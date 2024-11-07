Modern Dance Icon Paul Taylor's 'Night of Eras'

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's most highly respected and sought-after ensembles; since its first European tour in 1960, they have performed in over 600 cities across 64 countries.

One of the pioneers of modern dance, Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan in 1954, starting off more than 60 years of unrivaled creativity that saw him present a total of 147 works.

These works are renowned for their elegant and powerful expression, as well as their whimsical yet clear style.

Paul Taylor's dances are not just a visual delight; they delve into the complexities of human emotions and social issues, using body language to express complex themes that are difficult to depict in words, with every movement and posture filled with meaning.

His works span a range of themes, from romantic love stories to the struggle between good and evil, from the fragility of life to the inevitability of death, and even extend to the vast connections between society and the cosmos.

Through Paul Taylor's dances, audiences are able to glimpse a rich and diverse artistic world that blends the delicacy of emotion with the depth of philosophy.

This unique expressiveness has made his works not only admired within the dance community, but also allows a broad audience to feel the charm and profound meaning of his art.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is dedicated to sharing modern dance with the widest possible audience, and their two-night Shanghai residency will showcase selected pieces from Taylor's illustrious career, including 'Dust,' 'Promethium Fire,' 'Arden Court' and more.

This is your chance to see live performances of the works of a cultural icon, one of history's most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance.

Thu & Fri Dec 5 & 6, 7.30pm; RMB180-680

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路