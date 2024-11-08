  1. home
NBA Legends and Pop Superstars to Take Court in Macao This December

By Sponsored, November 8, 2024

0 0

The NBA Legends Celebrity Game Presented by Sands China will be hosted at the recently-renovated The Venetian Arena on December 7, 2024. 

This unique event will bring lifestyle and entertainment aspects of the NBA to Macao, featuring legends of the game and pop superstars and influencers. 

The game will also feature performances by an NBA dance team, a shooting and skills challenge, and a slam dunk show, and is expected to attract fans from across Asia.

The six basketball legends headlining the event are: 

  • Tracy McGrady – seven-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; 

  • Ray Allen – two-time NBA champion, 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; 

  • Tony Parker – four-time NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; 

  • Stephon Marbury – two-time NBA All-Star and three-time CBA champion;

  • DeMarcus Cousins – four-time NBA All-Star; 

  • Cuttino Mobley – Houston Rockets legend known as the Cat. 

They will be joined by a roster of pop superstars and influencers, including Sammi Cheng and Raymond Lam, who will perform in the highly anticipated event.

Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sands China Ltd. said, "Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the region, we are delighted to host the NBA Legends Celebrity Game at The Venetian Arena, which we have upgraded and transformed into a dynamic venue that is best in class for live entertainment, sports and MICE events. This game not only represents our dedication to sports entertainment but also aligns with Sands' commitment to integrating tourism and sports, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests from around the region and our local community. We look forward to hosting more exceptional events at our world-class destinations in Macao."

Basketball fans will not want to miss this rare opportunity to be part of this exciting event and see these legends and celebrities in action. 

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on November 7, 2024 via Cotai Ticketing, Macao Ticket and Ctrip.

Ticketing Details: 

7pm, Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Venetian Arena, The Venetian® Macao 

Ticket Prices :

MOP/HKD3,688    (VVIP Floor)

MOP/HKD2,588    (VIP Floor)

MOP/HKD1,888    (VIP)

MOP/HKD1,388    (A Reserve)

MOP/HKD988       (B Reserve)

MOP/HKD788       (C Reserve)

MOP/HKD388       (D Reserve)

Ticketing Channels:

Cotai Ticketing

Online: www.cotaiticketing.com

Phone: 

  • Macao: +853 2882 8818 

  • Hong Kong: +852 3065 9899

  • Chinese Mainland: 4008 42 9018 (toll-free)

Macau Ticket 

Online: www.macauticket.com

Ctrip

Online: www.ctrip.comwww.trip.com

Phone: 

  • Macao: +86-21 3406-4888

  • Hong Kong: +852-3008-3295 / 3002-3252

  • Chinese Mainland: 95010 or 400-632-1088 or 400-830-6666

