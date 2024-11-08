Cool Rabbit Trendy IP at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

On November 7, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, in collaboration with curator Tong Deli, invited contemporary artist Zhao Xiaomeng to successfully hold the ‘Cool Rabbit Trendy IP’ art exhibition. Approximately 50 hotel VIPs, special guests from the art field, and representatives from lifestyle and fashion art media gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, to enjoy the artist Zhao Xiaomeng’s paintings and Koorabbee IP derivative sculptures in the late autumn afternoon.

Different from the styles of previous art exhibitions, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, has specially chosen trendy, cute, and ‘love’-filled Cool Rabbit IP paintings and sculptures for this exhibition.The aim is to bring a portion of the energy of love to every child and parent in the family through the upcoming Christmas season, to awaken ‘love’ and convey ‘love and hope.’



GM of the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, hopes that every guest attending the art exhibition’s opening ceremony can find their own happiness and healing in this art feast, and rediscover all kind of love in life. The hotel also hopes that through each art exhibition, guests can feel that The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing is not just a place to stay but a space where art and culture meets. The ‘Koorabbee Cool Rabbit Trendy IP’ art exhibition will run from November 7, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and art enthusiasts are welcome to visit the hotel art exhibition for a free.