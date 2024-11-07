  1. home
  2. Articles

Modern Dance Icon Paul Taylor's 'Night of Eras'

By T+ Tickets, November 7, 2024

0 0

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's most highly respected and sought-after ensembles; since its first European tour in 1960, they have performed in over 600 cities across 64 countries.

One of the pioneers of modern dance, Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan in 1954, starting off more than 60 years of unrivaled creativity that saw him present a total of 147 works.

These works are renowned for their elegant and powerful expression, as well as their whimsical yet clear style.

2681730357489_.pic_hd.jpg

2691730357490_.pic.jpg

Paul Taylor's dances are not just a visual delight; they delve into the complexities of human emotions and social issues, using body language to express complex themes that are difficult to depict in words, with every movement and posture filled with meaning.

His works span a range of themes, from romantic love stories to the struggle between good and evil, from the fragility of life to the inevitability of death, and even extend to the vast connections between society and the cosmos.

2671730357488_.pic_hd.jpg

2651730357486__pic.jpg

Through Paul Taylor's dances, audiences are able to glimpse a rich and diverse artistic world that blends the delicacy of emotion with the depth of philosophy.

This unique expressiveness has made his works not only admired within the dance community, but also allows a broad audience to feel the charm and profound meaning of his art.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is dedicated to sharing modern dance with the widest possible audience, and their two-night Shanghai residency will showcase selected pieces from Taylor's illustrious career, including 'Dust,' 'Promethium Fire,' 'Arden Court' and more.

This is your chance to see live performances of the works of a cultural icon, one of history's most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Weixin-Image_20241101184607.png

Thu & Fri Dec 5 & 6, 7.30pm; RMB180-680

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889近公平路

more news

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

The Pearl Turns 11! Pappa-G's 11 Legendary Memories

The Pearl Turns 11! Pappa-G's 11 Legendary Memories

Everyone's favorite Shanghai impresario

35 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Shanghai

35 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

Incoming! Jessie J, Charlie Puth, James Blunt & Maksim

Exciting times at the Mercedes-Benz Arena

Roberto Bolle's 'Clair de Lune' Dazzles in Guangzhou's Global Premiere

The rhythm of a timeless ballet!

'Anna Karenina the Musical' This Weekend in Shanghai

Breathtaking show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece

That’s Beijing & Dada Team Up for an Epic Halloween Bash!

Get in costume to win awesome prizes!

'SIX The Musical' Hits Shanghai

Welcome to the histo-remix!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

40% Decrease in Foreigners Working in Beijing Since 2014

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

The Tuxedo: 'Postmodern Cocktails' from COA Mixologist

Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

BISS Celebrates 20 Years of Academic Excellence

BISS Celebrates 20 Years of Academic Excellence

Galapagos Postman Hand-Delivers Letters to Beijing for Charity

Galapagos Postman Hand-Delivers Letters to Beijing for Charity

6 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

6 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives