Japanese

Marinated Baby Scallops

Wakame Salad

Baby Octopus Salad

Sashimi: Sliced Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail

Assorted Sushi

Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soy Sauce

Tempura: Prawn, Ikura, Maitake Mushroom

Japanese Mayonnaise

Oysters Station

Freshly Shucked Upon Request with Lemon Wedges, Shallot Mignonette





Chilled Seafood Bar

Blue Crab, Cooked Prawn, Scallops, Jade Whelk, Clams

Lemon Wedges, Tabasco, Cocktail Sauce, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Zhenjiang Rice Vinegar, Soy Sauce, Thai Chili Sauce

Bread Station

Rum & Raisin Bread, Black Truffle Baguette, Sourdough Bread, Shaped Pumpkin Bread

Bagel, Rosetta Bread, Tomato Focaccia Bread, Turkey Bread

Sesame Lavosh, Olive Oil Grissini, Butter

Cheese Station

Comte Cheese, Manchego, Brie Cheese, Cranberry Cheese

Crackers, Walnuts, Raisins, Black Forest Honey, Golden Cake

European Cold Cuts & Smoked Fish

Cooked Ham, Mortadella, Air Dried Beef, Spicy Salami

Smoked Salmon, Smoked Mackerel

Cornichons, Balsamic Cipollotti, Poponcini with Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Marinated Olives

Western Cold Station

Spinach Leaves, Sweet Potato, Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Sweet Corn

German Potato Salad

Coronation Chicken

Shrimps Cobb Salad

Quinoa & Broccoli Salad with Toasted Almonds

Chinese Cold Station

Salted Pork in Jelly

Aged Hua Diao Yellow Wine Drunk Chicken

Sweetened Pumpkin with Lily Bulbs

Sichuan Spicy Chicken

Shanghainese Smoked Fish

Soups

Cauliflower Soup

Chicken Soup with Abalone

Western Hot Station

Roasted Celeriac & Parsnips

Herbed Baby Potatoes with Onions

Traditional Wilted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Pumpkin & Sage Lasagna

Pan Fried Halibut with Puttanesca Sauce

Chinese Hot Station

Deep-Fried Lamb Chop with Crispy Minced Garlic

Poached Baby Cabbage in Soup Stock

Yangzhou Fried Rice

Honey Glazed Crispy Shrimp

Salted Egg Pork Rib

Sautéed Seafood With Vegetables

Steamed Dim Sum

Cantonese Shrimp Dumpling, Cantonese BBQ Pork Bun

Shanghainese Pork Dumpling, Seafood Siew Mai, Glutinous Rice Siew Mai

Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Chili Paste

Live Carving Station

Roasted Turkey

Sage & Onion Stuffing, Roasted Heirloom Baby Potatoes, Red Wine Sauce, Bread Sauce, Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Heritage Carrots

Honey Mustard Baked Ham

Roasted Prime Bone in Rib Eye

Thai Style Baked Ocean Trout

Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, BBQ Sauce, Red Wine Jus





Dessert

Traditional Tiramisu

Pumpkin Pie

Blueberries Sacher Cake

Blue & White Porcelain-style Raspberry Cake

Raspberry Chocolate Pie

Peat Gateaux Cake

Italian Pannacotta

Basil Strawberry Cake

Raspberry Choux

Carrot Walnut Pie

Apple Pie

Pumpkin & Pistachio Cake

Passion Fruit & Coconut Cake

Chocolate Fountain With Dipping Fruits

Cotton Candy

Ganache Bonbons

Ice Cream Station

Served in Cones: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Almonds, Raisins

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet:





1 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥488

1 x Child (6-12 Years Old) Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥244

2 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976

2 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976

4 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥2,196

Portman's, 1/F, Portman Ritz-Carlton, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1层, 近西康路

Festive Season Turkey To Go

Available November 11 to January 1

Maple Glazed Turkey 8-9kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ￥1,288

Early Bird ￥1,030

Orange Glazed Whole Roasted Duck 2kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ￥688

Early Bird ￥550

Honey Mustard Baked Ham 5kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Raisin Jus

Walk-in ￥1,388

Early Bird ￥1,100

Herbal Slow Cooked Lamb Leg 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥1,188

Early Bird ￥950

Slow Roast Beef Prime Rib 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Truffle Mash Potato, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥1,888

Early Bird ￥1,510

Crispy Roast Pork Belly 2.5kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥688

Early Bird ￥550

All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop

Festive Season Hamper

Available Now to January 2*

Festive Season Hamper includes:

Molton Brown Personal Care Set

Warmies Reindeer Plush Toy

Gelato Pique Christmas Mug

Organic SAFONE Candle

Ad Vitam Body Essential Oil

Barons de Rothschild Champagne

Christmas Cookies

Chocolate Box – 12 Pieces

Walk-in ￥2,388

Early Bird ￥1,888**

* Available for pick up from Nov 21

** Offer valid Nov13-20

*All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop