T+ Tickets: Book Your 2025 New Year's Concerts Now

By T+ Tickets, November 8, 2024

Looking for the perfect way to welcome 2025? 

These thrilling New Year's concerts in Guangzhou bring world-renowned orchestras and artists to the stage for unforgettable performances. 

Each concert offers a distinct experience, blending beloved classical works and timeless compositions. 

Secure your tickets now for an exceptional start to the new year!

Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025

2025-Guangzhou-Family-New-Year-s-Concert.jpg

Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Guangzhou! 

640.jpg

The Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. 

640-1-.jpg

Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy. 

640-3-.jpg

Set in a beautifully decorated venue with a stage that brings the magic of music to life, this concert features a selection of timeless classics and familiar, family-friendly melodies. 

640-2-.jpg

As a special surprise, each family will receive a mystery New Year's gift, symbolizing the joy and connection of this unforgettable celebration. 

640-5-.jpg

Start the New Year with music, laughter, and cherished memories at this one-of-a-kind concert!

202410/2025-Guangzhou-Family-New-Year-s-Concert.jpg

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert

Poster.jpg

Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. 

_20241108180258.jpg

Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.

_20240830150632.jpg

Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess

1.jpg

Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

202411/National-Symphony-Orchestra-QR.png

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concert 2025

London Philharmonic Orchestra

2025-.jpg

Experience the magic of the London Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Grammy-winning conductor Paavo Järvi at the Guangzhou Opera House's prestigious New Year's Concerts. 

Paavo-J-rvi_3-Alberto-Venzago.jpeg

Over two consecutive evenings, the orchestra will explore the national flavors of England, Germany, and Russia, featuring Elgar's celebrated Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's monumental Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Smetana's overture to The Bartered Bride, and Weber's stirring overture from Oberon.

Julia-Hagen_29-Simon-Pauly.jpg

Each night, virtuoso cellist Julia Hagen will perform a signature concerto: Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor or Haydn's Cello Concerto in C major, showcasing her technical brilliance and emotional depth. 

273-colour-hi-res---LPO-27-April-2019-standing-no-conductor-Benjamin-Ealovega.jpg

These performances offer a sweeping journey through European classical music, perfect for welcoming the new year with grace and grandeur.

202407/Guangzhou-Opera-House.png

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou That's PLUS New Year's 2025 National Symphony Orchestra London Philharmonic Orchestra

