VERMUTHOLOGY & Kempinski Host The One Terrace Sunset Party

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown and VERMUTHOLOGY recently elevated Shanghai’s nightlife scene with an unforgettable evening on The One Terrace. Known for its stunning city views, the terrace was transformed into a stylish backdrop for the The One Terrace Sunset Party, blending luxury with artistry for a remarkable night under the Shanghai sky.

The event created an inviting atmosphere where guests, including international VIPs, media, and Shanghai’s trendsetters, enjoyed music by live DJs and sampled culinary delights. Attendees were treated to cocktails and fine wines specially curated by Kempinski’s expert mixologists, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the evening. VERMUTHOLOGY’s involvement brought an exciting twist to the mixology, as their unique approach to vermouth-based cocktails provided a fresh flavor experience.

This event highlighted Kempinski’s commitment to offering an “Art Deco Chic” ambiance, continuing its reputation as a top destination for innovative events and gatherings in Shanghai. With modern venues and a focus on customized service, Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown promises to deliver unforgettable experiences, from refined corporate meetings to bespoke annual celebrations.

The night was a stylish blend of Shanghai’s vibrant social culture, fine dining, and signature mixology, setting the stage for future events that celebrate both local and global influences.

[All images courtesy of Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown]