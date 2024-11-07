7 Amazing Art Shows This November in Foshan

Orderly Heterogeneity



'Order' (企理) is a term coined by Zou Yanxi, embodying her notion of cleanliness, tidiness, and order. Meanwhile, 'Heterogeneity (stands for heterogeneous Sequential Pattern)' (差序格局) was proposed, borrowing from sociologist Fei Xiaotong's description to illustrate how Zou Yanxi's work exhibits concentric layers radiating outward from a central self, along with dimensional variations around the center, forming a system of differentiated orders. Contrasted with traditional artistic methods, Zou Yanxi posits that contemporary art, through performance and installation, can connect more directly to the essence of 'experience,' offering a closer sensory translation. She seems intent on grounding the specificity of 'existence' and its meaning amidst the mundane aspects of daily life, hence her creations are predominantly linked to direction, territory, and corporeality.



Until November 17, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

Beyond Darkness



Starting with a painting, Yang Qian continues his experiments with light and color, gradually trying from the plane to the spatial, meticulously constructing a ritualistic theater that exudes a wonderful and sublime aura. In the absence of light, the space is silent, dark, and chaotic; when illuminated by lamps, the plain space is unremarkable; when exposed to ultraviolet light, the colors suddenly brighten, shining brilliantly like a starry sky, with vitality and hope flickering, spreading, and shining above the gloom, calling for a lightness and fulfillment of the soul, as well as peace and joy... In his continuous aesthetic experiments and materials, Yang Qian unleashes the pure charm of the visual to touch the retina and infect the soul.



Until December 9, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

Beyond Wildness

Bosco Sodi's largest solo exhibition in Asia, Beyond Wildness, unfolds at He Art Museum, curated in collaboration with the artist. Showcasing over 100 pieces, including paintings, sculptures, and site-specific installations, the exhibit situates Sodi's work within the museum's architectural landscape. Through the interplay of space and nature, Sodi's creations celebrate the raw essence of natural materials, blending organic elements with his deeply embodied artistic process to create a philosophical journey through wilderness and art.



Until February 28, 2025

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号和美术馆

Place of Alienation



The exhibition unveils Zhang Yunyao's latest work series, evolving from 'encyclopedic animal illustrations' since 2022. This exhibit marks a new chapter in Zhang's decade-long exploration of felt as an artistic medium. It features a compelling range of felt sketches based on ape imagery and a captivating photo series capturing zoo animals. Through his lens, Zhang invites viewers to question themes of existence, identity, and the blurred boundaries between humanity and nature.



Until March 8, 2025

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号和美术馆

Milton Avery: The Silent Margin



Dive into the serene world of Milton Avery at HEM's upcoming exhibition, 'Milton Avery: The Silent Margin.' From November 11, 2024, explore the paintings of this influential American artist alongside works from HEM's collection. Experience the fusion of Western and Chinese modern and contemporary art in various mediums. Avery's dedication to simplifying form and treating color as the essence of painting will be on full display. Mark your calendars for a journey through his tranquil kingdom of art.



Until April 6, 2025

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号和美术馆

Jintai Ancient Temple Mirror Painting and Calligraphy Academy Exhibition

Discover the rich convergence of traditional Chinese culture and Zen philosophy at the Jintai Ancient Temple Mirror Painting and Calligraphy Academy Exhibition. This unique showcase fuses calligraphy and painting with Zen ideals, creating a spiritual and artistic experience that honors the heritage of Chinese art. It's an inspiring celebration of tranquility, wisdom, and the beauty of classical Chinese expression.



Until further notice. Stationed art exhibition

YING Art Museum, 4/F, Yingyue Lake Huanyucheng Shopping Center, Guicheng Jiedao 佛山市桂城街道映月湖环宇城购物中心4楼

Behind the Scenes Without Walls



In this creative process, the artist continues to employ the technique of pairing negative woodblocks with color fields. Various symbolic elements are suspended within the gallery space, forming "reliefs" infused with street culture. The exhibition space is akin to the "backstage" of a theatrical performance, where visitors can freely navigate through the installation, experiencing the shifting perspectives and visual angles with their bodies. From the "front," the pure color block compositions offer an open and expansive view; while from the "back," viewers can only gaze at the symbolic arrangements from specific, deliberate angles.



Until further notice. Stationed art exhibition

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

