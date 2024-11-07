  1. home
BISS Celebrates 20 Years of Academic Excellence

By That's Shanghai, November 7, 2024

0 0

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS), is excited to announce the school will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2025.

Opened in 2005, BISS offers a premium British international education for over 1,200 students aged 1-18.

As a member of the Nord Anglia Education family of 87 schools worldwide, BISS students benefit from unique collaborations with the world’s best institutions for performing arts, sport and STEAM, including Juilliard, IMG Academy and MIT.

"For me personally, it has been a privilege to lead within this school community for the last 11 years," says Andrew Lancaster, Principal of BISS and Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award winner.

"During this time, I have been able to witness our young people progress from Early Years cubs through to IB graduates.

"I take immense pride in speaking with BISS university graduates, and discovering the teachers, events and activities that inspired them."

grads-cap-throw.JPG

BISS has planned a series of community events to mark the two decades of academic excellence with staff, students, parents and alumni in the new year.

We'll be keeping you posted on all that and more!

Book Your BISS Open Day

Discover 20 Years of British International Education

Open-Day-Poster.jpg

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS), celebrates 20 years of premium British international education for students aged 1-18.

BISS welcomes parents to discover the many fresh opportunities available to their children, including  a sports collaboration with IMG Academy in Florida, and a ‘precision admissions’ process to streamline the start of school for new students.

As an example of Nord Anglia’s commitment to providing high-quality international education in China, BISS has also launched five brand new scholarships to attract students with exceptional potential.

Open Days offer tours, activities and Q&As with teachers and school leaders, sharing examples of how the school collaborates with top institutions, such as MIT and Juilliard.

Dates:

  • Thu, Nov 14, 8.30-11.30am

  • Thu, Feb 13, 8.30-11.30am

  • Thu, Mar 13, 8.30-11.30am

  • Thu, Apr 10, 8.30-11.30am

Address: 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Minhang District 上海闵行区华漕镇金光路111

To book your place, call 021 6221 7542, email bpx.admissions@bisspuxi.com, or simply scan the QR code on the poster below...

Key Facts About BISS

English National Curriculum + IB Diploma

BISSPuxi_Shanghai_2023_DSC_0855.JPG

UK’s ‘Talk for Writing’ approach used to improve written English quickly

BISSPuxi_Shanghai_2023_DSC_8964.JPG

Current senior leaders at the school since 2013

BISSPuxi_Shanghai_2023_DSC_0700.JPG

Led by Principal and Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award winner, Andrew Lancaster

025A4736.JPG

Unique collaborations with Juilliard, MIT, UNICEF and IMG Academy

MIT.jpg

Athletics taught by Olympic gold medalist, Marlon Devonish

1940119693.jpg

50+ nationalities in the school

Part of a global family of 87 Nord Anglia Education schools

SE201650.jpg

'Precision Admissions' process streamlines joining the school, making it easier for families to settle

0U8A8203.jpg

House System (Earth, Wind, Fire, Water)

Weixin-Image_20241107143753.jpg

Nord-Anglia-School_Master-Logo_Shanghai-Puxi_horizontal_outlined-01.png

Nord Anglia Education is the world’s leading premium schools organization, with campuses located across 29 countries in the Americas, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

Together, their 87 schools educate more than 88,000 students from nursery through to the end of secondary school.

They are driven by one unifying philosophy: they are ambitious for their schools, students, teachers, staff and communities, and inspire every child who attends a Nord Anglia Education school to achieve more than they ever imagined possible.

Every parent wants the best for their child – so do we. Nord Anglia Education schools deliver high quality, transformational education and ensure excellent academic outcomes by going beyond traditional learning. 

Nord Anglia's global scale enables them to recruit and retain world-leading teachers, and to offer unforgettable experiences through global and regional events, while their engaging learning environments ensure students love coming to school.

Nord Anglia Education was founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom. The name Nord Anglia was chosen because of the company’s beginnings in the north of England. 

They initially offered learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, and grew during the 1980s by opening full-scale nurseries and kindergartens.

In 1992, they opened their first international school, the British School of Warsaw. In the 2000s, Nord Anglia Education began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, and across Europe and the Middle East.

A truly international organization, NAE now operates premium international schools worldwide.

In July 2019, Nord Anglia Education relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London, enabling even stronger growth in the future. 

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com

BISS Celebrates 20 Years of Academic Excellence

