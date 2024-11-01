27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Electric Vibes at Mr. Rocky



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, as the sun sets, Mr. Rocky transforms into a lively hub of music and excitement, with international live bands playing everything from classic rock to contemporary hits.

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

AmCham's Glitzy Winter Ball

Step into a winter wonderland and embrace the glamour of the season at the International Winter Ball — A Glitzy Winter! Join AmCham South China for a spectacular evening on November 23 at LN Garden Hotel, where we'll celebrate the magic of winter with elegance, sparkling moments, and joyful connections that will last a lifetime.



November 23, from 6.45pm

LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, No368 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区环市东路368号广州花园酒店

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

READ MORE: 18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Food & Drink

Immersive Experience at ChaoYue

Step into ChaoYue, a Michelin-selected and one-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, where dining feels like an immersion into the ocean's serene beauty. With warm lighting mimicking the tide, Chef Seven's creations redefine Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to unprecedented heights. His celebrated 'Fish Rice' captures the essence of Chaoshan flavors, blending traditional roots with modern finesse. Journey through a menu inspired by mountains and seas, and experience a culinary expression that transforms Cantonese cuisine into pure art.



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

InterNations Guangzhou 90s Disco Night

Get ready to groove at the first InterNations Guangzhou 90s Disco Night! On November 9 at 8pm, Ginstar Zhujiang New Town will transform into a disco haven with dazzling new lighting. Your ticket includes a welcome drink (House Wine, Beer, Classic Cocktails, or Soft Drink), all-night happy hour, 90s beats by DJ StarKey and DJ Duke, and an open dance floor. Mingle and dance the night away with friends from around the world!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 9, 8pm - 11.30pm

Ginstar Zhujiang New Town, shop 103, 1/F, MingyueBuilding,No.2 Huacheng lu, Tianhe 天河区华成路2号名悦大厦1楼103铺星淘客名悦大厦分店

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold

Bring the family together for a special brunch experience at The Happy Monk Kingold on November 10. Dive into an exciting Italian dumpling-making session, savor a brunch menu crafted by a Michelin-level chef, and enjoy live band performances throughout the day. Perfect for a memorable Sunday, The Happy Monk's Family Brunch promises delightful flavors, hands-on fun, and lively music in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

November 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13450293464

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Halloween Makeup Party at Highland Whisky



Unveil the spirit of Halloween at Highland Whisky bar with a spine-chilling Makeup Party. Dress to impress and join the festivities! Highland Whisky bar transforms into a haunted haven for Halloween.



Until November 11 2024

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Thanksgiving Thursday at Hooley's

Hooley's will be celebrating this special Thanksgiving with a delicious Thanksgiving Set Dinner for all the family! For only RMB188 (Kids 11 years old and under for RMB94), book before November 21 for only RMB168! Hooley's Head Chef Harry will prepare a full Thanksgiving Turkey dinner with all the trimmings plus Soup, Dessert and a free Beer or Wine.



November 28, 6pm - 9pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴盛路8号, 101号铺, 保利心语后面

Adaggio Band Performance at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Adaggio, a dynamic band of talented Venezuelan musicians, is now the new resident performers at The Roof Bar of Park Hyatt Guangzhou. Beginning in November, guests will be treated to their electrifying fusion of pop, rhythm and blues, and Latin beats, bringing a fresh and captivating energy to Guangzhou's iconic rooftop venue.



From November 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3769 1234

The Roof Bar, 70/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华夏路16号广州柏悦酒店70层

Nachos at Frida's

Kick off your weekend with a special Friday Happy Hour! Enjoy 50% off Nachos from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Don't miss out on this delicious deal — perfect for sharing with friends and starting your Friday night right!



Every Friday, 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴盛路10号223弗丽达墨西哥餐厅

Weekend Family Brunch at CAGES



Enjoy a fun-filled family weekend at Cages with a special brunch from 11am to 3pm, featuring kids menus, free-flow drinks starting at RMB88, and activities like a bouncy castle and free games for kids (+RMB48 until 3.30pm).



Every Sunday & Saturday, 11am - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Rolls-Royce Themed Afternoon Tea Experience at Jumeirah Guangzhou



Inspired by the elegance of Rolls-Royce, this exclusive experience features a selection of exquisite treats made with seasonal ingredients. Paired with champagne and caviar, served by Jumeirah Guangzhou's dedicated butlers, every detail invites you to savor the epitome of opulence. Embark on a journey of taste and sophistication!



Price: RMB688/set; RMB788/set with two glasses of champagne

Available until December, 2.30pm - 5.30pm every day

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours before your arrival: +8620-8883 8888

Jumeirah Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路 12 号广州卓美亚酒店

Stunning Terrace Dinning Experience at Morton's Grille



Immerse yourself in urban elegance with the stunning rooftop dining experience at Morton's Grille. Soak in breathtaking views of the city skyline and the iconic tower that lights up the night as you sip on exquisite cocktails and shisha. Enjoy fine dining in a lively atmosphere, capturing the essence of the vibrant metropolis. Open from 5pm daily — come and elevate your evening!

Terrace open from 5pm every day

Morton's Grille, Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Music

P.L.U.R Rooftop Terrace Party

As autumn nights grow cooler, step into the atmospheric world of P.L.U.R. Garden — a rooftop haven where electronic music meets community spirit. Starting in November, weekends come alive with diverse artists: DJs spinning digital and vinyl, live electronic sets, and hardware-based jams. With a world-class Funktion One sound system, every beat sounds like crystal, capturing sonic purity and detail. This space isn't just about music; it's a soulful journey into electronic culture, designed for everyone — from seasoned DJs to those just beginning their musical exploration. Join us in creating Guangzhou’s hub for electronic music — dance, chill, and connect under the open sky.



Free Entry

November 1 - 30, 2024

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

Unseen Hearts



Watching Rachael Yamagata live is a near-perfect experience, offering a rich blend of soulful vocals, genre-spanning music, and humor-filled interactions. Her charismatic voice and spontaneous performances take fans on a full-spectrum musical journey, combining playful charm with moments of deep catharsis. Yamagata's show isn't here to heal you — it's here to show you how to heal yourself, making each performance a personal and unforgettable experience.



Price: from RMB320

November 8, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Shuhari x An Corporation



Experience an unforgettable musical journey with Shuhari and An Corporation. Tokyo-based post-rock band Shuhari, whose name reflects the stages of mastery in Japanese martial arts, weaves mesmerizing soundscapes that echo their introspection on life and art. Their music guides listeners like a single drop of water, traveling from serene ponds to vast oceans under starlit skies. Shanghai's An Corporation, an instrumental rock band renowned for their apocalyptic yet grand sound, takes inspiration from icons like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Russian Circles. Together, these bands promise an evening of immersive, boundary-pushing sound.



Price: from RMB150

November 8, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921



Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Wa Yi Na



Wa Yi Na, a Zhuang ethnic band from the border of Guangxi and Guizhou, brings the spirit of rural life to their music. Translating to 'fields scented with rice blossoms' in Zhuang language, Wa Yi Na embodies a simple yet vibrant lifestyle: heads down, farming; heads up, singing. The two members are both musicians and farmers, traveling between the countryside and the city to create music that celebrates their unique roots.



Price: from RMB138

November 9, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Toshiki Soejima at MAO Livehouse



Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan's most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Arts

The Vastness of the Ocean



This exhibition spotlights the museum's treasured collection of calligraphy masterpieces, with a special focus on the 'Wumen School' of calligraphy. Journey back to the 15th and 16th centuries to explore the stylistic evolution of the Wumen School, and experience the artistic pulses that flowed through those years. The exhibition reveals the dynamic interplay of competition and collaboration among the calligraphers of that era.



Until November 13, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

After Hill 2024



From youth to the present, artist Wang Shaoqiang has embarked on a long journey, exploring the relationships between nature, culture, and geography. His conceptual explorations span ancient to modern times, and his geographic reach extends across all directions. Through observation, research, and practice, he has persistently sought to understand the external and internal connections between all things and the human psyche.



Until November 16, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Lu, Wisdom City, Tianhe 天河区智慧城高科路28号

Go As Astro Boy



This exhibition marks the first cross-border art show by Astro Boy in China, specially curated for the 20th anniversary of the cutting-edge New York brand ToyQube. Collaborating with international artists, gallery teams from the Missing Roof Gallery, emerging artists, and designers, the event explores the relationship between humans and technology from the artists' perspectives, delving into reflections on the development of artificial intelligence.



Until November 17, 2024

chi K11 Art Space, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路6号

Lifestyle

UN Council Emergency Meeting



Join us for the first InterNations Guangzhou Game of the Month, 'UN Council Emergency Meeting!' With only 48 seats available, secure yours by prepaying before November 14 — first come, first served! The ticket includes a welcome drink (White or Red Wine), six types of snacks, happy hour prices all afternoon, game organization, and prizes for the winning team. Don’t miss this unique social experience!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 16, 2.30pm - 5.30pm

The Embassy Gastropub, No.88-90, Canton Place (North Gate Entrance), Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88-90号(北门入口)MBCPub英伦风餐吧

Upcoming



Piano Virtuoso Maksim's 'Segmenti' Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The 'Segmenti' concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: