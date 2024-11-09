  1. home
Turkey Time! Great Deals at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

By T+ Tickets, November 9, 2024

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays putting on the Ritz?

This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends. 

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.

And for That’s Shanghai readers, if you order through the below QR code, you can take advantage of some unbeatable deals!

QR.png

Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner

November 28, 5.30-10pm

WechatIMG111.jpeg

Celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones at The Portman's Restaurant, where you can enjoy a feast for all ages from 5.30-10pm on November 28.

Here’s a sneak peek at the expansive festive menu...

Salad Bar

  • Arugula, Romaine, Boston, Lollo Rosso, Iceberg, Radicchio

  • Sliced Cucumber, Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Chickpeas, Red Kidney

  • Bread Croutons, Black Olives, Bacon Bites, Cashew Nuts, Pumpkin Seeds

  • Caesar, Thousand Island, Japanese Roasted Sesame Sauce, Ranch sauce

  • Italian Dressing, Olive Oil, Balsamic

WechatIMG379.png

Japanese

  • Marinated Baby Scallops

  • Wakame Salad

  • Baby Octopus Salad

  • Sashimi: Sliced Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail

  • Assorted Sushi 

  • Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soy Sauce

  • Tempura: Prawn, Ikura, Maitake Mushroom

  • Japanese Mayonnaise

Oysters Station

  • Freshly Shucked Upon Request with Lemon Wedges, Shallot Mignonette


WechatIMG102.jpeg

Chilled Seafood Bar

  • Blue Crab, Cooked Prawn, Scallops, Jade Whelk, Clams

  • Lemon Wedges, Tabasco, Cocktail Sauce, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Zhenjiang Rice Vinegar, Soy Sauce, Thai Chili Sauce

WechatIMG105.jpeg

Bread Station

  • Rum & Raisin Bread, Black Truffle Baguette, Sourdough Bread, Shaped Pumpkin Bread

  • Bagel, Rosetta Bread, Tomato Focaccia Bread, Turkey Bread

  • Sesame Lavosh, Olive Oil Grissini, Butter

WechatIMG103.jpeg

Cheese Station

  • Comte Cheese, Manchego, Brie Cheese, Cranberry Cheese

  • Crackers, Walnuts, Raisins, Black Forest Honey, Golden Cake

WechatIMG104.jpeg

European Cold Cuts & Smoked Fish

  • Cooked Ham, Mortadella, Air Dried Beef, Spicy Salami

  • Smoked Salmon, Smoked Mackerel

  • Cornichons, Balsamic Cipollotti, Poponcini with Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Marinated Olives

Western Cold Station

  • Spinach Leaves, Sweet Potato, Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Sweet Corn  

  • German Potato Salad

  • Coronation Chicken 

  • Shrimps Cobb Salad

  • Quinoa & Broccoli Salad with Toasted Almonds

Chinese Cold Station

  • Salted Pork in Jelly 

  • Aged Hua Diao Yellow Wine Drunk Chicken

  • Sweetened Pumpkin with Lily Bulbs

  • Sichuan Spicy Chicken

  • Shanghainese Smoked Fish

Soups

  • Cauliflower Soup 

  • Chicken Soup with Abalone 

Western Hot Station

  • Roasted Celeriac & Parsnips

  • Herbed Baby Potatoes with Onions

  • Traditional Wilted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

  • Pumpkin & Sage Lasagna

  • Pan Fried Halibut with Puttanesca Sauce

WechatIMG383.png

Chinese Hot Station

  • Deep-Fried Lamb Chop with Crispy Minced Garlic

  • Poached Baby Cabbage in Soup Stock

  • Yangzhou Fried Rice

  • Honey Glazed Crispy Shrimp

  • Salted Egg Pork Rib 

  • Sautéed Seafood With Vegetables

Steamed Dim Sum

  • Cantonese Shrimp Dumpling, Cantonese BBQ Pork Bun

  • Shanghainese Pork Dumpling, Seafood Siew Mai, Glutinous Rice Siew Mai

  • Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Chili Paste

Live Carving Station

  • Roasted Turkey

  • Sage & Onion Stuffing, Roasted Heirloom Baby Potatoes, Red Wine Sauce, Bread Sauce, Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Heritage Carrots

  • Honey Mustard Baked Ham

  • Roasted Prime Bone in Rib Eye

  • Thai Style Baked Ocean Trout

  • Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, BBQ Sauce, Red Wine Jus

WechatIMG382.png

Dessert

  • Traditional Tiramisu

  • Pumpkin Pie

  • Blueberries Sacher Cake

  • Blue & White Porcelain-style Raspberry Cake

  • Raspberry Chocolate Pie

  • Peat Gateaux Cake

  • Italian Pannacotta

  • Basil Strawberry Cake

  • Raspberry Choux

  • Carrot Walnut Pie

  • Apple Pie

  • Pumpkin & Pistachio Cake

  • Passion Fruit & Coconut Cake

  • Chocolate Fountain With Dipping Fruits 

  • Cotton Candy

  • Ganache Bonbons

Ice Cream Station

  • Served in Cones: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

  • Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Almonds, Raisins

Book Now!

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet:


  • 1 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥488

  • 1 x Child (6-12 Years Old) Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥244

  • 2 x Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976

  • 2 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥976

  • 4 x Adult & 1 x Child Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet with Free Flow Soft Drinks: ￥2,196

QR.png

Portman's, 1/F, Portman Ritz-Carlton, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1层, 近西康路

Festive Season Turkey To Go

Available November 11 to January 1

Turkey-to-Go-3.jpg

Maple Glazed Turkey 8-9kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ￥1,288

Early Bird ￥1,030

Orange Glazed Whole Roasted Duck 2kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ￥688

Early Bird ￥550

Honey Mustard Baked Ham 5kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Raisin Jus

Walk-in ￥1,388

Early Bird ￥1,100

Herbal Slow Cooked Lamb Leg 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥1,188

Early Bird ￥950

Slow Roast Beef Prime Rib 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Truffle Mash Potato, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥1,888

Early Bird ￥1,510

Crispy Roast Pork Belly 2.5kg 

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ￥688

Early Bird ￥550

Order Now!

QR.png

*All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop

Festive Season Hamper

Available Now to January 2*

Weixin-Image_20241109142915.jpg

Festive Season Hamper includes:

  • Molton Brown Personal Care Set 

  • Warmies Reindeer Plush Toy  

  • Gelato Pique Christmas Mug 

  • Organic SAFONE Candle

  • Ad Vitam Body Essential Oil

  • Barons de Rothschild Champagne

  • Christmas Cookies

  • Chocolate Box – 12 Pieces

Walk-in ￥2,388

Early Bird ￥1,888**

* Available for pick up from Nov 21

** Offer valid Nov13-20

Order Now!

QR.png

*All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop

