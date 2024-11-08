  1. home
Join NOW! CIS Open Day on Nov 16

November 8, 2024

Looking for a place where children can thrive academically and personally? The Canadian International School (CIS) of Guangzhou invites families to experience their unique learning environment firsthand on November 16.

 Here's Why to Join This Event: 

  • Meet the dedicated principals and teachers, who are committed to nurturing each child’s potential.

  • Explore innovative, world-class facilities that create the perfect setting for learning and growth.

  • Learn how CIS helps students gain admission to top 100 universities worldwide through a Canadian (Alberta) curriculum, the IB PYP Programme, and Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

 Special Highlight: 

 Live Robotics Competition 

Don't miss the chance to experience CIS's award-winning robotics program up close! 

Recently, the Grades 4-12 RoboGrizzlies took top honors at a major competition in Macao, earning:

  • First Place in Team Competition

  • First Place in Driving Skills & Autonomous Programming

  • First Place in Robot Design & Engineering

CIS-Open-Day-2.JPG

CIS-Open-Day-3.JPG  CIS-Open-Day-4.JPG

The Open Day will feature an exciting live robotics competition in CIS's STEAM Lab, showcasing the skills and creativity of these talented students.

 Event Details: 

  • Date: Saturday, November 16

  • Time: 9am to 11.30am

  • Location: Canadian International School of Guangzhou

Spaces are limited, so make sure to reserve a spot and discover what makes CIS truly special.

CIS-Open-Day-5.JPG


[All images of courtesy of CIS Guangzhou]

