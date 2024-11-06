Join SCIS's Winter Carnival | Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

It’s that wonderful time of year again – get ready for a highly anticipated annual event!

On this day, the Winter Carnival of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) will transform the campus into a magical winter wonderland.

Join SCIS for a day filled with enchantment and festive fun for the whole family!

Event Details

Date & Time: 11am-4pm, Saturday, November 30

Address: 1161 Hongqiao Lu, Changning (Hongqiao Campus)

Last Year’s Highlights

Take a moment to relive the magic of last year! Watch the video below to experience the joy and excitement that families shared, filled with laughter and festive treats.

What to Look Forward to This Year

Step into a vibrant marketplace brimming with festive treasures. Immerse yourself in our enchanting winter wonderland, alive with joyful entertainment, thrilling activities, and delectable seasonal treats that will elevate your celebration!

In the meantime, SCIS would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to those who made this event possible.

Save the date for the SCIS Winter Carnival 2024. Join SCIS in celebrating community, friendship, and the joy of the season. Come and enjoy a day packed with fun and unforgettable experiences!

Be sure to scan the QR code for a chance to participate in the lucky draw! Visit The Dragon Shop on-site to see if you’re a winner and claim your prize!

Looking forward to seeing you at the SCIS Winter Carnival 2024!







