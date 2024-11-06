  1. home
  2. Articles

Join SCIS's Winter Carnival | Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

By That's Shanghai, November 6, 2024

0 0

It’s that wonderful time of year again – get ready for a highly anticipated annual event!

On this day, the Winter Carnival of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) will transform the campus into a magical winter wonderland.

Join SCIS for a day filled with enchantment and festive fun for the whole family!

DSC06816.jpg

Event Details

Date & Time: 11am-4pm, Saturday, November 30

Address: 1161 Hongqiao Lu, Changning (Hongqiao Campus)

Last Year’s Highlights

Take a moment to relive the magic of last year! Watch the video below to experience the joy and excitement that families shared, filled with laughter and festive treats.

What to Look Forward to This Year

Step into a vibrant marketplace brimming with festive treasures. Immerse yourself in our enchanting winter wonderland, alive with joyful entertainment, thrilling activities, and delectable seasonal treats that will elevate your celebration!

Weixin-Image_20241106090256.jpg

In the meantime, SCIS would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to those who made this event possible. 

Weixin-Image_20241106090244.jpg

Save the date for the SCIS Winter Carnival 2024. Join SCIS in celebrating community, friendship, and the joy of the season. Come and enjoy a day packed with fun and unforgettable experiences!

Be sure to scan the QR code for a chance to participate in the lucky draw! Visit The Dragon Shop on-site to see if you’re a winner and claim your prize!

Weixin-Image_20241106090305.jpg

Looking forward to seeing you at the SCIS Winter Carnival 2024!

SCIS-logo.jpg



more news

Last Call for SCIS Open House: Your Gateway to a Thriving Future

Last Call for SCIS Open House: Your Gateway to a Thriving Future

A nurturing and rigorous multicultural milieu for every learner

Igniting Growth: Student Life at SCIS

Igniting Growth: Student Life at SCIS

Nurturing intellectual growth and personal passions

SCIS: Bridging Education & Opportunity for Global Success

SCIS: Bridging Education & Opportunity for Global Success

Unlocking potential in preparation for the global landscape

Empowering Every Child: Early Childhood at SAS

Shanghai American School follows the Reggio Emilia approach

UPDATED: 15 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Check out your education options

Last Call for SCIS Open House: Your Gateway to a Thriving Future

A nurturing and rigorous multicultural milieu for every learner

Igniting Growth: Student Life at SCIS

Nurturing intellectual growth and personal passions

GBA School News Roundup: September 2024

Exciting news from the world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

40% Decrease in Foreigners Working in Beijing Since 2014

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

The Tuxedo: 'Postmodern Cocktails' from COA Mixologist

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE! Brew It Your Way to Transform Your Coffee's Flavor

FREE! Brew It Your Way to Transform Your Coffee's Flavor

23 Upcoming Live Shows This November in Guangzhou

23 Upcoming Live Shows This November in Guangzhou

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Join SCIS's Winter Carnival | Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

Join SCIS's Winter Carnival | Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

19 Amazing Art Shows This November in Shenzhen

19 Amazing Art Shows This November in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives