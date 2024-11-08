T+ Tickets: The Nutcracker, Live Wrestling + More!

Festivals & Parties

2024 Shanghai Annual Masquerade Ball @ Hyatt on the Bund

Behold, men, and women of Shanghai: This November luring your way to a night of grandeur and class, NOVA Shanghai is presenting 2024 Annual Masquerade Ball on the Bund at the stunning VUE Bar, perched atop the Hyatt on the Bund Hotel.

his prestigious event marks not only a celebration of style but also the grand reopening of the Hyatt after a two-year hiatus.

As you don your finest masquerade attire, prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking 270-degree panoramic view of the Shanghai skyline and Bund and the luxurious ambiance that VUE Bar offers.

Immerse yourself in the sophisticated atmosphere as Shanghai's best DJ spins an electrifying mix of music, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of dancing and mingling with the city's most stylish crowd.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night where glamour meets excitement. Secure your tickets now and be part of Shanghai's most anticipated annual event!

Sat Nov 16, 8pm-2am; RMB128-168





Sat Nov 16, 8pm-2am; RMB128-168

Hyatt on the Bund, 199 Huangpu Lu, by Wuchang Lu, Hongkou District 外滩茂悦大酒店, 黄浦路199号, 近武昌路

Immortal Fighting Spirit: INFIN Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab

Experience history in the making as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) arrives in China for the very first time!

On December 14, Shanghai will host the Antonio Inoki Memorial Event, uniting INFIN Pro Wrestling, NJPW, the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF), Dragon Fighting Wrestling (DFW), and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation (HKWF) for a night honoring the legendary Antonio Inoki.

Don’t miss this unprecedented showcase of global talent, where wrestling giants and rising stars collide in a tribute to Inoki’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.

Be there for a thrilling night of action and witness wrestling history firsthand!

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Stage Shows



Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Until Dec 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

Until Dec 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Rebecca @ Shanghai Culture Square

Two of the most successful musical authors in the German-speaking world, Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, have created another magnificent masterpiece.

The spectacular production Rebecca, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at the Manderley estate, set in Cornwall, which gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigues and dark surprises.



A shy and naïve young girl falls in love with the aristocratic widower Maxim de Winter after they meet in Monte Carlo. She then accepts to return to Manderley, a magnificent mansion by the seaside, with him as his wife.

However, sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, awaits, and openly shows her disdain of the new lady of the house, while Max seems to be hiding a troubled mind and a dark secret.

Manderley is obsessed by a shadow from the past – the late Mrs de Winter, Rebecca. With the discovery of Rebecca’s body, the secret of Manderley is about to be revealed…

With more than 20 top-class actors and actresses, accompanied by an orchestra, and featuring the original costumes, this staged concert version of the successful German-language musical is a must-see.

Tue Nov 5-Sun Nov 17, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Tue Nov 5-Sun Nov 17, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Thu-Sun Nov 14-17, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200



Thu-Sun Nov 14-17, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

European Chamber Music: Classical Mas terpieces @ Yunjian Theater



An afternoon of classical masterpieces from the European Chamber Music Quintet, including the composers Strauss, Mozart, Georges Bizet, Edward Elgar, and Beethoven.

Enjoy the following set list:

The Blue Danube

The Marriage of Figaro

Carmen Suite - Habanera Dance

Salut d’Amour - Love's Greeting

Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode to Joy

Symphony NO.5 in C Minor, 0p.67

Turkish March

Serenade for String in G Major - Mozart

Swan Lake Suite

Auld Lang Syne

Troika

Voices Of Spring

Toreador Song - Carmen

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Love Theme from Romeo & Juliet

Mariage D'Amour

Jasmine Flower - Chinese folk songs

The Lovers - Chinese folk songs

Radeski's March

Better still, we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.



Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

European Chamber Music: Modern Masterpieces @ Yunjian Theater

Follwing on from an afternoon of classical masterpieces (see above, an evening of modern classics from the European Chamber Music Quintet.

Enjoy the following set list:

He's a Pirate

The Avengers

Main Titles

Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

This Is Me

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Mariage D'Amour

See You Again

Por Una Cabeza

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

More Than Love

Playing Love

My Heart Will Go On

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Mystery of Love

A Thousand Years

City of Stars

Let It Go

Mission: Impossible

As with the afternoon performace (see above), we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Dance for Life: Paul Taylor Dance Company Night of Eras @ AIA Grand Theater

Paul Taylor, as one of the pioneers of modern dance, presented a total of 147 works throughout his creative career.

These works are renowned for their elegant and powerful expression, as well as their whimsical yet clear style.

Paul Taylor's dances are not just a visual delight; they delve into the complexities of human emotions and social issues, using body language to express complex themes that are difficult to depict in words, with every movement and posture filled with meaning.

His works span a range of themes, from romantic love stories to the struggle between good and evil, from the fragility of life to the inevitability of death, and even extend to the vast connections between society and the cosmos.

This unique expressiveness has made his works not only admired within the dance community but also allows a broad audience to feel the charm and profound meaning of art.

For their two-night Shanghai performance, the Company will perform selected pieces from his illustrious career, including 'Dust,' 'Promethium Fire,' 'Arden Court' and more.

Thu & Fri Dec 5 & 6, 7.30pm; RMB180-680





Thu & Fri Dec 5 & 6, 7.30pm; RMB180-680

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Ludwig² The King is Back @ Shanghai Culture Square



Ludwig² The King is Back tells the story of a fairytale king, Ludwig II, who ascended to the throne at the age of 18.

Deeply influenced by Wagner's operas, he loved art and pursued peace, and spent more than 10 years building Neuschwanstein Castle, hoping to make his fairytale come true, away from the chaos of political power and conspiracies.

Yet the king's actions intensifies the opposition's dissatisfaction, and they force a doctor to sign a certificate of mental illness, with mysterious tregedy ensuing.

With a large-scale orchestra of 65 people, gorgeous costumes and original musical artists, Ludwig² The King is Back will treat the audience to a grand, classical German musical feast, telling the dream and legend of the fairytale king.

Thu Dec 12-Sun Dec 15, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB680-1,080





Thu Dec 12-Sun Dec 15, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB680-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

BEIDOU @ Shanghai International Dance Center

BEIDOU is the first work of Shanmian Theater with a proscenium stage. Choreographed by Geng Zibo, the director of the acclaimed dance theater works MAD WORLD and SECRET WORLD, it is performed with prominent dancers from ZiBo Dance Theater.

BEIDOU constructs a mysterious universe that is both distant and close, with plain but profound body language.

Inspired by the faith in the Big Dipper, one of the oldest constellations in Chinese astronomy, the story narrates the journey of a Polaris youth who, after a nightmare of falling through the Big Dipper, transcends reality and himself in a perilous quest to reclaim the Big Dipper.

Sat & Sun Dec 14 & 15, 7.30pm; RMB252-342

Sat & Sun Dec 14 & 15, 7.30pm; RMB252-342

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Casanova @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on Matteo Strukul's bestselling book Giacomo Casanova - La Sonata Dei Cuori Infranti, the Italian original musical Casanova celebrates Venice and tells the saga of her most famous son, Giacomo Casanova.

The musical is created and produced by Red Canzian, composer and bass player of the legendary Italian band POOH, and featuring costume design by award-winning designer Stefano Nicolao Atelier.

The show's Italian-inspired songs and dances, combined with beautiful historic costumes and scenes, bringing the splendor of 18th century Venice to life.

Giacomo Casanova himself is brought to life by internationally acclaimed performer, singer and actor Gian Marco Schiaretti, back to an Italian title for the first time in 13 years, after playing in international productions of Notre Dame de Paris, Don Juan and more around the world.

Fri Dec 20-Sat Dec 28, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080





Fri Dec 20-Sat Dec 28, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center





Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Wed Jan 1, 2pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080





Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Walking Tours

GPS Walks

GPS Walks is a walking tour WeChat mini-program which uses your location to play commentary automatically, so that while you walk you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start your walk at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, the playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on a map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

They currently have seven walks online, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour there are some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of a building.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours



Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Scan the QR code for the GPS Walks WeChat Mini Program:

Food & Drink



20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Nov 6, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 8, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Nov 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Nov 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 20, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 22, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Elizaveta Porodina | UN/MASKED @ Fotografiska Shanghai

"It is dedicated to this 'stranger side' in all of us, to that uncovered color in your kaleidoscope." Elizaveta Porodina

Following the show in Fotografiska Stockholm, Berlin and New York, Elizaveta Porodina will bring her latest exhibition 'UN/MASKED' to Shanghai, inviting Chinese audience to step into her abstract and surrealist photographs reflecting her inner world, and to experience an exploration of their own inner-self.

The artworks in the show examine the way we present ourselves to others and the many aspects of our personalities we hide away.

"It’s about the personas that we put on," Porodina explains, "and the masks and the layers that we are creating to make other people’s, or our own experiences of life, easier and more graspable for ourselves."

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Thu Nov 7 until Feb 16, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai



The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music

Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 16, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Pearl Floyd @ The Pearl



Featuring Mark W coming all the way from Chicago, the last three times the band performed the Pink Floyd opus at The Pearl it was one for the ages; sold out and in front of a passionate, discerning audience.

The Pearl’s Red Stars Band, always up for a challenge, delivered two sets of mind-blowing sonic theatrics that brought back a lot of great memories.

There will be early material from the 1960s and the days of Syd Barrett, when the band were exploring psychedelic rock in the London underground music scene, followed by music after the addition of David Gilmour and his signature guitar sound – as Pink Floyd began to develop epic conceptualized albums, including Dark Side of the Moon.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu & Sun Nov 21 & 24, 8.30pm; RMB150

Fri & Sat Nov 22 & 23, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Want to Sell Tickets on T+ ?

