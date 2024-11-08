MAQO CHANGSHA CELEBRATES ITS FIRST ANNIVERSARY

Since officially opening its doors on 1 November 2023, the first global property under the new lifestyle brand Maqo, Maqo Changsha has successfully attracted numerous guests from all over the world with its outstanding hospitality services and unique experiences. In honour of its first anniversary, Maqo Changsha will be hosting a series of celebrations and reflecting on its achievements over the past year. Since its opening, Maqo Changsha has not only provided guests with discerning accommodation options but has also become a vibrant centre for cultural exchange in the heart of Changsha. “Maqo has always adhered to the concept of its brand, which can be captured with the phrase: ‘It is the art of selection.’ We excel in identifying, curating, and creating collections of vibrant and interesting experiences for our guests. It has been a great honour to receive the support and recognition of numerous professionals and guests from various fields over the past year,” remarked Mr Vladimir Burazor, The Area General Manager of the Niccolo Changsha and Maqo Changsha. “We continue to look towards the future, upholding the brand promise of ‘We do not believe more is better. We believe better is better.’ We innovate our service delivery model in an effort to bring each guest an even more memorable stay. We carefully curate, create, and gather exciting content to inspire our guests. We offer our guests a range of memorable experiences that include – but are not limited to – arts and cultural programmes, handcrafted cocktails, organic coffee, collectible designer chairs, musical entertainment, wellness concepts, and more,” he concluded. Taking this opportunity, Maqo Changsha, hosted its first-anniversary celebration on 2 November 2024 on the 8th floor of the hotel under the theme "Pioneering Creativity, Maqo One Year". The event, centred around the brand's edgy and spirited personalities, not only created various photo spots for Editors but3 also invited the "Urban Heroes" gaming brand to craft an innovative play space, fostering an inspiring and enjoyable atmosphere for guests. Additionally, MiXR arranged a variety of performances and lucky draws for the after-party, aiming to provide travellers with a range of inventive journeys and offering curated services exceeding their expectations. In appreciation of our guests' support and affection, the hotel is launching a series of time-limited promotional activities for guests to enjoy:

Rooms

From 31 October to 2 November 2024, if guests are booking the M1 Deluxe King Room or the Premium Room, rates start from RMB550,50 per night.

Food & Beverages

On 1 November 2024, enjoy multiple dining surprises, including an Imported Pure-blood Wagyu Beef Set Menu for two persons at RMB249; an E.D.I.T. Classic Signature Set Menu for two persons at RMB169; what’s more, buy one get one free on classic cocktails, and an E.D.I.T. Single-person Afternoon Tea Set.

PWR Zone

From now until 30 November 2024, purchase a PWR Zone monthly card that comes with a gift of two PWR Zone entrance tickets, each set priced at RMB888.



