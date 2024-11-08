  1. home
  2. Articles

Cool Rabbit Trendy IP at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

By That's Beijing, November 8, 2024

0 0

On November 7, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, in collaboration with curator Tong Deli, invited contemporary artist Zhao Xiaomeng to successfully hold the ‘Cool Rabbit Trendy IP’ art exhibition. Approximately 50 hotel VIPs, special guests from the art field, and representatives from lifestyle and fashion art media gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, to enjoy the artist Zhao Xiaomeng’s paintings and Koorabbee IP derivative sculptures in the late autumn afternoon.

5.-copy.jpeg

Different from the styles of previous art exhibitions, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, has specially chosen trendy, cute, and ‘love’-filled Cool Rabbit IP paintings and sculptures for this exhibition.The aim is to bring a portion of the energy of love to every child and parent in the family through the upcoming Christmas season, to awaken ‘love’ and convey ‘love and hope.’

3.-GM-copy.jpeg
GM of the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, hopes that every guest attending the art exhibition’s opening ceremony can find their own happiness and healing in this art feast, and rediscover all kind of love in life. The hotel also hopes that through each art exhibition, guests can feel that The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing is not just a place to stay but a space where art and culture meets. The ‘Koorabbee Cool Rabbit Trendy IP’ art exhibition will run from November 7, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and art enthusiasts are welcome to visit the hotel art exhibition for a free.

2.-copy.jpeg

more news

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

Last chance to taste these Singapore 1960s pop culture inspired cocktails.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Dark Circus' take on the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland.

Portman Ritz-Carlton Celebrates 25 Years of Timeless Memories

Portman Ritz-Carlton Celebrates 25 Years of Timeless Memories

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai is delighted to announce a series of bespoke activities.

T+ Tickets: Book Your 2025 New Year's Concerts Now

Secure your tickets now for an exceptional start to the new year!

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food, music and more!

Join NOW! CIS Open Day on Nov 16

Discover what makes CIS truly special!

Postponed: ​2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

What ticket holders need to know

Galapagos Postman Hand-Delivers Letters to Beijing for Charity

A heartwarming adventure in support of MND

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40% Decrease in Foreigners Working in Beijing Since 2014

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: Book Your 2025 New Year's Concerts Now

T+ Tickets: Book Your 2025 New Year's Concerts Now

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Cool Rabbit Trendy IP at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

Cool Rabbit Trendy IP at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

Maqo Changsha Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Maqo Changsha Celebrates Its First Anniversary

NBA Legends and Pop Superstars to Take Court in Macao This December

NBA Legends and Pop Superstars to Take Court in Macao This December

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives