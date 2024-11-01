23 Upcoming Live Shows This November in Guangzhou

November 1-30

P.L.U.R Rooftop Terrace Party

As autumn nights grow cooler, step into the atmospheric world of P.L.U.R. Garden — a rooftop haven where electronic music meets community spirit. Starting in November, weekends come alive with diverse artists: DJs spinning digital and vinyl, live electronic sets, and hardware-based jams. With a world-class Funktion One sound system, every beat sounds like crystal, capturing sonic purity and detail. This space isn't just about music; it's a soulful journey into electronic culture, designed for everyone — from seasoned DJs to those just beginning their musical exploration. Join us in creating Guangzhou’s hub for electronic music — dance, chill, and connect under the open sky.



Free Entry

November 1 - 30, 2024

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

Friday, November 8



Unseen Hearts

Watching Rachael Yamagata live is a near-perfect experience, offering a rich blend of soulful vocals, genre-spanning music, and humor-filled interactions. Her charismatic voice and spontaneous performances take fans on a full-spectrum musical journey, combining playful charm with moments of deep catharsis. Yamagata’s show isn’t here to heal you—it’s here to show you how to heal yourself, making each performance a personal and unforgettable experience.



Price: from RMB320

November 8, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Shuhari x An Corporation



Experience an unforgettable musical journey with Shuhari and An Corporation. Tokyo-based post-rock band Shuhari, whose name reflects the stages of mastery in Japanese martial arts, weaves mesmerizing soundscapes that echo their introspection on life and art. Their music guides listeners like a single drop of water, traveling from serene ponds to vast oceans under starlit skies. Shanghai's An Corporation, an instrumental rock band renowned for their apocalyptic yet grand sound, takes inspiration from icons like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Russian Circles. Together, these bands promise an evening of immersive, boundary-pushing sound.



Price: from RMB150

November 8, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921



Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Saturday, November 9

Wa Yi Na

Wa Yi Na, a Zhuang ethnic band from the border of Guangxi and Guizhou, brings the spirit of rural life to their music. Translating to 'fields scented with rice blossoms' in Zhuang language, Wa Yi Na embodies a simple yet vibrant lifestyle: heads down, farming; heads up, singing. The two members are both musicians and farmers, traveling between the countryside and the city to create music that celebrates their unique roots.



Price: from RMB138

November 9, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Friday, November 15

Toshiki Soejima at MAO Livehouse



Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan's most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 15, from 7.30pm

MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Saturday, November 16



GOBI PROJECT

GOBI PROJECT, spearheaded by Mongolian artist EDER, embodies a unique musical journey inspired by the resilient Gobi Desert landscapes. Named after the Mongolian word 'GOBI,' representing inner strength and unyielding spirit, this project reflects EDER's dedication to exploration and innovation within music and art. A fusion of electronic beats and cultural depth, GOBI PROJECT brings the soul of Mongolia to a new audience, bridging ancient landscapes with modern sounds.



Price: from RMB168

November 16, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921



Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Sunday, November 17

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's 'Segmenti' Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The 'Segmenti' concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Tuesday, November 19



La P en V

La P en V is a non-profit dance troupe dedicated to promoting Chinese dance while embracing cultural fusion. With a vision of artistic heritage, they blend traditional Chinese culture with modern elements, crafting performances infused with a uniquely Hong Kong spirit. Is dance bound by codes like a program? La P en V invites audiences to decode new dimensions, uncovering layers beyond physical movement. Inspired by France’s Avignon Festival, the creators explore cross-disciplinary synergy between dance and other art forms. Their work fuses Chinese and contemporary dance with multimedia projections, music, and percussion from India and the West, creating a mystical, intense atmosphere that showcases the limitless potential of dance art.



Price: from RMB99

November 19, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

NOVELISTS



France's avant-garde metalcore powerhouse, NOVELISTS, returns to China in 2024 after six years! Known for pushing genre boundaries, NOVELISTS debuted in Paris in early 2013. Their first album, Souvenirs, earned high praise as 'a masterclass in modern metalcore,' solidifying their place in the scene. This tour brings fresh compositions and a revamped lineup, offering Chinese fans a unique, intense experience as the band delivers their latest and greatest on stage.



Price: from RMB180

November 19, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

WaChi



WaChi, a five-member band from Guangdong, China, was born out of a backyard pond where they once played — hence the name 'WaChi,' meaning 'frog pond.' Inspired by the industrial hustle of southern China, long subtropical rainy seasons, and sweltering summers, their music reflects a raw mix of energy, confusion, and melancholy. Their unique sound is marked by a lingering 'blue' that captures both personal exploration and social introspection.



Price: from RMB100

November 19, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Wednesday, November 20



Peder Elias

Peder Elias, an award-winning international artist and songwriter from Norway, is known for his heartfelt lyrics and emotionally charged melodies. Born in 1997, Peder's career took off with a breakthrough single in 2020, followed by his platinum-certified debut album, Love & Loneliness, in 2022. This winter, he embarks on his first China tour, bringing music that resonates deeply with listeners and sharing new self-explorative tracks that capture universal emotions.



Price: from RMB280

November 20, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Friday, November 22



YARD ACT - WHERE'S MY UTOPIA?

Like many Northern UK bands, Yard Act embodies wit, tension, and Brit-pop sophistication. Their music is a seamless blend of satire, anger, and humor, with biting lyrics and a sharp British wit that sets them apart. Known for their signature use of sprechgesang—a rhythmic, spoken-singing style—their songs are an energetic, unfiltered commentary that keeps audiences engaged until the very last note.



Price: from RMB200

November 22, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Pray For Sound



Pray For Sound, a post-rock band from Boston, has captured international audiences since its founding in 2012. With five albums released and a sixth, Nightswimming, on the way, they embark on their latest China tour. Their evocative compositions have amassed over 13 million plays across major platforms and have been featured in TV commercials and Netflix shows, making Pray For Sound a transcendent voice in the world of instrumental music.



Price: from RMB150

November 23, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Saturday, November 23

DIE FROM SORROW

DIE FROM SORROW, one of China's leading melodic metal bands, is renowned for their powerful stage presence and extensive performance experience. In 2018, they traveled to Germany’s iconic WACKEN Open Air Festival, where they won the grand prize, marking a historic victory for Chinese and Asian metal at this event. This triumph launched the band into a new era of global recognition, solidifying DIE FROM SORROW's place on the world stage.



Price: from RMB180

November 23, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Sunday, November 24

Hitomitoi

Hitomitoi, a celebrated Japanese singer-songwriter, is a defining voice in the 'City Pop' genre. Born in 1975 and rising to prominence in the 2000s, she captivates listeners with her relaxed melodies, nostalgic synths, and urban-inspired music. Rooted in 1980s Japanese City Pop, her style blends R&B, soul, disco, and funk, evoking a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Her songs capture the essence of city nights, love, and freedom, weaving soft, romantic vocals with smooth, synth-driven beats. With every track, Hitomitoi's music brings an enchanting, laid-back atmosphere that feels timeless.



Price: from RMB180

November 24, from 2pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Tuesday, November 26

Jenevieve

Jenevieve, a Cuban-Bahamian R&B singer from Florida, is known for her enchanting and dreamy sound. Raised in Los Angeles, her life revolved around music and dance, leading to her creative partnership with producer and songwriter Elijah Benzi. This collaboration brought her to the spotlight with a new fanbase and the backing of Interscope Records. Her Rendezvous EP, released in 2022, saw her join Giveon on his North American tour, captivating audiences across the U.S. and Canada.



Price: from RMB268

November 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Wednesday, November 27

Fiji Blue

Fiji Blue's music is a sun-soaked blend of bedroom pop, indie, house, and R&B that perfectly captures the California lifestyle. While deeply inspired by both US coasts, their global sound transports listeners to a dreamy world, infused with a laid-back, beachside feel. Based in Los Angeles, Fiji Blue's unique style resonates worldwide, making them a rising favorite in the international music scene.



Price: from RMB280

November 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Thursday, November 28



NOUMENA - ANIMA

Noumena, a pillar of Finnish melodic metal, has captivated fans worldwide with their profound, haunting melodies since their formation in 1998. Blending emotive female vocals with growling metal undertones, their music weaves Finnish folk and metal into a unique soundscape. With six global releases over 20 years, Noumena’s music resonates with depth and introspection, offering a style that’s distinct within the Nordic metal scene and cherished by melodic metal enthusiasts worldwide.



Price: from RMB220

November 28, from 10pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

FAZI



FAZI's music is both fluid and intense, with intricate melodies and instrumental layers that create a sound both fierce and introspective. Celebrating ten years together, FAZI is known for pushing creative boundaries with a blend of delicate emotions and unwavering strength, marking a high point in their artistic journey with a style that is unmistakably their own.



Price: from RMB150

November 28, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

November 28-December 1

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Saturday, November 30



MILDCURE

Formed in Beijing in 2019, MILDCURE blends dreamy post-British rock, modern electronic funk, and jazzy relaxation into a sound as sweet and romantic as a remedy for the soul. With each song, the band weaves layers of nostalgic and smooth soundscapes, immersing listeners in waves of love's most intense emotions — alternating between tender sweetness and deep passion.



Price: from RMB120

November 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

NONA REEVES



NONA REEVES, a legendary Japanese City Pop band, has crafted countless classics that continue to define and inspire the genre. Known for their distinctive sound and unforgettable melodies, they have become icons of Japanese music, delivering timeless tunes with a perfect balance of nostalgia and groove.



Price: from RMB180

November 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

STOLEN



Founded in 2010 in Chengdu, STOLEN is a multi-sensory experience combining four musicians with a VJ visual artist. With three albums and three EPs under their belt, their stage presence pulls audiences into an unstoppable, multidimensional dance world. Their performances are a captivating fusion of music and visuals, making STOLEN a standout in China's avant-garde music scene.



Price: from RMB160

November 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

