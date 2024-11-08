  1. home
Postponed: ​2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, November 8, 2024

0 0

In an unexpected turn of events, the organizer of the highly anticipated 2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen has announced that the event, originally scheduled for November 23, will be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

For those who purchased tickets through That's Plus, we're here to make the refund process as seamless as possible. 

Your order will be automatically canceled, and a full refund will be issued to your original payment account within seven business days. 

There's no need to take any additional action — just sit back and let us handle the details for you.

We know how much you were looking forward to this vibrant event, and we're truly sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause. 

We want to thank each and every ticket holder for their patience, understanding, and enthusiastic support.

For further details or to read the official announcement from 2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen organizer, please visit this link.

Thank you again for your understanding and support. We look forward to welcoming you to a rescheduled The Color Run™ event in the near future, where we can all celebrate the joy of color and community together!

[Cover image via The Color Run™]


The Color Run Shenzhen

