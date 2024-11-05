19 Amazing Art Shows This November in Shenzhen

Silk in the National Cultures of Eurasia



The exhibition features 283 silk treasures from the Russian Museum of Ethnography, showcasing the unique and vibrant beauty of silk through seven distinct chapters.



Until November 10, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

The Journey to the Birth of Artworks

Showcasing 29 iconic pieces by renowned artists Xu Beihong, Liu Haisu, Lin Fengmian, Dai Ze, and Zhu Naizheng, this exhibition delves into 20th-century Chinese art's dialogue with the world. Experience a unique blend of art and technology as these masterpieces undergo scientific analysis and meticulous restoration. The exhibit also includes a live restoration workspace, providing a rare look into the art revival process and interdisciplinary exchange, presenting innovative pathways for the preservation and rejuvenation of art heritage.



Until November 17, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian 福田区福中路184号

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

The World of Light and Shade



The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

A Taste of Beauty in Everyday Life

The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Value Transformation



Artist She Haiqing presents her debut solo gallery exhibition, 'Value Transformation.' Drawing from her background in jewelry design and industry observations, She explores the symbolic power of precious metals and gemstones as reflections of authority and the capital market's influence on material value. In this exhibition, she challenges these established notions by stripping away the allure of predefined value, revealing the hidden attraction between humans and the materials they touch, shape, and interact with. The concept of 'abstract labor' — the undifferentiated human effort behind all physical forms — serves as a foundation, with tactility playing a vital role in her creative process.



Until November 17, 2024

SWALLOW Gallery, 212, SWCAC, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1187号海上世界艺术中心212

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Art in Shenzhen



This original exhibition, themed around Shenzhen's Reform and Opening-Up, showcases significant historical events and changes in people's lives through a variety of artworks, including paintings and sculptures, complemented by diverse historical artifacts. The exhibition vividly captures the transformative journey of Shenzhen since the beginning of its reform era.



Until November 26, 2024

Ancient Art Museum of Shenzhen Museum, No.6 Tongxin Lu, Futian 福田区同心路6号

Near Exit A, Hongling Nan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

Wonder in Rain

Embark on a cultural exploration of Li Keran's masterpieces at the 'Wonder in Rain' 70th Anniversary Exhibition at Shenzhen Art Museum. Immerse in the creative voyage of this renowned artist every Monday afternoon. Experience the fusion of nature and art in a serene setting.



Until December 7, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu 罗湖区爱国路东湖一街32号东湖公园内

To Face Today: Attitudes of a City Museum Toward Contemporary Art



This exhibition showcases the masterpieces of Chinese contemporary art collected by Shenzhen Art Museum over the years, encompassing oil painting, ink and wash painting, video, installation, sculpture, among others. The exhibition is divided into four thematic units - Appearance and Essence of Things, Images of Self and Other, Visible City, and Reasoning and Structure of Time - integrating art with our daily lives, traditional culture, and urban spaces to create a contemporary art space with rich layers and depth.



Until December 18, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Internal Reflection



Step into the reflective realm of 'Internal Reflection' at the SWCAC, featuring the duo exhibition of Lan Hang and Liu Bin. The exhibition explores the introspective works of these two artists as they delve into the depths of self and reality. Experience Lan Hang's spiritual landscapes and Liu Bin's recomposition of discarded materials, offering a profound dialogue between past and present.



Until December 29, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Starry Night Thai Art Toy Exhibition

Step into a world where reality and fantasy blur at the Starry Night Thai Art Toy Exhibition, an exciting art show held at Sky Museum. Featuring imaginative designs from Thailand's top 10 emerging toy artists, each art toy embodies a whimsical journey across virtual planets. This free-entry exhibit is packed with detailed characters and scenes that ignite creativity and tell captivating stories of intergalactic travel — a dream world brought to life.



Until December 31, 2024

Sky Museum, 48/F Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中三路广电金融中心48楼

Near Exit 31, Futian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/3/8/11

Sit Down and Sleep



Featuring a curated selection of 100 bed-related artifacts, including Luohan beds, canopy beds, step beds, bed aprons, bed cabinets, door surrounds, child pillows, and tiger-shaped pillows, this exhibition offers audiences a unique opportunity to appreciate the artistry of traditional Chinese beds and explore the rich history and culture they embody.



Until December 31, 2024

Ancient Art Museum of Shenzhen Museum, No.6 Tongxin Lu, Futian 福田区同心路6号

Near Exit A, Hongling Nan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

I am Rooted, But I Flow

German artist Axel Kasseböhmer's solo debut in Asia, titled Qi Lü (or 'I am rooted, but I flow'), explores his final landscape series inspired by Lake Walchensee. Reflecting on the contemplative power of nature, Kasseböhmer's works resonate with Eastern 'scholar's rocks' tradition, linking Western landscape art with Eastern 'Shanshui' philosophy. This exhibition creates a meditative space, inviting viewers to journey as both travelers within miniature landscapes and observers of the German Alps, experiencing art through the intertwined lenses of East and West.



Until January 5, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Mementos



The exhibition meticulously curates the museum's exquisite collection of artworks, photographs, letters, and an array of archival materials, offering a comprehensive retrospective of the vibrant interactions and exchanges between SZAM and artists nationwide since the era of reform and opening up. It commemorates the pivotal role of these artists in bolstering the cultural fabric of the special economic zone, vividly portraying Shenzhen's spirit of freedom, its passionate embrace of innovation, and its magnetic allure. We are confident that visitors will find profound enrichment and inspiration through their engagement with this exceptional exhibition.



Until February 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu 罗湖区爱国路东湖一街32号东湖公园内

Givernisme

Marking the South China debut of a solo artist exhibition at an art museum, 'Givernisme' features over 50 captivating photographic works by Jean-Francois Rauzier, a pioneer in immersive photography. Celebrating 150 years of Impressionism, Rauzier's series inspired by Monet's garden in Giverny, a result of his artist residency at Monet's estate, captures the romantic essence of Impressionism. Step into Rauzier's vision of an infinite, dreamlike landscape that transcends dimensions, inviting viewers into a vibrant world of Impressionist beauty.



Until February 23, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Refined Radiance of Imperial Porcelain

China's world-renowned ceramic artistry shines in the Refined Radiance of Imperial Porcelain exhibition, showcasing masterpieces from the Kangxi, Yongzheng, and Qianlong reigns from the Liaoning Provincial Museum collection. Focusing on these exquisite Qing Dynasty imperial porcelains, the exhibition highlights China's enduring cultural symbol of porcelain, reflecting its historical journey from royal courts to global admiration.



Until February 23, 2025

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

POMPEI



The world's first cinematic large-scale digital art exhibition, created by an international team, is making its debut with over 30 4K projectors. The exhibition offers ultra-high-definition visuals with high frame rates and precision, presenting an immersive multi-sensory experience that harmonizes visuals and music across multiple screens. Visitors can explore a multi-dimensional space that captures the light and shadow of sunrises and sunsets on the streets. Developed by European audiovisual giant GEDEON, the exhibition features a 360° VR experience—a breathtaking journey back to pre-eruption Pompeii, where you can explore magnificent courtyards and ancient homes while touching the restored treasures brought to life.



Until March 3, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区蛇口望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Here Unfolds the Beauty



This exhibition carefully selects and displays bookplates with Chinese cultural elements from the collection of Shenzhen Art Museum. These works are all acquired from the '7th National Bookplate Exhibition' held by Shenzhen Art Museum in 1998. More than 100 bookplates involve a wide range of Chinese cultural elements, showing the meaningful oriental charm from different perspectives such as flowers, birds, insects, fish, architectural landscapes, stone inscriptions, New Year pictures, paper cutting, and legends.



Until March 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

At the Edge of Fate



Meet a global art icon, painting space with 'lines,' shattering static exhibition norms. With over 400 shows, she redefines watercolor art, blending tradition with innovation. Her work, a vibrant tapestry of Guangdong's artistic renaissance, invites audiences to a dynamic visual feast, celebrating the evolution of a timeless medium.



Until March 30, 2025

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian 木星美术馆福田区福田保税区蓝花道6号

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



Permanent Exhibition

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中3路深圳市民中心A区

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: