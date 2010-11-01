9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food

Larry the Bird’s Last Weekend

Arguably the biggest event of the weekend is the sad farewell to Larry the Bird. After four years in Sanlitun, some of the best chicken in Beijing is flying the coop. The Migas-owned comfort food joint will have DJs, a photographer, and 20% off all beers to mark their last days.

November 9 & 10, 11.30am-11pm (DJs from 3-10pm)

Larry the Bird, S09-1, 1F Building 9, Taikooli South West Entrance, No.19 Sanlitun Lu, Chaoyang

Music



Pitaya Soundsystem at Dada

PITAYA, from Italia, the trio diggers have conquered France and Europe with their devoted passion to promote nothing from the best of belearic, disco, house and acid selection. Pitaya Soundsystem has become a rising force in the house music scene for recent years with its diverse musical background. They will be backed by an epic line-up of local talent to celebrate Leo Furioso’s birthday!

November 8, 9pm-late

RMB80 before 11pm, RMB100 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

ByeByeDisco x Ballroom



ByeByeDisco launched their ‘ByeByeDisco Storms BallRoom’ party series – inviting six groups of electronic music experts: INTRO Festival / Lantern Club/ SOLO founder Weng Weng; Synth-Pop duo "Nightticket"; A-Marc, founder of Paris based creative company Marc&Chantal; Stefano DVT, co-founder of Blackmarket Club in Austria; From an important figure in the Punk wave in 1998 to Shen Yue, who is now a DJ; FLOW brand owner/co-founder of Beijing CityRadio YO.

November 8 & 9, 9pm-5am

RMB80

UIC THE BOX L5, No.12 Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Sarah Wild at Pillbox



Once an infamous host for underground raves in Berlin, Sarah Wild is now a DJ and producer talent from Berlin. Her energetic sets oscillate between acid basslines and piano elements. Sarah has already released on Permanent Vacations, Feines Tier and her own label Midnight Operators.

November 9, 10.30-late

RMB120

Pillbox, No. 53 Banjieta Lu, Dongba Town, Chaoyang

3 Bands: A Night of Noise at Modernista



Modernista kicks off the weekend with three bands and a whole lot of fun! First up is Laugal Trio, blending trippy post-rock psychedelia with pop-rock hooks that’ll get stuck in your head for days. Then there’s Deathbed, and trust us, your deathbed is ready (whatever that means, you’ll want to find out). Finally, End of the World will blow the roof off with their genre-smashing mix of ska, punk, rock, and everything in between, so you know it’s gonna be wild! Afterwards, DJ Vincent Von Rock will be there to keep you dancing all night long, with late night happy hour drinks to fuel the fun

November 8, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

T oronzo Cannon Band at Blue Note



Get ready for the nternationally beloved Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon. With his richly detailed, truth-telling original songs, blistering, inventive guitar work and impassioned vocals, Cannon is on the cutting edge of today's contemporary blues scene and is known as one of the genre's most creative artists. His sound is inspired by his heroes, including Hound Dog Taylor, Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Albert King, Son Seals and Jimi Hendrix. On his third Alligator Records album, Shut Up And Play!, Cannon blazes his own path with 11 emotionally-charged originals. From serious to humorous, his imaginative songs are fueled by his powerful, cathartic guitar solos and his soulfully authoritative voice.

November 10, doors open at 6.30pm

RMB320

Blue Note, No.23 Qianmen Dongjie, Dongcheng

Vladimir Ivkovic at Zhao Dai



The resident of the legendary Düsseldorf club Salon Des Amateurs, Vladimir Ivkovic, is the behind-the-scenes hero of the avant-garde electronic music label Offer Music. He is a DJ who has buried his mind and will in his 30 years of recording. Vladimir Ivkovic excels at speaking slowly and incrementally, melding sounds into gold and performing magic alchemy on the dance floor.

November 8, 10pm-late

Zhao Dai, Genasi Mansion, No.19 Xinyuanli Xi Lu, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Dawn Wong at Beijing Dahua City Center for the Performing Arts, Opera House

Popular Shanghai-based comedian Dawn Wong bring her stand-up show to Beijing with two back-to-back shows. She began as a viral sensation before embarking on a China-wide tour.

November 9, 4pm & 6.30pm

RMB168-500

Beijing Dahua City Center for the Performing Arts, Opera House

Gulou Market at The Factory



To celebrate the double 11 sales bonanza The Factory will holding another one of its markets with activities for kids, workshops, and tons of goods including clothes jewelry, cakes and bags. The market will be spread across two floors so grab a beer, grab some food, buy some art and gifts and check out a bunch of cool handmade products and crafts.

November 10, 1-7pm

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

