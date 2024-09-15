24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

Come Together Charity Music Festival

On November 9 at LETS Livehouse in Qianshan, Zhuhai, Come Together is holding out the 10th edition of the Come Together Charity Music Festival! With yummy food and beverages, a dedicated kids' zone, great performances from 7 live bands, and a few special surprises, this will be the most fun night on the Zhuhai calendar this year! This year's performances include: The High Rollers, Band Band Theory, Bugy Boy, Tweested, Qiulin Hakka Band, Off-Duty, and Spooge Wahz.



November 9, 3pm - 10pm

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Leshi Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou 珠海市香洲区前山岱山路70号乐士文化区滑梯上方

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Milton Avery: The Silent Margin

Dive into the serene world of Milton Avery at HEM's upcoming exhibition, 'Milton Avery: The Silent Margin.' From November 11, 2024, explore the paintings of this influential American artist alongside works from HEM's collection. Experience the fusion of Western and Chinese modern and contemporary art in various mediums. Avery's dedication to simplifying form and treating color as the essence of painting will be on full display. Mark your calendars for a journey through his tranquil kingdom of art.



From November 11, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号和美术馆

Orderly Heterogeneity



'Order' (企理) is a term coined by Zou Yanxi, embodying her notion of cleanliness, tidiness, and order. Meanwhile, 'Heterogeneity (stands for heterogeneous Sequential Pattern)' (差序格局) was proposed, borrowing from sociologist Fei Xiaotong's description to illustrate how Zou Yanxi's work exhibits concentric layers radiating outward from a central self, along with dimensional variations around the center, forming a system of differentiated orders. Contrasted with traditional artistic methods, Zou Yanxi posits that contemporary art, through performance and installation, can connect more directly to the essence of 'experience,' offering a closer sensory translation. She seems intent on grounding the specificity of 'existence' and its meaning amidst the mundane aspects of daily life, hence her creations are predominantly linked to direction, territory, and corporeality.



Until November 17, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde 盒子美术馆佛山市顺德区顺峰山公园(南门)

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhuhai

The 12 Tenors of the World Concert Tour

The 12 Tenors of the World Concert Tour features a selection of timeless classics, ranging from powerful anthems to soulful melodies. Each note resonates with familiar tunes, creating a magical harmony that deeply connects with the audience. Their heartfelt renditions of 'You Raise Me Up' and 'We Will Rock You' have garnered billions of views on international video platforms, winning fans worldwide. For this tour in China, they will perform a mix of well-known Western hits, globally celebrated tenor pieces, and specially prepared classic Chinese melodies, ensuring an unforgettable experience for their Chinese fans.



November 8, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Avenue, Zhuhai 珠海湾仔大道十字门中央商务区华发中演大剧院

Zhongshan



Embrace the Osmanthus Fragrance at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center



This autumn, step into a sensory delight at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center with our Osmanthus Afternoon Tea. The fragrant osmanthus blossom infuses each pastry and tea with the essence of the season, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Join us for a refined afternoon where the flavors and aromas of autumn come alive, perfect for cozy moments or gathering with loved ones. Savor autumn’s beauty, exclusively at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan.



Available from October 2024

For Reservations: 001-800 656 888

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center, No.28 East Sunwen Road, Shiqi 石岐区孙文东路28号完美金鹰广场

A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Dongguan

Are As Self-Contained as Life Is

Explore the vibrant world of Lingnan painting at the exhibition showcasing the essence of Lingnan art. Journey through the creative evolution of Deng Bai, deeply rooted in the legacy of Ju Chao and Ju Lian, pioneers of the Lingnan School. On display at Lingnan Art Museum until November 27. Delve into the artistic heritage and innovative spirit of this influential painting tradition.



Until November 27, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市莞城街道莞城可园北路1号岭南美术馆

Hong Kong



RICHKAT at Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair

RICHKAT is setting the stage at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair! Swing by booth #3C-E29 to savor premium craft beers — both canned and on draft — and grab some fun RICHKAT merchandise. Plus, don't miss our thrilling lucky draw — who knows, you might be the lucky winner! Join us for a day of good vibes, bold flavors, and memories in the making. Come say hi and let's make it unforgettable!



November 7 - 9, 10am - 6pm

3C-E29, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

The Magic of Zenneth Kok



Experience the magic of Zenneth Kok while he takes you on a journey of marvels and laughter. House Rules: Please arrive at 7.45pm; First Come First Seated; And no touching the comedians!



November 8, from 8pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street, Central

Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2024 Public Day



Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 16th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Wine & Spirits Fair) will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The public is welcome to visit the designated zone 'Wine Fiesta' on November 9 to explore and taste the diverse categories of wine and spirits. There will be no admission to the venue 45 minutes prior to the daily closing time of the Expo. However, no re-entry is allowed!



November 9, 10am - 6pm

Hall 3, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

Fill Your Cup



Join us for a morning of community and connection at our #FillYourCup Run/Walk/Talk Collective event! Held monthly for our community members to support and build awareness around mental health and cancer sufferers, carers and givers. This month's theme of focus is on Men's Health, Men's Mental Health & Testicular + Prostate Cancer Awareness for Movember! Come dressed in blue, green or purple, to show support for our cause of focus this month!



November 10, 9am - 10.30am

THE STATION, 18 Upper Station Street, Sheung Wan

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong Avenue of Comic Stars Phase 4



With the support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) established the 'Hong Kong Avenue of Comics Stars' in 2012. It has since continued to receive sponsorship, enabling the launch of the second and third phases of the project. These phases involve redesigning the existing 'Avenue' and consistently adding new content, providing both Chinese and international visitors with fresh cultural and creative experiences.



From October 21, 2024

Kowloon Park, Tsim Sha Tsui

Muse Fest HK 2024



The 10th edition of Muse Fest HK 2024 continues to take participants on a journey with the theme of 'Hong Kong H.A.S. Museums,' which explores the unique and diverse cultural connotations of Hong Kong concealed in the city's history, art and science museums. Among the highlights is 'Fun@Museum Carnival,' the two-day carnival that serves as the inaugural event. Collaborated by various cultural sections, including the Hong Kong Space Museum, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Science Promotion Unit, Conservation Office, Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, Hong Kong Public Libraries, Film Programmes Office, Audience Building Office and Music Office, the programme showcases the diverse arts and cultural fields of Chinese Culture.



November 1 - 30, 2024

For various times and venues, please refer to the event website for details:

www.museums.gov.hk/en/web/portal/mf2024-about-us.html

India by the Bay



India by the Bay brings India's dynamic and eclectic culture to Hong Kong. It presents a celebration of Indian arts, culture and heritage, with a curation featuring music, dance, theatre, cinema, literature, wellness, fashion and food. The festival offers a unique opportunity for the audience to engage with India's arts and cultural heritage.



November 8 - 12, 2024

Various times, please refer to the event website for details:

indiabythebay.com

Asia Society Hong Kong Center

Causeway Bay Super Party



The Mascot Festival – The Causeway Bay Super Party will take place from November 9 to 10 at Lockhart Road, East Point Road and Great George Street. Organising Hong Kong’s first-ever Mascot Carnival is a celebration designed to bring happiness, fun, and positive energy. This event aims to appeal to both locals and visitors and has the potential to become a signature annual attraction.



November 9 - 10, Noon - 8pm

Causeway Bay (Lockhart Road, East Point Road, Great George Street)

Hypefest Hong Kong 2024



Hypebeast, the world's leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, is bringing Hypefest to Hong Kong for the very first time. Taking place on November 9 and 10, the two-day event will be held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, Hong Kong's largest outdoor venue, set against the stunning panoramic backdrop of the city's iconic skyline. 'Hypefest Hong Kong 2024' will be Hypebeast's biggest event in the city yet, offering a dynamic and immersive cultural experience this autumn.



November 9 & 10, 2pm - 11pm

Central Harbourfront Event Space

Harbour Race 2024



This year, the Harbour Race will feature 4,000 swimmers traversing a 1km course, from Wan Chai's Golden Bauhinia Square to Tsim Sha Tsui's Avenue of Stars. Another highlight is the 11th Asian Open Water Swimming Championships, making a long-awaited return after a 12-year hiatus, with competitors vying in a challenging 5 km race.



November 10, 2024

Victoria Harbour

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

The 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival

Hong Kong will host the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival for the first time. Showcasing over 100 fascinating programmes, the festival will be staged in the '9+2' cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the theme 'Integration in Diversity – Power and Possibilities,' it will feature performances, museum exhibitions, film screenings and more, highlighting the region's dynamic culture and fostering creative exchange between artists from Hong Kong and the other GBA cities.



Until November 24, 2024

Various times and venues, please refer to event website for details:www.gbacxlo.gov.hk/en

Macao



UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



Scan the QR code for UFC Macao tickets

November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

