6 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

Travel News & Deals WeChat Group!

9-Day Everest Base Camp & Namtso Lake





Image courtesy of C Adventure

If you have the time to do Tibet right, we'd definitely recommend this nine-day tour to Everest and Namtso Lake.

During this trip, you'll visit western Tibet and Everest, before heading to northern Tibet and Namtso Lake.

Along with majestic Mount Everest, you will visit two holy lakes, Yamdrok and Namtso, with their widely variating landscapes.

On this trip you will get to know the culture, religion, and local people's lives in Tibet, as well as taking in the most breathtaking view in Tibet!

8-Day Mount Konka Outer Loop Trek





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Minya Konka, or Mount Gongga, is the highest peak in Sichuan Province at 7,556 meters, and the third highest peak outside of the Himalaya-Karakoram range, after Tirich Mir and Kongur Tagh.

Discover the secrets to this mysterious holy mountain, appreciate its almighty nature, and immerse yourself in its great beauty.

For More Information Scan the QR Code on the Poster Above

2-Day Mount Aotaina Western Sichuan

'Climbing Heaven' Adventure



Image courtesy of C Adventure

In the central Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in northwestern Sichuan Province, at the foothills of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, there is a fairyland which is not normally frequented by humankind.

This is Three Ao Snow Mountain, also known as 'Climbing Heaven,' an area of breathtaking scenery, boasting mountains and hills, towering snow-capped peaks, rivers, brooks, valleys, and lakes with mirror-like surface.

Three Ao Snow Mountain is made up of three separate snow peaks which are all pyramid-shaped: the main peak, Aotaiji (meaning Father of Mountains in Tibetan), is 5,286 meters; Aotaimei (Mother of Mountains) is 5,257 meters above sea level; Aotaina (Son of Mountains), is 4,800M above sea level.

Aotaina is an excellent mountain for primarily entry-level climbers to do physical training, acclimatization, altitude sickness and other climbing tests. The traveling route is long, the environment is changeable, the physical requirements are strict, the climbing level is low and there is no dangerous section.

And, of course, it is also a great choice for enjoying magnificent snow mountains, taking unique photographs, and experiencing the local culture.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant, lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-style St Sophia Cathedral, old Western-style buildings on Central Street, Songhua River Ice Activities and the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park.



8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]