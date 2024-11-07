19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available in November 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase "Cool Britannia" means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 23, 11am - 5pm

Central Lawn, Qianhai Kerry Centre, Qianhai Da Dao, Qianhai Shenzhen - Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan 南山区前海深港合作区前海大道前海嘉里中心中央草地

Food & Drink

Madloba Grand Opening

Celebrate the grand opening of Madloba on November 8, starting from 8 pm, for an evening of DJ performances, live shows, and exclusive cocktails, marking the debut of this unique culinary destination. As a master of Georgian cuisine, Madloba's menu is crafted from the finest ingredients, blending traditional flavors with global inspirations. Prepare for a dining experience that tantalizes your taste buds and transports you across continents. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration!



November 8, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13510390507

Madloba, No.20-21 Taizi Lu, Nanshan (Near Exit A of Sea World Station) 南山区蛇口鸿隆公寓(太子路连100米)南山区太子路20-21号

Guest Shift at Human Cocktail Bar



Zhang Wen, from the renowned Bar Tells All in Changsha, is making his way to Shenzhen for a special guest shift at Human Cocktail Bar. With two decades of experience and a journey that began under his Japanese mentor in Dalian in 2004, Zhang has built an impressive career across Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. Known for his meticulous approach to every cocktail, he has become a celebrated name in Changsha's cocktail scene since 2015. This time, Zhang brings his expertise to Shenzhen — what signature cocktails will he craft for the occasion?



November 9, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-17727596891

Human Cocktail Bar, No.22-1 Yiyuan Lu, Longgang 龙岗区怡苑路22-1

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Bring the family together for a special brunch experience at The Happy Monk Uniway on November 10. Dive into an exciting Italian dumpling-making session, savor a brunch menu crafted by a Michelin-level chef, and enjoy live band performances throughout the day. Perfect for a memorable Sunday, The Happy Monk's Family Brunch promises delightful flavors, hands-on fun, and lively music in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

November 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night



Join Café Society every Tuesday from 7.30pm for Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night! DJ Leinad will be spinning his favorite Heavy Metal, Darkwave, Goth, and other alternative music all night long. Plus, enjoy Café Society's food and drink specials all night!

Every Tuesday, from 7.30pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Xmas Brunch at Tequila Coyote's



Tequila Coyote's is hosting a special themed Xmas Brunch this coming December! Enjoy special Mexican Christmas dishes, including tamales, pozole, roasted turkey, and more. Plus, try Tequila Coyote's warm mulled wine for winter! What's more, enjoy the 'All You Can Drink' offer with frozen margaritas, prosecco, red and white wines, and soft drinks! And watch out… we heard the Grinch might be stopping by for a bite, too!



Early Bird: Adults with Drinks, RMB358 (RMB398 from November 30); Adults without Drinks, RMB258 (RMB298 from November 30); Kids, only RMB158 (RMB198 from November 30)

December 8, Noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界船后广场B05铺

Music

Unseen Hearts

Watching Rachael Yamagata live is a near-perfect experience, offering a rich blend of soulful vocals, genre-spanning music, and humor-filled interactions. Her charismatic voice and spontaneous performances take fans on a full-spectrum musical journey, combining playful charm with moments of deep catharsis. Yamagata's show isn't here to heal you — it's here to show you how to heal yourself, making each performance a personal and unforgettable experience.

November 7, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, C-L2005A & C-L3002A, Area C, Sea World, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Chester the Light



2024 marks seven years since the passing of Linkin Park's unforgettable lead singer, Chester Bennington. We continue to cherish his memory, longing for that golden era that's forever etched in our hearts. This tribute concert, 'Chester the Light,' shines in honor of Chester, who now perhaps glows as a brilliant star in the universe, lighting the way for his countless fans. Join us for an evening that commemorates Chester's legacy and the music that still speaks to our souls.



November 9, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/16343914

NUBOND AIR, L3-10, Houhai Harbour, No.3288 Houhai Bin Lu, Yuehai Jie Dao, Nanshan 南山区粤海街道海珠社区后海滨路3288号后海汇L3-10

The Artistic Sound of Violin Culture



Take this opportunity to marvel at rare antique instruments by renowned Italian luthiers like Nicolo Gagliano, Giuseppe Fiorini, Ettore Soffritti, and Annibale Fagnola. Alongside these historical treasures, admire the craftsmanship of modern master luthier Francesco Toto, and bow maker Daniel Choi. Beyond the exhibition, renowned musicians will share their expertise. World-class violinist Ian Swensen, Isaac Stern Chair of Violin and Chamber Music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and cellist Luca De Muro, head of cello studies at the Giuseppe Nicolini Conservatory in Piacenza, Italy, will conduct masterclasses.



Until November 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8663 7616

H SPACE, Unit 501, Block E6, OCT-Loft, Nanshan 南山区华侨城创意园南区E6栋501

Evening Cinema

This Japanese indie band, Evening Cinema, brings a refreshing blend of retro and modern with their bright melodies and nostalgic city pop style. Infused with synth-driven sounds of the '80s yet with a contemporary touch, their music evokes images of romance and nostalgia, transporting listeners to a dreamy, vibrant world. Enjoy an evening filled with timeless tunes that balance upbeat energy with a sentimental edge.



November 10, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

GOBI PROJECT

GOBI PROJECT, spearheaded by Mongolian artist EDER, embodies a unique musical journey inspired by the resilient Gobi Desert landscapes. Named after the Mongolian word 'GOBI,' representing inner strength and unyielding spirit, this project reflects EDER's dedication to exploration and innovation within music and art. A fusion of electronic beats and cultural depth, GOBI PROJECT brings the soul of Mongolia to a new audience, bridging ancient landscapes with modern sounds.

November 14, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Urna: Gift



Urna Chahar-Tugchi, the soulful voice from the Ordos grasslands, brings her renowned artistry to the Urna: Gift 2024 China Tour. As one of Asia's most remarkable vocalists and a celebrated figure in world music, Urna's talent transcends language barriers. Accompanied by members of Poland's Kroke band, she'll deliver a deeply moving experience with hauntingly beautiful long song melodies, resonant bass, and ethereal accordion. Known for her unmatched vocal range, Urna's Mongolian lyrics resonate like precious jewels, carrying healing, tenderness, and emotion to the softest parts of your heart.



November 15, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Arts



Silk in the National Cultures of Eurasia



The exhibition features 283 silk treasures from the Russian Museum of Ethnography, showcasing the unique and vibrant beauty of silk through seven distinct chapters.



Until November 10, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

The Journey to the Birth of Artworks

Showcasing 29 iconic pieces by renowned artists Xu Beihong, Liu Haisu, Lin Fengmian, Dai Ze, and Zhu Naizheng, this exhibition delves into 20th-century Chinese art's dialogue with the world. Experience a unique blend of art and technology as these masterpieces undergo scientific analysis and meticulous restoration. The exhibit also includes a live restoration workspace, providing a rare look into the art revival process and interdisciplinary exchange, presenting innovative pathways for the preservation and rejuvenation of art heritage.



Until November 17, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian 福田区福中路184号

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

The World of Light and Shade



The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Value Transformation



Artist She Haiqing presents her debut solo gallery exhibition, 'Value Transformation.' Drawing from her background in jewelry design and industry observations, She explores the symbolic power of precious metals and gemstones as reflections of authority and the capital market's influence on material value. In this exhibition, she challenges these established notions by stripping away the allure of predefined value, revealing the hidden attraction between humans and the materials they touch, shape, and interact with. The concept of 'abstract labor' — the undifferentiated human effort behind all physical forms — serves as a foundation, with tactility playing a vital role in her creative process.



Until November 17, 2024

SWALLOW Gallery, 212, SWCAC, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1187号海上世界艺术中心212

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

